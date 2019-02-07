Log in
Churchill Downs Incorporated Launches BetAmerica Sports Betting and Online Casino Platform in New Jersey

02/07/2019 | 05:31pm EST

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated ("CDI" or “the Company”) announced today that it launched its BetAmerica online real-money sports betting and online casino platform in New Jersey through its partnership with Golden Nugget Casino.

"We are excited to introduce our online BetAmerica Sportsbook and online casino platform to New Jersey residents," said Bill Carstanjen, CEO of CDI. "We look forward to delivering innovative, state-of-the-art products that we believe will exceed our customers’ expectations by leveraging our deep experience as the leader in online horse race wagering through our TwinSpires platform."

CDI previously launched its inaugural sportsbook under the BetAmerica brand at its Harlow’s Casino Resort & Spa in Greenville, Mississippi, and Riverwalk Casino Hotel in Vicksburg, Mississippi in August, 2018. Customers have enjoyed the opportunity to bet on major professional sports including the NBA, NFL, NHL, MLB and collegiate sports, as well as sporting events happening all over the world. CDI also provides in-game betting, early cash out options, and enhanced bonuses and products. As more states approve sports betting, CDI is poised to expand with innovative entertainment offerings and state-of-the-art wagering technology.

CDI’s online casino platform will offer both slot and table games and will feature brands including IGT PlayDigital, NetEnt, Spin Games, Everi, Konami, and many more. Our single integrated platform will deliver a seamless betting experience across our deep library of table games and slots, and our sportsbook.

About Churchill Downs Incorporated 

Churchill Downs Incorporated ("CDI") (Nasdaq: CHDN), headquartered in Louisville, Ky., is an industry leading racing, gaming and online entertainment company anchored by our iconic flagship event – The Kentucky Derby. We are the largest legal online account wagering platform for horseracing in the U.S., through our ownership of TwinSpires.com. We are also a leader in brick-and-mortar casino gaming with approximately 9,500 gaming positions in seven states. We have launched our BetAmerica Sportsbook at our two Mississippi casino properties and have announced plans to enter additional U.S. online real-money sports betting and gaming markets. Derby City Gaming, the first historical racing machine (“HRM”) facility in Louisville, was opened in September 2018 with 900 HRM machines. Additional information about CDI can be found online at www.churchilldownsincorporated.com.

Information set forth in this presentation contains various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”), which provides certain “safe harbor” provisions. All forward-looking statements made in this presentation are made pursuant to the Act. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “estimate,” “may,” “project,” and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently.

The reader is cautioned that such forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time and/or management’s good faith belief with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements. Such risks and uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to: economic conditions on discretionary spending; additional or increased taxes and fees; public perceptions or lack of confidence in the integrity of our business; loss of key or highly skilled personnel; restrictions in our debt facilities limiting our flexibility to operate our business; catastrophic events and system failures disrupting our operations; security breaches and other security risks related to our technology, personal information, source code and other proprietary information; and other risks and uncertainties described in our reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update forward-looking information to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information.

Contact: Nick Zangari
(502) 394-1157
Nick.Zangari@kyderby.com

churchill downs logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
