CI Financial Corp

CI FINANCIAL CORP

(CIX)
CI Financial : announces earnings conference call and webcast

07/24/2020 | 02:46pm EDT

TORONTO (July 23, 2020) - CI Financial Corp. ('CI') (TSX: CIX) will release its financial results for the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year on Thursday, August 6, 2020. The results will be issued through Cision Canada and on www.cifinancial.com.

CI will hold a conference call with analysts that day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, led by Chief Executive Officer Kurt MacAlpine and Chief Financial Officer Douglas Jamieson. The call and a slide presentation will be accessible through a webcast, or by visiting cifinancial.com. Alternatively, investors may listen to the discussion by dialing 1-866-248-8441 or 647-792-1241 (Passcode: 1128230).

A replay of the call will be available for one year following the presentation (Passcode: 1128230). The webcast will be archived in the Financial Information section of www.cifinancial.com.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX) is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI held approximately $179 billion in fee-earning assets as of June 30, 2020. CI's primary asset management businesses are CI Investments Inc. and GSFM Pty Ltd., and it operates in wealth management through Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd., CI Private Counsel LP, WealthBar Financial Services Inc., BBS Securities Inc., The Cabana Group, LLC, Congress Wealth Management, LLC, One Capital Management, LLC and Surevest LLC.

For further information:

Investor Relations CI Financial Corp. (416) 364-1145

Disclaimer

CI Financial Corp. published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 18:45:08 UTC
