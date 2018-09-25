Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Cia de Distribn Integral Logista Hldg SA    LOG   ES0105027009

CIA DE DISTRIBN INTEGRAL LOGISTA HLDG SA (LOG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 09/25 05:30:00 pm
21.91 EUR   +1.72%
06:14pCIA DE DISTRIBN : ​Appointments of Directors​​R..
PU
06:14pCIA DE DISTRIBN : ​Buy-back Programmes, Stabilisation and Trea..
PU
09/11CIA DE DISTRIBN : New Integra2 premises in Mérida
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Cia de Distribn Integral Logista Hldg : ​Appointments of Directors​​​​

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 06:14pm CEST

TO THE NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION (CNMV)

Compañía de Distribución Integral Logista Holdings, S.A. (the Company), pursuant to the provisions of Article 17 of the European Parliament and the Council Regulation (EU) 596/2014, of April 16th, on the Market Abuse, and to the provisions of Article 228 of the Refunded Text of the Law on the Securities Market, informs the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) of the following:

The Board of Directors of the Company, at the meeting held on 25 September 2018, unanimously agreed:

  • 1. To appoint by co-option, as independent Director and at the proposal of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, Mr. Jaime Carvajal Hoyos, for the statutory term of four years, to fill the vacancy produced by the resignation of the independent Director Mr. Eduardo Zaplana Hernández-Soro.

    Mr. Carvajal Hoyos accepted the position and his appointment is subject to the ratification of the first General Shareholders' Meeting of the Company that is held.

  • 2. To appoint Mr. Alain Minc as member of the Audit and Control Committee, prior to a favourable report of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, to fill the vacancy produced by the resignation of Mr. Zaplana. Mr. Minc is a Director of the Company since April 2018; he fulfils the conditions established in the Regulations of the Committee for its members, and has the appropriate academic background and professional experience in economic, financial and risks management areas.

  • 3. To appoint Mr. Jaime Carvajal Hoyos as member of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, prior to a favourable report of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, to fill the vacancy produced by the resignation of Mr. Zaplana.

Mr. Carvajal holds a degree in Physics from Princeton University (New Jersey, USA). He has provided services to various entities involved in analysis and financial investment management, as well as to banking entities (The World Bank and Banco de Sabadell). He is a member of the Board of Directors of AllFunds Bank and non-executive Chairman of Evo Banco. He is currently a partner and the CEO of the investment bank Arcano Partners.

Leganés, 25 September 2018

Compañía de Distribución Integral Logista Holdings, S.A

1/1

Disclaimer

Compañía de Distribución Integral Logista Holdings SA published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 16:13:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CIA DE DISTRIBN INTEGRAL L
06:14pCIA DE DISTRIBN INTEGRAL LOGISTA HLD : ​Appointments of Directors​&#..
PU
06:14pCIA DE DISTRIBN INTEGRAL LOGISTA HLD : ​Buy-back Programmes, Stabilisation..
PU
09/11CIA DE DISTRIBN INTEGRAL LOGISTA HLD : New Integra2 premises in Mérida
PU
07/31Imperial Brands Cuts Logista Stake to 50%, Raises GBP235 Million
DJ
07/30Imperial Brands to Sell Part of Its Stake in Logista
DJ
07/26CIA DE DISTRIBN INTEGRAL LOGISTA HLD : Q3 2018 results press release​ Q3 2..
PU
07/16CIA DE DISTRIBN INTEGRAL LOGISTA HLD : NACEX has already collected 1.5 metric to..
PU
06/19CIA DE DISTRIBN INTEGRAL LOGISTA HLD : NACEX, awarded in two categories of the V..
PU
06/01CIA DE DISTRIBN INTEGRAL LOGISTA HLD : Logista Libros launches its new service s..
PU
05/30CIA DE DISTRIBN INTEGRAL LOGISTA HLD : NACEX Team, runner-up in the 45th Conde d..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 106 M
EBIT 2018 249 M
Net income 2018 154 M
Finance 2018 1 308 M
Yield 2018 4,93%
P/E ratio 2018 18,73
P/E ratio 2019 18,08
EV / Sales 2018 1,40x
EV / Sales 2019 1,36x
Capitalization 2 859 M
Chart CIA DE DISTRIBN INTEGRAL LOGISTA HLDG SA
Duration : Period :
Cia de Distribn Integral Logista Hldg SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIA DE DISTRIBN INTEGRAL L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 23,7 €
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luis Alfonso Egido Gálvez Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregorio Marañón y Bertrán de Lis Chairman
Manuel Suárez Noriega Chief Financial & Logistics Officer
Jan Babst Corporate Director-Information Systems
Rafael de Juan López Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIA DE DISTRIBN INTEGRAL LOGISTA HLDG SA12.36%3 358
KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG-12.35%18 774
NIPPON EXPRESS CO LTD-3.95%6 451
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO LTD--.--%4 291
MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP-27.79%3 958
PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT HOLDING AG-7.35%3 472
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.