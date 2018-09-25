Cia de Distribn Integral Logista Hldg : ​Appointments of Directors​​​​

TO THE NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION (CNMV)

Compañía de Distribución Integral Logista Holdings, S.A. (the Company), pursuant to the provisions of Article 17 of the European Parliament and the Council Regulation (EU) 596/2014, of April 16th, on the Market Abuse, and to the provisions of Article 228 of the Refunded Text of the Law on the Securities Market, informs the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) of the following:

The Board of Directors of the Company, at the meeting held on 25 September 2018, unanimously agreed:

1. To appoint by co-option, as independent Director and at the proposal of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, Mr. Jaime Carvajal Hoyos, for the statutory term of four years, to fill the vacancy produced by the resignation of the independent Director Mr. Eduardo Zaplana Hernández-Soro. Mr. Carvajal Hoyos accepted the position and his appointment is subject to the ratification of the first General Shareholders' Meeting of the Company that is held.

2. To appoint Mr. Alain Minc as member of the Audit and Control Committee, prior to a favourable report of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, to fill the vacancy produced by the resignation of Mr. Zaplana. Mr. Minc is a Director of the Company since April 2018; he fulfils the conditions established in the Regulations of the Committee for its members, and has the appropriate academic background and professional experience in economic, financial and risks management areas.

3. To appoint Mr. Jaime Carvajal Hoyos as member of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, prior to a favourable report of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, to fill the vacancy produced by the resignation of Mr. Zaplana.

Mr. Carvajal holds a degree in Physics from Princeton University (New Jersey, USA). He has provided services to various entities involved in analysis and financial investment management, as well as to banking entities (The World Bank and Banco de Sabadell). He is a member of the Board of Directors of AllFunds Bank and non-executive Chairman of Evo Banco. He is currently a partner and the CEO of the investment bank Arcano Partners.

Leganés, 25 September 2018

Compañía de Distribución Integral Logista Holdings, S.A

1/1