Cia de Distribn Integral Logista Hldg : ​Buy-back Programmes, Stabilisation and Treasury Stock​

TO THE NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION (CNMV)

Compañía de Distribución Integral Logista Holdings, S.A. (the Company), pursuant to the provisions of Article 17 of the European Parliament and the Council Regulation (EU) 596/2014, of April 16th, on the Market Abuse, and to the provisions of Article 228 of the Refunded Text of the Law on the Securities Market, informs the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) of the following:

The Company Board of Directors, in its meeting of 25 September 2018, has agreed to extend again the Share Buyback Program of the Company - that was initially agreed by the Board of Directors of January 29, 2015, and extended and renewed for the last time on November 28, 2017-, pursuant to the authorization granted by the General Shareholders' Meeting of March 21st, 2018, to allocate them or use them to the delivery to the Beneficiaries of the 2014 and 2017 General and Special Plans in Performance Shares, who may consolidate their right to the delivery of shares, without any cost, in accordance with the Regulations of both Plans.

The new extension of the extended Share Buyback Program will have the following characteristics:

 Maximum Number of Shares to purchase: 215,876, representing 0.16% of the share capital.

 Maximum monetary amount assigned: 4,900,000 euros

 Shares will be purchased at the market price, with the volume and price conditions referred to in (EU) Regulation 596/2014, of 16 April, on the Market Abuse, in the (EU) Commission's Delegated Regulation of 8th March, 2016, and in the Internal Regulation for Conduct in the Securities Markets of the Company, of 27 September 2016.

 The Program will be in force until October 1, 2019, unless that, prior to that date, the acquisition of the total allocated shares is completed, or the maximum monetary amount assigned is reached.

Leganés, September 25, 2018

Compañía de Distribución Integral Logista Holdings, S.A.