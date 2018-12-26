Log in
News Summary

Cia de Distribn Integral Logista Hldg : ​Share Buyback Program

12/26/2018 | 12:15pm CET

TO THE NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION (CNMV)

Compañía de Distribución Integral Logista Holdings, S.A. (the Company), pursuant to the provisions of Article 227 of the Refunded Text of the Law on the Securities Market, reports to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) the following Relevant Information:

As part of the Shares Buyback Programme, published by Relevant Fact in September 25th, 2018 (registration number 269897), we inform that, between December 17th and December 24th, 2018 (both dates inclusive), the Company has carried out the following transactions over its own shares:

Date

Security

Transaction

Number of shares

Average

Price

17/12/2018

Logista

Acquisition

5,310

21.94

18/12/2018

Logista

Acquisition

5,310

22.15

19/12/2018

Logista

Acquisition

5,310

22.45

20/12/2018

Logista

Acquisition

3,186

22.03

21/12/2018

Logista

Acquisition

6,372

21.94

24/12/2018

Logista

Acquisition

5,310

22.12

Please find enclosed Appendix 1, with the detail of such transactions.

Leganés, December 26th, 2018.

Compañía de Distribución Integral Logista Holdings, S.A.

1/2

APPENDIX 1

Detailed transactions between December 17th and December 24th, 2018, related to the Shares Buyback Programme.

Nr. of

Date

Shares

Price

Amount

17/12/2018

1,062

21.700

23,045

17/12/2018

221

21.780

4,813

17/12/2018

1,062

21.980

23,343

17/12/2018

841

21.900

18,418

17/12/2018

565

21.940

12,396

17/12/2018

1,062

22.120

23,491

17/12/2018

497

22.100

10,984

18/12/2018

1,262

22.100

27,890

18/12/2018

1,924

22.220

42,751

18/12/2018

1,062

22.060

23,428

18/12/2018

1,062

22.180

23,555

19/12/2018

1,062

22.060

23,428

19/12/2018

510

22.260

11,353

19/12/2018

2,124

22.560

47,917

19/12/2018

552

22.600

12,475

19/12/2018

1,062

22.640

24,044

20/12/2018

2,124

22.040

46,813

20/12/2018

1,062

22.020

23,385

21/12/2018

1,062

21.920

23,279

21/12/2018

2,124

21.860

46,431

21/12/2018

994

21.840

21,709

21/12/2018

2,124

22.080

46,898

21/12/2018

68

22.120

1,504

24/12/2018

2,124

22.160

47,068

24/12/2018

1,062

22.120

23,491

24/12/2018

800

22.080

17,664

24/12/2018

1,324

22.100

29,260

TOTAL

30,798

22.106

680,834

2/2

Disclaimer

Compañía de Distribución Integral Logista Holdings SA published this content on 26 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2018 11:14:03 UTC
