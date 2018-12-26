Cia de Distribn Integral Logista Hldg : Share Buyback Program
12/26/2018 | 12:15pm CET
TO THE NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION (CNMV)
Compañía de Distribución Integral Logista Holdings, S.A. (the Company), pursuant to the provisions of Article 227 of the Refunded Text of the Law on the Securities Market, reports to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) the following Relevant Information:
As part of the Shares Buyback Programme, published by Relevant Fact in September 25th, 2018 (registration number 269897), we inform that, between December 17thand December 24th, 2018 (both dates inclusive), the Company has carried out the following transactions over its own shares:
Date
Security
Transaction
Number of shares
Average
Price
17/12/2018
Logista
Acquisition
5,310
21.94
18/12/2018
Logista
Acquisition
5,310
22.15
19/12/2018
Logista
Acquisition
5,310
22.45
20/12/2018
Logista
Acquisition
3,186
22.03
21/12/2018
Logista
Acquisition
6,372
21.94
24/12/2018
Logista
Acquisition
5,310
22.12
Please find enclosed Appendix 1, with the detail of such transactions.
Leganés, December 26th, 2018.
Compañía de Distribución Integral Logista Holdings, S.A.
APPENDIX 1
Detailed transactions between December 17thand December 24th, 2018, related to the Shares Buyback Programme.
