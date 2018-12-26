Cia de Distribn Integral Logista Hldg : ​Share Buyback Program

TO THE NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION (CNMV)

Compañía de Distribución Integral Logista Holdings, S.A. (the Company), pursuant to the provisions of Article 227 of the Refunded Text of the Law on the Securities Market, reports to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) the following Relevant Information:

As part of the Shares Buyback Programme, published by Relevant Fact in September 25th, 2018 (registration number 269897), we inform that, between December 17th and December 24th, 2018 (both dates inclusive), the Company has carried out the following transactions over its own shares:

Date Security Transaction Number of shares Average Price 17/12/2018 Logista Acquisition 5,310 21.94 18/12/2018 Logista Acquisition 5,310 22.15 19/12/2018 Logista Acquisition 5,310 22.45 20/12/2018 Logista Acquisition 3,186 22.03 21/12/2018 Logista Acquisition 6,372 21.94 24/12/2018 Logista Acquisition 5,310 22.12

Please find enclosed Appendix 1, with the detail of such transactions.

Leganés, December 26th, 2018.

Compañía de Distribución Integral Logista Holdings, S.A.

APPENDIX 1

Detailed transactions between December 17th and December 24th, 2018, related to the Shares Buyback Programme.

