Cia de Distribn Integral Logista Hldg SA

CIA DE DISTRIBN INTEGRAL LOGISTA HLDG SA

(LOG)
My previous session
Cia de Distribn Integral Logista Hldg : Relevant participation of NACEX at FarmaForum

04/02/2019 | 07:32am EDT
  • ​Besides having a stand, NACEX gave a speech by Magda Martínez Aixas, Transport Technical Manager, on NACEXpharma Premium service.​

NACEX, the Logista Group parcel and express courier firm, was present in FarmaForum 2019 showing its express services focused on the pharmaceutical and parapharmaceutical industry.

FarmaForum was carried out in IFEMA (Madrid), last March 28th and 29th, with an exposition area and a broad program of conferences, workshops and networking. During its six years, FarmaForum has consolidated as one of the referencing forums in Spain for the Pharmaceutical, Biopharmaceutical and Technology for laboratories industry. During this latest edition, FarmaForum had over 150 exhibitors.

Besides having a stand, NACEX gave a speech by Magda Martínez Aixas, Transport Technical Manager, on the NACEXpharma Premium service, which responds to the pharmaceutical companies' logistics and distribution needs.

Graduate in Pharmacy, Magda Martínez has a great experience and a broad knowledge on the industry's needs, by ongoing collaborating with Technical Managers and Quality departments at pharmaceutical laboratories, to secure that their regulatory requirements and needs. With this conversation, industry professionals have enjoyed firsthand knowledge on a Service particularly suited for their needs, securing fulfilment of GDP's (certification on Good Distribution Practices), and particularly thermal and physical traceability of each and every unit in a delivery.

NACEXpharma Premium Service

NACEXpharma provides a solution for urgent deliveries to hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, laboratories and other companies within the industry. Urgent deliveries are guaranteed before 8:30h, 10:00h and 12:00h, even in Saturday, with temperature monitoring/control (15ºC - 25ºC).

NACEXpharma includes full thermal traceability thanks to sensors located throughout the whole transport infrastructure, as well as physical, visual and weight traceability. All information and temperature charts may be consulted online, in real time and per unit, as well as the full traceability of all deliveries. NACEX has premises with video surveillance and control of access, and with fully GPS-geolocated vehicles.

NACEX has the first Good Distribution Practices (GDP) conformity certification for human use pharmaceuticals granted by AENOR, according to the European Commission guidelines. This certification, together with the industry's several audits, ensures that the NACEX quality system takes into account the key aspects for the pharmaceutical industry, securing a distribution service according to regulations.

About NACEX

NACEX, with a broad range of services, is part of the Logista Group, the leading distributor of products and services to proximity retailers in Southern Europe.

NACEX has a fleet of over 1,500 vehicles and more than 2,000 collaborators, as well as a network of 31 platforms and over 300 franchises in Spain, Portugal and Andorra. ​

Disclaimer

Compañía de Distribución Integral Logista Holdings SA published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 11:31:12 UTC
EPS Revisions
