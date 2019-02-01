Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Cia. Hering    HGTX3   BRHGTXACNOR9

CIA. HERING (HGTX3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cia Hering : 4Q18 Agenda and quiet period

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 05:24pm EST

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

4Q18 Earnings release agenda and quiet period

CIA. HERING (B3: HGTX3), hereby informs its earnings release agenda for the fourth quarter of 2018 (4Q18) and 2018 full-year.

On February 13th, 2019, the Company will begin its quiet period, where the Company is unable to comment on matters related to the results, aiming to provide the best corporate governance practices and ensure greater fairness in the treatment of information.

Earnings release is scheduled for February 28th, 2019 (Thursday) after the trading session, when the quiet period will end.

Earnings conference call will be held on March 1st, 2019 (Friday), with simultaneous translation, and will be broadcast via webcast:

Time: 11am (BrT) / 9 am (NY) / 2 pm (London time) Phone numbers:

Brazil: (+55) 11 3193-1001/ (+55) 11 2820-4001 EUA: (+1) 646 828-8246/ (+1) 646 291-8936 Toll Free: (+1) 800 492-3904/ (+1) 800 469-5743 Password: Hering

Webcast: investor.ciahering.com.br

Blumenau, February 1st, 2019

Rafael Bossolani

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Contact number: +55 11 3371-4805/4867 e-mail: ri@ciahering.com.br www.ciahering.com.br

Disclaimer

Cia. Hering SA published this content on 01 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2019 22:23:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CIA. HERING
05:24pCIA HERING : 4Q18 Agenda and quiet period
PU
01/17CIA HERING : Notice to the Market - Shareholder Participation - Somerset
PU
01/15CIA HERING : Material Fact - 4Q18 and sales performance
PU
01/04CIA. HERING : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018CIA HERING : Notice to Shareholders - Payment of Interest on Capital
PU
2018CIA. HERING : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018CIA HERING : Notice to Shareholders - Dividend Distribution
PU
2018CIA HERING : Notice to the Market - Clarifications on CVM/B3 Inquiries
PU
2018CIA HERING : Notice to the Market - Shareholder Participation - Velt Partners
PU
2018CIA HERING : Notice to the Market - Shareholder Participation - Atmos
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 1 586 M
EBIT 2018 197 M
Net income 2018 222 M
Finance 2018 183 M
Yield 2018 3,44%
P/E ratio 2018 22,96
P/E ratio 2019 19,93
EV / Sales 2018 3,07x
EV / Sales 2019 2,93x
Capitalization 5 050 M
Chart CIA. HERING
Duration : Period :
Cia. Hering Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIA. HERING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 23,2  BRL
Spread / Average Target -26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fábio Hering Chief Executive Officer, Director & IR Contact
Ivo Hering Chairman
Rafael Bossolani Chief Financial Officer & IR Officer
Patrick Charles Morin Independent Director
Márcio Guedes Pereira Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIA. HERING6.67%1 387
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE8.35%161 625
VF CORPORATION17.98%33 399
HENNES & MAURITZ11.57%22 679
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.21.54%19 571
MONCLER13.72%9 620
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.