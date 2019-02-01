Cia Hering : 4Q18 Agenda and quiet period

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

4Q18 Earnings release agenda and quiet period

CIA. HERING (B3: HGTX3), hereby informs its earnings release agenda for the fourth quarter of 2018 (4Q18) and 2018 full-year.

On February 13th, 2019, the Company will begin its quiet period, where the Company is unable to comment on matters related to the results, aiming to provide the best corporate governance practices and ensure greater fairness in the treatment of information.

Earnings release is scheduled for February 28th, 2019 (Thursday) after the trading session, when the quiet period will end.

Earnings conference call will be held on March 1st, 2019 (Friday), with simultaneous translation, and will be broadcast via webcast:

Time: 11am (BrT) / 9 am (NY) / 2 pm (London time) Phone numbers:

Brazil: (+55) 11 3193-1001/ (+55) 11 2820-4001 EUA: (+1) 646 828-8246/ (+1) 646 291-8936 Toll Free: (+1) 800 492-3904/ (+1) 800 469-5743 Password: Hering

Webcast: investor.ciahering.com.br

Blumenau, February 1st, 2019

Rafael Bossolani

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Contact number: +55 11 3371-4805/4867 e-mail: ri@ciahering.com.br www.ciahering.com.br