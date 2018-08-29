Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Cia. Hering    HGTX3   BRHGTXACNOR9

CIA. HERING (HGTX3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Cia Hering : Notice to the Market - Shareholder Participation - Velt Partners

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 02:12pm CEST

National Corporate Taxpayers Register (CNPJ) 78.876.950/0001-71

Publicly-Held Company with Authorized Capital

Blumenau/SC

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

CIA. HERING S.A., in compliance with the provisions of article 12 of the CVM Instruction No. 358, as amended, hereby informs that received, on August 28, 2018, the information below, sent in Portuguese by VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda, informing that their participation reached, in aggregate, 8,868,000 common shares, representing 5.48% from the Company's total capital.

Blumenau, August 28, 2018.

Rafael Bossolani

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Cia. Hering SA published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 12:11:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CIA. HERING
02:12pCIA HERING : Notice to the Market - Shareholder Participation - Velt Partners
PU
07/12CIA HERING : Notice to the Market - Shareholder Participation - Atmos
PU
07/04CIA HERING : 2Q18 Agenda and quiet period
PU
06/28CIA HERING : Notice to the Market - New Organization Model
PU
06/08CIA HERING : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/04CIA HERING : Shareholder Participation - Opportunity
PU
04/10CIA HERING : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/07CIA HERING : Shareholder Participation - Opportunity
PU
01/22CIA HERING : Material Fact - 4Q17 Sales Performance
PU
01/11CIA HERING : 4Q17 Agenda and quiet period
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/30CIA Hering SA 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
03/05CIA Hering SA 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 1 608 M
EBIT 2018 208 M
Net income 2018 235 M
Finance 2018 187 M
Yield 2018 6,57%
P/E ratio 2018 11,37
P/E ratio 2019 10,35
EV / Sales 2018 1,54x
EV / Sales 2019 1,44x
Capitalization 2 664 M
Chart CIA. HERING
Duration : Period :
Cia. Hering Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIA. HERING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 22,3  BRL
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fábio Hering Chief Executive Officer, Director & IR Contact
Ivo Hering Chairman
Rafael Bossolani Chief Financial Officer & IR Officer
Patrick Charles Morin Independent Director
Márcio Guedes Pereira Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIA. HERING-33.74%645
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE25.61%177 596
VF CORPORATION26.47%36 696
HENNES & MAURITZ-22.61%21 198
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.76.46%18 747
PVH CORPORATION13.65%11 922
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.