Cia Hering : Notice to the Market - Shareholder Participation - Velt Partners

National Corporate Taxpayers Register (CNPJ) 78.876.950/0001-71
Publicly-Held Company with Authorized Capital
Blumenau/SC
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
CIA. HERING S.A., in compliance with the provisions of article 12 of the CVM Instruction No. 358, as amended, hereby informs that received, on August 28, 2018, the information below, sent in Portuguese by VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda, informing that their participation reached, in aggregate, 8,868,000 common shares, representing 5.48% from the Company's total capital.
Blumenau, August 28, 2018.
Rafael Bossolani
CFO and Investor Relations Officer
