Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Cib Marine Bancshares Inc    CIBH

CIB MARINE BANCSHARES INC

(CIBH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 04/12 03:32:58 pm
1.56 USD   +6.12%
04:01pCIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results
GL
01/25CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces 2018 Results
GL
2018CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces 2018 Third Quarter Results
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 04:01pm EDT

BROOKFIELD, Wis., April 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company” or “CIBM”) (OTCQB: CIBH), the holding company of CIBM Bank, announced its unaudited results of operations and financial condition for the first quarter of 2019. Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, was $0.6 million or $0.03 basic and $0.02 diluted earnings per share, compared to $0.7 million or $0.04 basic and $0.02 diluted earnings per share for the same period of 2018. Pre-tax income for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, was $0.9 million compared to $1.0 million for the same period of 2018.

Select highlights for the quarter include:

  • Tangible book value per share and stated book value per share at March 31, 2019, were $2.90 and $2.53 per share of common stock, respectively, compared to $2.82 and $2.45, respectively, at December 31, 2018. The increase reflects income for the quarter and a reduction in accumulated other comprehensive loss due to improved available for sale security values as a result of lower mid- and long-term interest rates. 
  • Income before taxes for subsidiary CIBM Bank was $0.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared to $1.1 million in the same period of 2018. Comparing the two periods, there was a $0.6 million decrease in non-interest income due primarily to lower mortgage production resulting in a $0.4 million decline in net mortgage banking revenues, and reduced SBA originations resulting in a $0.1 million decline in gain on sale of assets. There was likewise a reduction in non-interest expenses of $0.3 million due to a decline in compensation related mainly to the reduction in residential and SBA loan production.
  • Non-performing assets, restructured loans, and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total assets was 1.51% at March 31, 2019, versus 1.45% at December 31, 2018, and 0.85% at March 31, 2018. The increase from one year prior is primarily the result of one loan placed on non-accrual during the fourth quarter of 2018. CIB Marine’s allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.61% and had net recoveries of loans previously charged of $76,000 for the quarter ending March 31, 2019, compared to 1.55% and net charge-offs of $244,000 during the same period ending in 2018.

Mr. J. Brian Chaffin, President and CEO of CIBM, commented, “Net interest income was up for the first quarter compared to the first quarter of last year and, although it was behind compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, our net interest margin improved slightly over that same period. Our net interest margin has been challenged with rising cost of funds and some of our unique lower spread higher quality assets, like the SBA repo, even though the latter contributes favorably to the bottom line.”

He added, “Our corporate banking team opened the year with stronger than budgeted originations despite a $5 million reduction of high-quality, short-term commercial paper in the loan portfolio. Our non-interest income business lines had a softer first quarter as our SBA group felt the effects of the government shut-down and our mortgage group was impacted by seasonal factors. Although we did not record any gains on the sale of SBA loans in the first quarter of 2019, the pipeline has grown and, coupled with lower mortgage rates, a seasonal turn in housing, and our welcoming of several new originators to the mortgage team, we are planning on a stronger second quarter for non-interest income.

“CIBM Bank and the industry as a whole have seen a significant upturn in their cost of funds and, in particular, at the margin for new and repricing deposits used to help fund the strong loan growth seen in our markets the last several years. CIBM continues to focus on its deposit products and services and plans to enhance them in 2019 through the addition of person-to-person and person-to-business electronic money transfer capabilities, and reciprocal deposit services (i.e., a transparent and convenient way of providing broader FDIC insurance coverage for larger balance clients). To support developing new deposit customers, we have upgraded our website, unified all markets and divisions under the name CIBM Bank, focused on ways to make banking with us easier and more convenient, and established a full-time marketing director position to ensure more consistent and proactive marketing activities in the future.

“Lastly, our shareholder meeting is just around the corner. We plan on providing an update on our banking activities and our preferred stock activities at the meeting, which will be held on April 25th in Champaign, Illinois. We hope to see many of you there.” 

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for CIBM Bank, which operates eleven banking offices and four mortgage loan offices in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana. More information on the Company is available at www.cibmarine.com, including recent shareholder letters, links to regulatory financial reports, and audited financial statements.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
CIB Marine has made statements in this release that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. CIB Marine intends these forward-looking statements to be subject to the safe harbor created thereby and is including this statement to avail itself of the safe harbor. Forward-looking statements are identified generally by statements containing words and phrases such as “may,” “project,” “are confident,” “should be,” “intend,” “predict,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect CIB Marine’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance that are subject to many uncertainties and factors relating to CIB Marine’s operations and the business environment, which could change at any time.

There are inherent difficulties in predicting factors that may affect the accuracy of forward-looking statements.

Stockholders should note that many factors, some of which are discussed elsewhere in this Earnings Release and in the documents that are incorporated by reference, could affect the future financial results of CIB Marine and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference in this document. These factors, many of which are beyond CIB Marine’s control, include but are not limited to:

  • operating, legal, execution, credit, market, security (including cyber), and regulatory risks;
  • economic, political, and competitive forces affecting CIB Marine’s banking business;
  • the impact on net interest income and securities values from changes in monetary policy and general economic and political conditions; and
  • the risk that CIB Marine’s analyses of these risks and forces could be incorrect and/or that the strategies developed to address them could be unsuccessful.

These factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. CIB Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and CIB Marine’s actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements.

 
CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Selected Unaudited Consolidated Financial Data
         
 At or for the 
 Quarters Ended 3 Months Ended
 March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31, March 31, March 31, 
  2019  2018  2018  2018  2018   2019  2018 
                       
 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Selected Statement of Operations Data        
Interest and dividend income$7,015 $7,009 $6,798 $6,387 $6,009  $7,015 $6,009 
Interest expense 2,178  2,064  1,767  1,406  1,185   2,178  1,185 
Net interest income 4,837  4,945  5,031  4,981  4,824   4,837  4,824 
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses (158) (1,195) (13) 149  (126)  (158) (126)
Net interest income after provision for        
(reversal of) loan losses 4,995  6,140  5,044  4,832  4,950   4,995  4,950 
Noninterest income (1) 1,362  1,546  3,063  2,968  1,832   1,362  1,832 
Noninterest expense 5,505  6,415  6,871  6,737  5,824   5,505  5,824 
Income before income taxes 852  1,271  1,236  1,063  958   852  958 
Income tax expense 229  313  345  241  289   229  289 
Net income$623 $958 $891 $822 $669  $623 $669 
         
Common Share Data        
Basic net income per share (2)$0.03 $0.05 $0.14 $0.05 $0.04  $0.03 $0.04 
Diluted net income per share (2) 0.02  0.03  0.07  0.02  0.02   0.02  0.02 
Dividend 0.00  0.00  0.00  0.00  0.00   0.00  0.00 
Tangible book value per share (3) 2.90  2.82  2.71  2.58  2.54   2.90  2.54 
Book value per share (3) 2.53  2.45  2.34  2.10  2.06   2.53  2.06 
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 18,232,169  18,232,169  18,232,169  18,209,032  18,161,989   18,232,169  18,161,989 
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 32,815,744  32,757,855  34,589,375  36,783,724  36,544,029   32,815,744  36,544,029 
Financial Condition Data        
Total assets$702,152 $721,259 $723,733 $694,812 $663,580  $702,152 $663,580 
Loans 489,273  491,337  507,677  488,762  472,746   489,273  472,746 
Allowance for loan losses (7,865) (7,947) (8,217) (8,055) (7,331)  (7,865) (7,331)
Investment securities 123,500  121,281  118,345  119,571  115,596   123,500  115,596 
Deposits 542,938  536,931  523,729  517,452  484,258   542,938  484,258 
Borrowings 57,220  86,710  104,357  76,427  79,227   57,220  79,227 
Stockholders' equity 92,507  91,035  88,993  97,313  97,407   92,507  97,407 
Financial Ratios and Other Data        
Performance Ratios:        
Net interest margin (4) 2.94% 2.89% 2.97% 3.15% 3.20%  2.94% 3.20%
Net interest spread (5) 2.64% 2.62% 2.72% 2.92% 3.00%  2.64% 3.00%
Noninterest income to average assets (6) 0.78% 0.84% 1.72% 1.77% 1.15%  0.78% 1.15%
Noninterest expense to average assets 3.14% 3.54% 3.82% 3.99% 3.63%  3.14% 3.63%
Efficiency ratio (7) 88.80% 99.18% 84.63% 84.56% 87.28%  88.80% 87.28%
Earnings on average assets (8) 0.36% 0.53% 0.50% 0.49% 0.42%  0.36% 0.42%
Earnings on average equity (9) 2.76% 4.23% 3.77% 3.36% 2.78%  2.76% 2.78%
Asset Quality Ratios:        
Nonaccrual loans to loans (10) 1.29% 1.34% 0.73% 0.53% 0.19%  1.29% 0.19%
Nonaccrual loans, restructured loans and        
loans 90 days or more past due and still        
accruing to total loans (10) 1.66% 1.62% 1.09% 0.82% 0.53%  1.66% 0.53%
Nonperforming assets, restructured loans        
and loans 90 days or more past due and still        
accruing to total assets (10) 1.51% 1.45% 1.11% 0.94% 0.85%  1.51% 0.85%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans (10) 1.61% 1.62% 1.62% 1.65% 1.55%  1.61% 1.55%
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans,        
restructured loans and loans 90 days or        
more past due and still accruing (10) 96.96% 99.72% 148.99% 200.97% 294.77%  96.96% 294.77%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) annualized        
to average loans (10) (0.06%) (0.74%) (0.14%) (0.48%) 0.21%  (0.06%) 0.21%
Capital Ratios:        
Total equity to total assets 13.17% 12.62% 12.30% 14.01% 14.68%  13.17% 14.68%
Total risk-based capital ratio 15.56% 15.34% 14.43% 16.40% 16.90%  15.56% 16.90%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 14.30% 14.09% 13.18% 15.14% 15.64%  14.30% 15.64%
Leverage capital ratio 10.39% 10.10% 9.90% 11.70% 12.15%  10.39% 12.15%
Other Data:        
Number of employees (full-time equivalent) 177  183  188  184  184   177  184 
Number of banking facilities 11  11  11  11  11   11  11 
         
         
(1) Noninterest income includes gains and losses on securities.
(2) Net income available to common stockholders in the calculation of earnings per share includes the difference between the carrying amount less the consideration paid for redeemed preferred stock, and that difference was $1.7 million and $0.1 million for the third and second quarters of 2018, respectively.
(3) Tangible book value per share is the stockholder equity less the carry value of the preferred stock and less the goodwill and intangible assets, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value per share is the stockholder equity less the liquidation preference of the preferred stock, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. As presented here, shares of common outstanding excludes unvested Restricted Stock Awards totalling 1,331,384 shares of common stock at March 31, 2019.
(4) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets.
(5) Net interest spread is the yield on average interest-earning assets less the rate on average interest-bearing liabilities.
(6) Noninterest income to average assets excludes gains and losses on securities.
(7) The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on securities.
(8) Earnings on average assets are net income divided by average total assets.
(9) Earnings on average equity are net income divided by average stockholders' equity.
(10) Excludes loans held for sale.
    


 
CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
      
 March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,
  2019  2018  2018  2018  2018 
 (Dollars in Thousands, Except Shares)
Assets     
Cash and due from banks$8,168 $13,037 $10,055 $9,752 $10,829 
Reverse repurchase agreements 42,729  58,662  45,076  28,403  23,032 
Securities available for sale 121,115  118,926  116,013  117,221  113,227 
Equity securities at fair value 2,385  2,355  2,332  2,350  2,369 
Loans held for sale 4,467  4,632  8,145  15,407  6,689 
      
Loans 489,273  491,337  507,677  488,762  472,746 
Allowance for loan losses (7,865) (7,947) (8,217) (8,055) (7,331)
Net loans 481,408  483,390  499,460  480,707  465,415 
      
Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 2,003  3,172  3,870  2,610  2,857 
Premises and equipment, net (1) 7,220  4,498  4,409  4,296  4,314 
Accrued interest receivable 1,873  1,570  1,858  1,580  1,583 
Deferred tax assets, net 21,156  21,422  22,410  22,604  22,836 
Other real estate owned, net 2,466  2,486  2,494  2,494  3,164 
Bank owned life insurance 4,613  4,590  4,565  4,541  4,516 
Goodwill and other intangible assets 171  176  181  187  193 
Other assets 2,378  2,343  2,865  2,660  2,556 
Total Assets$702,152 $721,259 $723,733 $694,812 $663,580 
      
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
Deposits:     
Noninterest-bearing demand$62,553 $63,507 $69,165 $72,839 $74,397 
Interest-bearing demand 32,467  33,660  33,701  32,615  34,657 
Savings 188,110  181,432  164,603  175,343  182,795 
Time 259,808  258,332  256,260  236,655  192,409 
Total deposits 542,938  536,931  523,729  517,452  484,258 
Short-term borrowings 57,220  86,710  104,357  76,427  79,227 
Accrued interest payable 727  710  694  497  398 
Other liabilities 8,760  5,873  5,960  3,123  2,290 
Total liabilities 609,645  630,224  634,740  597,499  566,173 
      
Stockholders' Equity      
Preferred stock, $1 par value; 5,000,000     
authorized shares; 7% fixed rate noncumulative perpetual issued; 42,955 shares of series A and 3,380 shares of series B; convertible; aggregate liquidation preference- $46.3 million 39,384  39,384  39,384  50,107  51,000 
Common stock, $1 par value; 75,000,000     
authorized shares; 18,455,610 issued shares; 18,244,563 outstanding shares 18,456  18,456  18,454  18,454  18,384 
Capital surplus 160,930  160,815  160,716  158,903  158,749 
Accumulated deficit (125,173) (125,796) (126,754) (127,140) (127,962)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (556) (1,290) (2,273) (2,477) (2,230)
Treasury stock 221,902 shares at cost (534) (534) (534) (534) (534)
Total stockholders' equity 92,507  91,035  88,993  97,313  97,407 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$702,152 $721,259 $723,733 $694,812 $663,580 
      
(1) Increase in premise and equipment, net in 2018 is due to the adoption of new lease accounting standards effective January 1, 2019.
      


 
CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
         
 At or for the 
 Quarters Ended 3 Months Ended
 March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31, March 31,March 31,
  2019  2018  2018  2018  2018   2019  2018 
                       
 (Dollars in thousands)
         
Interest Income        
Loans$5,693 $5,686 $5,638 $5,372 $5,125  $5,693 $5,125 
Loans held for sale 85  86  112  117  73   85  73 
Securities 804  828  720  720  775   804  775 
Other investments 433  409  328  178  36   433  36 
Total interest income 7,015  7,009  6,798  6,387  6,009   7,015  6,009 
         
Interest Expense        
Deposits 1,805  1,547  1,343  1,038  948   1,805  948 
Short-term borrowings 373  517  424  368  237   373  237 
Total interest expense 2,178  2,064  1,767  1,406  1,185   2,178  1,185 
Net interest income 4,837  4,945  5,031  4,981  4,824   4,837  4,824 
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses (158) (1,195) (13) 149  (126)  (158) (126)
Net interest income after provision for        
(reversal of) loan losses 4,995  6,140  5,044  4,832  4,950   4,995  4,950 
         
Noninterest Income        
Deposit service charges 83  79  105  110  111   83  111 
Other service fees 20  31  30  40  34   20  34 
Mortgage Banking revenue, net 978  1,057  1,760  2,155  1,374   978  1,374 
Other income 165  143  173  153  132   165  132 
Net gains (losses) on sale of securities available for sale 0  0  (7) 0  22   0  22 
Unrealized gains (losses) recognized on equity securities 30  23  (18) (18) (39)  30  (39)
Net gains on sale of assets 86  213  1,020  528  198   86  198 
Total noninterest income 1,362  1,546  3,063  2,968  1,832   1,362  1,832 
         
Noninterest Expense        
Compensation and employee benefits 3,687  4,206  4,514  4,682  4,056   3,687  4,056 
Equipment 335  364  351  337  311   335  311 
Occupancy and premises 456  423  378  422  417   456  417 
Data Processing 166  169  184  162  154   166  154 
Federal deposit insurance 82  74  51  48  49   82  49 
Professional services 140  270  623  290  166   140  166 
Telephone and data communication 78  86  78  79  78   78  78 
Insurance 53  47  60  63  61   53  61 
Other expense 508  776  632  654  532   508  532 
Total noninterest expense 5,505  6,415  6,871  6,737  5,824   5,505  5,824 
Income from operations        
before income taxes 852  1,271  1,236  1,063  958   852  958 
Income tax expense 229  313  345  241  289   229  289 
Net income  623  958  891  822  669   623  669 
Preferred stock dividend 0  0  0  0  0   0  0 
Discount from repurchase of preferred shares 0  0  1,703  105  0   0  0 
Net income allocated to        
 common stockholders$623 $958 $2,594 $927 $669  $623 $669 
         

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT:
J. Brian Chaffin, President & CEO
(217) 355-0900
brian.chaffin@cibmbank.com

Bancshares_Clipper_blue.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CIB MARINE BANCSHARES INC
04:01pCIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results
GL
01/25CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces 2018 Results
GL
2018CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces 2018 Third Quarter Results
GL
2018CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces 2018 Second Quarter Results
GL
2018CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces 2018 First Quarter Results
GL
2018CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces 2017 Results
GL
2017CIBM Bank Hires CRA Lender
GL
2017CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces 2017 Third Quarter Results
GL
More news
Chart CIB MARINE BANCSHARES INC
Duration : Period :
Cib Marine Bancshares Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
J. Brian Chaffin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Arthur Elste Chairman
Patrick J. Straka Chief Financial Officer
Gary L. Longman Independent Director
John P. Hickey Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIB MARINE BANCSHARES INC-4.55%0
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD3.61%191 331
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%81 996
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP4.29%51 545
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK17.04%50 105
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD2.26%49 201
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About