CIBT Education Group Inc.    MBA   CA17163Y1025

CIBT EDUCATION GROUP INC.

(MBA)
CIBT Provides Update on its Normal Course Issuer Bid (Share Buy-Back)

11/29/2019 | 07:21pm EST

VANCOUVER, B.C., Nov. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – CIBT Education Group Inc. (“CIBT” or the “Company”) (TSX: MBA, OTCQX International: MBAIF) wishes to announce the suspension of the Company’s normal course issuer bid (share buy-back) which commenced December 14, 2018, in order to allow the Company to pursue a certain transaction. Since December 14, 2018, the Company has purchased a total of 2.643 million common shares from the open market.

About CIBT Education Group:

CIBT Education Group Inc. is one of the largest education, and student housing investment companies in Canada focused on the global education market since 1994. Listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and U.S OTCQX International, CIBT owns business and language colleges, student housing properties, recruitment centres and corporate offices at 45 locations in Canada and abroad. Total annual enrollment for the group exceeds 12,000 students. Its education providers include Sprott Shaw College (established in 1903), Sprott Shaw Language College, Vancouver International College and CIBT School of Business. Through these schools, CIBT offers business and management programs in healthcare, hotel management, language training, and over 150 career, language and vocational programs. CIBT owns Global Education City Holdings Inc. (“Global Education”), an investment holding and development company focused on developing education related real estate such as student hotels, serviced apartments and education centres.  Total portfolio and development budget of projects under Global Education’s GEC® brand is in excess of C$1 billion. The various GEC® properties provide accommodations to over 1,500 students and other tenants. CIBT also owns Global Education Alliance (“GEA”) and Irix Design Group ("Irix Design"). GEA recruits international students on behalf of many elite kindergartens, primary and secondary schools, colleges and universities in North America. Irix Design is a leading design and advertising company based in Vancouver, Canada. Visit us online and watch our corporate video at www.cibt.net.

For more information contact:
Toby Chu
Chairman, President & CEO
CIBT Education Group Inc.

Investor Relations Contact: 
1-604-871-9909 extension 310 or | Email: info@cibt.net

© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 70,6 M
EBIT 2019 2,28 M
Net income 2019 3,83 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 13,2x
P/E ratio 2020 9,43x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,72x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,62x
Capitalization 50,5 M
Managers
NameTitle
Toby Chu Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dennis Dan Huang Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tony Haskell David Independent Director
Troy William Rice Independent Director
Yi Yi Feng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIBT EDUCATION GROUP INC.-6.15%35
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.126.71%19 686
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%15 816
CAE INC.42.53%7 154
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED84.50%3 127
ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED101.99%2 452
