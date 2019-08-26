CIBT Ranks #49 on the 2019 Business in Vancouver Top 100 Fastest-growing Companies in B.C. List

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2019) - CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSX: MBA) (OTCQX: MBAIF) ("CIBT" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the Company is named one of the Top 100 Fastest-Growing Companies in Business in Vancouver published on August 20th, 2019.

The Top 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list is one of Business in Vancouver's signature annual features. It recognizes B.C. companies with the greatest percentage of revenue growth over the past five fiscal years. CIBT ranked #49 with a five-year revenue growth of 142.3%.

"Being recognized by Business in Vancouver as one of the fastest-growing companies in British Columbia further validates our success as a leader in the student housing sector," said Toby Chu, Chairman, President and CEO of CIBT Education Group Inc. "Building on our foundation of providing first in class education services, we have successfully implemented and established a billion-dollar portfolio in student housing assets located in Western Canada. As we continue to see vacancy rates of available student rentals at all-time lows, combined with a growing demand for beds, we expect that the student housing sub-sector of our real estate sector will remain strong for years to come."

About CIBT Education Group:

CIBT Education Group Inc. is one of the largest education, and student housing investment companies in Canada focused on the global education market since 1994. Listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and U.S OTCQX International, CIBT owns business and language colleges, student housing properties, recruitment centres and corporate offices at 45 locations in Canada and abroad. Total annual enrollment for the group exceeds 12,000 students. Its education providers include Sprott Shaw College (established in 1903), Sprott Shaw Language College, Vancouver International College and CIBT School of Business. Through these schools, CIBT offers business and management programs in healthcare, hotel management, language training, and over 150 career, language and vocational programs. CIBT owns Global Education City Holdings Inc. ("Global Education"), an investment holding and development company focused on developing education related real estate such as student hotels, serviced apartments and education centres. Total portfolio and development budget of projects under Global Education's GEC® brand is in excess of C$1 billion, and the number of students serviced by GEC® properties exceeds 1,000 students per annum. CIBT also owns Global Education Alliance ("GEA") and Irix Design Group ("Irix Design"). GEA recruits international students on behalf of many elite kindergartens, primary and secondary schools, colleges and universities in North America. Irix Design is a leading design and advertising company based in Vancouver, Canada. Visit us online and watch our corporate video at www.cibt.net.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information (the "forward-looking statements") about CIBT Education Group Inc. and its plans. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements in this news release include (without limitation) the statement that CIBT expects that the student housing sub-sector of the real estate sector will remain strong for years to come. The forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause CIBT's actual results or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of CIBT's management at the time they are made, and CIBT does not assume any obligation to update its forward-looking statements if those beliefs, opinions or expectations, or other circumstances should change, except as may be required by law.

