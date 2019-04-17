Log in
Cicor Technologies Ltd. – Shareholders approve all proposals

04/17/2019 | 01:05am EDT

Press release

Cicor Technologies Ltd. - Shareholders approve all proposals

Bronschhofen, April 17, 2019 - Cicor (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN). At the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Cicor Technologies Ltd. on April 16, 2019, the shareholders approved all proposals.In particular, the Shareholders' Meeting approved the proposal to distribute CHF 1.00 per registered share from the capital contribution reserve. This dividend will be paid to shareholders, free of transaction charges and withholding tax, from April 25, 2019.

At the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Cicor Technologies Ltd. in Boudry, the shareholders approved all proposals by the Board of Directors. The Meeting approved the 2018 annual report, annual financial statements, consolidated financial statements and appropriation of the balance sheet result; it also granted discharge to the members of the board of directors and management for the 2018 financial year. In addition, the Board of Directors' total remuneration for the next term of office and the approval of the fixed and variable remuneration elements for management were endorsed for the following financial year. The Meeting also approved the proposal to distribute CHF 1.00 per registered share from the capital contribution reserve.

All members of the Board of Directors and remuneration committee were re-elected. In addition, the independent voting proxy, the lawyer Pascal Moesch (Athemis, Rue Jaquet-Droz 32, 2300 La Chaux-de-Fonds) and the auditing department of KPMG AG, Zurich, were appointed by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

Contact:

Alexander Hagemann

Patric Schoch

CEO

CFO

Tel. +41 71 913 73 00

Tel. +41 71 913 73 00

E-mail: media@cicor.com

E-mail: media@cicor.com

Cicor Management AG

Gebenloostrasse 15

9552 Bronschhofen

Switzerland

The Cicor Group is a globally active development and manufacturing partner with innovative technology solutions for the electronics industry. With about 2000 employees at ten production sites, Cicor offers highly complex printed circuit boards, hybrid circuits and printed electronics as well as comprehensive electronic manufacturing services (EMS) including microelectronic assembly and plastic injection molding. Cicor supplies customized products and services from design to the finished product from one source. The shares of Cicor Technologies Ltd. are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (CICN). For further information please visit the website www.cicor.com.




