Cicor with a milestone in medical technology

Bronschhofen, 15 November 2019 - Cicor (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN) today announced that it has won a major new customer in the medical technology sector, one of the company's strategic target markets.

Cicor was selected as a production partner for a novel drug delivery system. The contract for the manufacturing of the systems used in the approval phase in 2020 has already been awarded to Cicor. In 2021, Cicor plans to manufacture the customer's series products with an order volume in the high single-digit million Swiss franc range. In the subsequent high-volume phase, Cicor sees the potential to deliver products with an annual order range in the double-digit millions of Swiss francs each year from its Asian sites to the customer.

The project is a milestone in the further development of the Cicor Group: It shows how Cicor, as a technology partner, can solve complex tasks with the combined competence of engineering, electronics manufacturing, precision plastic injection molding and box building. With its technology center in Switzerland and its network of production sites in Europe and Asia, Cicor offers an extremely attractive package.

The order fits seamlessly into a significant number of new customer projects that Cicor has won from medical technology companies in Europe and the USA. The majority of these projects will go into series production in 2020 and 2021, making a significant contribution to Group sales. Cicor is thus consolidating its position as the leading development and production partner for sophisticated electronic solutions in Switzerland.

