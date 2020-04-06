Important announcement regarding the General Assembly 2020 of Cicor Technologies Ltd

Boudry, April 6, 2020 - On March 16, 2020, the Swiss Federal Council declared the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) as an "extraordinary situation" and prohibited all events until at least April 19, 2020. Accordingly, the ordinary Annual General Assembly of Cicor Technologies Ltd on April 16, 2020 cannot take place within the usual framework. A personal attendance of the shareholders at the Annual General Assembly is not possible. In accordance with Art. 6a of the Ordinance 2 on measures to combat coronavirus (COVID-19), shareholders can only exercise their voting rights by authorizing and instructing the independent proxy.

The Board of Directors and the management of the Cicor Group are convinced that all necessary measures have been taken in a timely manner to ensure the operational performance and the ability to deliver to customers. The Cicor Group is solidly financed and has the required liquidity to withstand this crisis for a very long time and to return to normality strengthened.

Shareholders who have already instructed the independent proxy do not need to take any further action. Other shareholders may proceed as follows:

Issuing written authorization and instructions to the independent proxy by reply card. You will find the reply card and the corresponding addressed envelope to Computershare Schweiz AG in the invitation documents that have already been sent to you by letter. The processing of reply cards delivered after April 9, 2020 to Computershare Schweiz AG is not guaranteed.



Electronic remote voting by issuing authorizations and instructions to the independent proxy. Shareholders will also be able to use electronic remote voting to exercise their voting rights by April 14, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. at the latest by issuing authorization and instructions to the independent proxy. You will find the information and login data required for electronic remote voting in the invitation documents that have already been sent to you by letter.

Shareholders who have already requested an admission card or have already granted a third party authorization to act as proxy

Shareholders who have already registered for participation or authorized a third party to represent them will receive a new reply card including login data instead of the admission card and can still authorize and instruct the independent proxy in written or electronic form as described above.

We thank you for your understanding for this extraordinary situation.

Cicor Technologies Ltd. Boudry, April 6, 2020 For the Board of Directors: Heinrich J. Essing, Chairman

Information on the General Assembly 2020

Cicor Management AG

Gebenloostrasse 15

9552 Bronschhofen

+41 71 913 73 00

investor@cicor.com