Cidara Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation - August 2020 0 08/13/2020 | 04:23pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields New Hope for Serious Infections Corporate Presentation August 2020 © Cidara Therapeutics 2020 Forward-looking statements broad safety margin; and potential for long-term single dose protection, and a These slides contain sales, and whether it will be more valuable than other whether Cidara's Cloudbreak platform will identify coronavirus AVCs resulting in therapies that types of anti-infectives; statements about the potential forward-looking effectiveness, safety, and l ong-acting nature are fast acting and long acting; whether Cidara's HIV AVC approach will yield similar results in its of rezafungin, whether preclinical tissue penetration statements within the data will be seen in patients, and whether it will coronavirus AVCs, and whether Cidara can successfully identify AVCs to inhibit viral fusion in meaning of the Private enable fast clearance of infection, the early discharge estimates and other statistical data made by of hospitalized patients, or transform the care of BMT coronavirus. This presentation also contains Securities Litigation patients; whether the results of the STRIVE clinical trial independent parties and by Cidara relating to market or the post-hoc analysis indicates a successful outcome Reform Act of 1995. or not rezafungin will meet the primary endpoints in size and growth and other data about Cidara's industry. These data involve a number of assumptions in the Phase 3 ReSTORE clinical trial, including whether the ReSTORE trial; the ability of Cidara to achieve and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give These slides are not intended to and do not undue weight to such estimates. Projections, all milestones from its collaboration partner constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation for rezafungin, Mundipharama, and receive related assumptions and estimates of the future of an offer to subscribe for or buy or an payments; and whether rezafungin will be effective performance of the markets in which Cidara operates invitation to purchase or subscribe for any prophylaxis for aspergillosis in COVID-19 are necessarily subject to a high degree of securities in any jurisdiction, nor shall there patients. Certain statements regarding our Cloudbreak uncertainty and risk, including, Cidara's ability to be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities platform are also forward-looking including statements obtain additional financing; the success and timing of in any jurisdiction in contravention of regarding whether Cidara can develop single-dose, long Cidara's preclinical studies, clinical trials and other applicable law. No offer of securities shall be acting AVC for respiratory disease; whether Cidara's research and development activities; receipt of made except by means of a prospectus Cloudbreak platform can identify product candidates necessary regulatory approvals for development and meeting the requirements of Section 10 of with intrinsic antimicrobial activity and immune commercialization, as well as changes to applicable the Securities Act of 1933, as engagement that will increase efficacy or represent an regulatory laws in the United States and foreign amended. Because such statements are improvement over existing anti-infective agents; countries; changes in Cidara's plans to develop and subject to risks and uncertainties, actual whether Cloudbreak influenza candidates, including commercialize its product candidates; Cidara's ability results may differ materially from those CD377, will achieve the major attributes believed to be to obtain and maintain intellectual property expressed or implied by such forward-looking needed in flu such as broad spectrum, superior protection for its product candidates; and the loss of statements. Such statements include, but are resistance profile, protection for high-risk populations, key scientific or management personnel and the not limited to, statements regarding whether expanded efficacy window, long duration of action and impacts of global health crises, including the recent Cidara's antifungal and antiviral research will rapid onset of activity, or flexible administration; COVID-19 pandemic.. These and other risks and result in therapies that are superior to other whether results observed in preclinical studies with uncertainties are described more fully in Cidara's products; whether Cidara's approach to Cloudbreak influenza candidates, including CD377, Form 10-Q as most recently filed with the United infectious disease will be transformative will be observed in human use or States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and whether Cidara's product candidates represent an improvement over existing therapies, under the heading "Risk Factors." All forward-looking may be successfully developed to address including potency and potency against highly statements contained in this presentation speak only unmet medical needs; resistant influenza strains, lower resistance, protection as of the date on which they were made. Cidara whether Cidara can successfully commerciali in immune compromised hosts, the ability to extend undertakes no obligation to update such statements ze rezafungin, achieve projected peak the treatment window, efficacy in multiple dosing to reflect events that occur or circumstances that routes, exist after the date on which they were made. 2 Cidara investment thesis Leading science on long-acting antifungal and antiviral prevention and treatment Rezafungin 1st antifungal in 13 years for 1st line treatment and prophylaxis Treatment - Phase 3 ReSTORE: treatment of candidemia and invasive candidiasis Prophylaxis - Phase 3 ReSPECT: prevention in high risk hematology (BMT) setting Validation Significant ex-US/ex-Japan partnership with Mundipharma Cloudbreak AVCs Modular antiviral platform for treatment & prevention Influenza A+B Target: 1st effective 'universal flu' treatment & prevention 3 Leading the science on antifungal & antiviral prevention & treatment IND- Program Proposed Indication Discov. in-vitro in-vivo enable Ph 1 Ph 2 Ph 3 ANTIFUNGAL: Long acting treatment and prevention Treatment of Rezafungin Candidemia & Invasive Candidiasis Prophylaxis of IFD in Rezafungin Blood & Marrow Transplant Patients ANTIVIRAL: Cloudbreak® Antiviral Conjugates (AVCs) for rapid treatment and long-term prevention CD377 Influenza Single-dose/~3months Prevention & Treatment AVC108 Influenza Single-dose/~6months Prevention & Treatment RSV AVC RSV Prevention & Treatment HIV AVC HIV PEP, PrEP, Maintenance CoV AVC COVID-19 & Pan CoV 4 Prevention & Treatment Cidara's pipeline targets multiple unmet medical needs Rezafungin - Antifungal Cloudbreak - Antiviral 5 Antifungals are historically big drugs globally Peak Annual Global Sales ($M) Diflucan 1000 Vfend 800 Noxafil 720 Cancidas 680 Ambisome510 Mycamine370 Source: IQVIA for all products in their respective peak sales year, other than Noxafil (2018 Merck Annual Report) and Diflucan (www.pharmaceuticalonline.com Feb 7, 2000) 6 Antifungal drug development has dwindled Number of 5 5 1 New Antifungals 1980 1990 2000 2010 2020 POLYENES amphotericin lipid forms (3) AZOLES ECHINOCANDINS itraconazole posaconazole fluconazole voriconazole micafungin caspofungin anidulafunginrezafungin 7 Cresemba faces several challenges Cresemba's launch in the US has been a success, despite its limitations Percentage of Invasive Fungal Infections Other Candidemia 12% Aspergillosis and Candidiasis 73% 15% and Mucormycosis Rezafungin • Fourth in class azole • Approved for 15% of antifungal market • Non-inferiority to generic voriconazole • Failed Phase 3 Candida trial • No prophylaxis label Source: Diagnostic Microbiology and Infectious Disease. The PATH (Prospective Antifungal Therapy) Alliance registry and invasive fungal infections: update 2012 8 Antifungal launch outpaces antibacterials U.S. Sales Post Launch: Cresemba vs. Antibacterials 120 ANTIFUNGAL Annualized Sales ($M) 80 40 0 AVYCAZ DALVANCE ZERBAXA AVERAGE ORBACTIV ANTIBIOTICS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 Launch Quarter Cresemba (isavuconazole) is a triazole launched in Q2 2015 by Astellas in the US. In 2017, Pfizer acquired rights to izavuconazole from Basilea for EU, China, 16 Asia Pac countries. Source for sales data: IMS 9 Antifungals can have greater value than antibiotics Data Available at Signing ANTIFUNGAL Rights Deal ($ million) P2 P3 NDA Marketed Cidara / Mundipharma: Rezafungin Ex-US;ex-Japan 568 Basilea / Pfizer: Ex-US;ex-Japan 725 ANTIBIOTICS 0 200 400 600 P2 P3 NDA Marketed Melinta / Menarini: Delafloxacin Ex-US;ex-Japan 120 Paratek / Zai Labs: Omadacycline China Melinta / Menarini: Ex-US;ex-Japan 265 Vabomere, Orbactiv & Minocin 10 Rezafungin: A novel long-acting echinocandin in Phase 3 N+ O OH O - O O H O HO + N N N H3C H O N H3C O HN OH O HO NH O N CH3 O O H N HO OH O OH HO Structural modification is designed to yield improved chemical & biological properties • Designed for prolonged PK ------------------------------ once weekly dosing in clinical studies • Designed for high exposures ---------------------------- potential for improved efficacy • Observed absence of toxic degradation products --- potential for improved safety • No DDIs and favorable hepatic & renal safety ------- compatible with other medications ICAAC 2015 11 Large market, but echinocandins are constrained today $4.2 Billion $0.5 Polyenes $1.1 Echinocandins $2.6 Azoles Source: IQVIA, as of December 31, 2017 Outpatient Inpatient Treatment Prophylaxis Azoles Azoles/Bactrim Marketed Echinocandins Azoles/Bactrim 12 An approval with non-inferiority enables rezafungin Targets: outpatients, early hospital discharge and prophylaxis segments $4.2 Billion $0.5 Polyenes $1.1 Echinocandins $2.6 Azoles Outpatient Inpatient Treatment Prophylaxis Azoles Azoles/Bactrim Rezafungin Targets Marketed Echinocandins Azoles/Bactrim Source: IQVIA, as of December 31, 2017 13 Rezafungin's global opportunity spans ID and hematology The $4.2 billion global antifungal market Infectious Disease Hematology Mostly Treatment Mostly Prophylaxis Cancidas Noxafil (caspofungin) (posaconazole) ~$700M ~$700M REZAFUNGIN Source: Global sales for Cancidas - IQVIA; Noxafil - 2018 Merck Annual Report. Antifungal market data from IQVIA, as of December 31, 2017. 14 US rezafungin peak sales opportunity: ~$745M Infectious Disease Hematology Mostly Treatment Mostly Prophylaxis Rezafungin in Treatment Rezafungin in Prevention ~$375M ~$375M Revenue projections are for peak year 2032 based on estimates and assumptions, including estimated patient populations, market share and pricing assumptions, made as of November 2019. Actual results could differ materially. Prophylaxis revenue is an estimate of the peak sales potential, of which ~$223M is attributed to spontaneous product use that may occur outside of anticipated initial indication. Any such use will not be supported by Company promotion. 15 Rezafungin overall phase 3 development plan Indication Phase 3 Size Overall objective Phase 3 Treatment Trial Treatment of candidemia & invasive candidiasis in patients with limited treatment options 184 patients1 (20% NI margin) Enable early discharge of patients on a weekly echinocandin and outpatient use Phase 3 Prophylaxis Trial Prophylaxis against Aspergillus, Candida & PCP2 in allogeneic blood and marrow transplant patients 462 patients (12.5% NI margin) Transform post-blood & marrow transplant standard of care 1. Phase 3 Primary Evaluable Population size. 2. PCP: Pneumocystis pneumonia. 16 STRIVE Phase 2 data in candidemia & invasive candidiasis Supports ReSTORE Phase 3 clinical trial 17 Phase 2 STRIVE program: candidemia & invasive candidiasis Not powered for inferential statistical analysis N= 183 Rezafungin N= 122 Caspofungin N= 61 Mycological & EMA: Overall Response Mycological & clinical (Mycological & clinical clinical response Mycological & response response) (IC only) clinical response Dose Optional dose FDA: All cause mortality Week 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 1 5 8 15 22 28 35 42 45 49 56 59 Day Dose Optional dose Week 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 1 5 8 15 22 28 35 42 45 49 56 59 Day Analysis Populations: The Intent-to-treat (ITT) population: all randomized subjects

Intent-to-treat (ITT) population: all randomized subjects The Safety population: all subjects who received any amount of study drug

The Microbiological Intent-to-treat population (mITT): all subjects in safety population who had documented Candida infection 18 Rezafungin: Superior on time to negative blood culture Probability of negative blood culture Time to negative blood culture (mITT population) 100% Rezafungin IV 400/200mg 80% Caspofungin IV 70/50mg 60% Log-rank test: 40% RZF vs CSP p=0.02 20% 0% 0 40 80 120 160 200 Hours since first dose Data on file from STRIVE A and B combined 19 30-Day All Cause Mortality - post hoc analysis* STRIVE program: rezafungin vs. caspofungin FAVORS REZAFUNGIN FAVORS CASPOFUNGIN ReSTORE Phase 3 trial endpoint -8.8% requires upper limit of confidence -24.7% Rezafungin 400/200; n = 46 +0.41% interval be below 20% threshold 95% confidence interval for FDA 20% Non-inferiority margin SUPERIORITY NON-INFERIORITY -20%-10% 0 10% * Using the same analysis method as planned for the Phase 3 study, a two-sided 95% confidence interval (CI) for the observed difference in the ACM rate (relevant Rezafungin group minus caspofungin group) was calculated using the unadjusted method of Miettinen and Nurminen. 20 Post-hoc analyses do not establish effectiveness and should not be assumed to establish the same outcome in Phase 3. Day 14 Clinical Response - post hoc analysis* STRIVE program: rezafungin vs. caspofungin FAVORS REZAFUNGIN FAVORS CASPOFUNGIN ReSTORE Phase 3 trial endpoint 9.9% requires upper limit of confidence 26.6% Rezafungin 400/200; n = 46 -6.9% interval be below 20% threshold 95% confidence interval for EMA -20% Non-inferiority margin SUPERIORITY NON-INFERIORITY 20% 10% 0 -10% * Using the same analysis method as planned for the Phase 3 study, a two-sided 95% confidence interval (CI) for the observed difference in the ACM rate (relevant Rezafungin group minus caspofungin group) was calculated using the unadjusted method of Miettinen and Nurminen. 21 Post-hoc analyses do not establish effectiveness and should not be assumed to establish the same outcome in Phase 3. STRIVE safety data: no concerning adverse events or trends RZF RZF RZF 400/400 400/200 Pooled QWk QWk QWk STRIVE N=81 N=53 N=134 n (%) Subjects with TEAEs 71 (87.7) 49 (92.5) 120 (89.6) Related 7 (8.6) 6 (11.3) 13 (9.7) Subject with SAEs 35 (43.2) 28 (52.8) 63 (47.0) Related 1 (1.2) 1 (1.9) 2 (1.5) The most common adverse events for RZF were: Low potassium (RZF 16.4%; CAS 13.2%) Diarrhea (RZF 13.4%; CAS 14.7%) Vomiting (RZF 10.4%; CAS 7.4%) CAS 70/50 QD N=68 (%)

55 (80.9)

9 (13.2) (42.6) (2.9) Source: Table 14.3.1.1c RZF Rezafungin; CAS Caspofungin; TEAE (treatment-emergent adverse event) is an AE that occurs after first dose of study drug is administered; SAE serious adverse event. 22 Phase 3 ReSTORE trial design mirrors Phase 2 STRIVE All Cause Mortality (1° ENDPOINT - FDA) Global Global Response Global Global Response (1° ENDPOINT - EMA) Response Response 23 Rezafungin overall phase 3 development plan Indication Phase 3 Size Overall objective Phase 3 Treatment Trial Treatment of candidemia & invasive candidiasis in patients with limited treatment options 184 patients1 (20% NI margin) Enable early discharge of patients on a weekly echinocandin and outpatient use Phase 3 Prophylaxis Trial Prophylaxis against Aspergillus, Candida & PCP2 in allogeneic blood and marrow transplant patients 462 patients (12.5% NI margin) Transform post-blood & marrow transplant standard of care 1. Phase 3 Primary Evaluable Population size. 2. PCP: Pneumocystis pneumonia. 24 Current antifungal prophylaxis standard of care is inadequate High discontinuation rate BMT patients discontinue prophylaxis due to adverse events and low tolerability Posaconazole1 34% Fluconazole1 38% Bactrim2 35% 90-day mortality in patients with invasive fungal infection3 High mortality Blood and marrow transplant Hem Malignancy 63% 52% Ullmann AJ et al. Posaconazole or fluconazole for prophylaxis in severe graft-versus-host disease. N Engl J Med. 2007 Jan 25;356(4):335-47. Vasconcelles MJ et al. Aerosolzed Pentamidine and Pneumocystis Prophylaxis after Bone Marrow Transplantation is Inferior to Other Regimens and is Associated with Decreased Survival and Increased Risk of Other Infections. A. Society for BMT. 2000. 25 3 The PATH (Prospective Antifungal Therapy) Alliance registry and invasive fungal infections: update 2012 (2012). Rezafungin: potential simplified single drug paradigm Antifungal prophylaxis in allogeneic blood and marrow transplant setting Fluconazole Current Fluconazole Posaconazole or Voriconazole Antifungal or… Posaconazole or Voriconazole Prophylaxis Regimens Bactrim, dapsone or atovaquone Rezafungin 400/200 -10 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 Transplant Day SOC for Candida and Aspergillus SOC for Pneumocystis Candida, Aspergillus and PCP 26 ReSPECT Phase 3 prophylaxis trial design Rezafungin Arm (n=~300) 1° Endpoint: Fungal Free Survival at Day 90 Follow up Week 1 2 3 4 5 12 13 17 Rezafungin Azole placebo Bactrim placebo Day 1 90 120 Comparator Arm (n=~150) Week 1 2 3 4 5 12 13 17 Rezafungin Placebo Azole* *Fluconazole to start in all patients. Posaconazole optional in patients who develop GVHD per label. Bactrim Day 1 84 90 120 27 Our partner for rezafungin ex-US/Japan 120 60 Over €2 50% M A R K E T S Y E A R S B I L L I O N Active in Over 60 years of asset- European sales Over 50% revenue derived from new more than 30 led innovation exceeding €1 billion products launched in in Europe Over €2B ex-US the last five years in Europe 28 Rezafungin collaboration recognizes commercial potential ANTIFUNGAL ANTIBACTERIAL Product: rezafungin Rights: ex-US/Japan $568M+ Phase 2 data $30M upfront

$9M equity investment

$42M development support

$487M clin/reg & commercial milestones

Double-digit royalties in the teens Product: Rights: Europe & Asia- Pacific (ex-Japan) $725M+ Marketed US/EU $75M upfront

$650M regulatory and commercial milestones

Mid-teen royalties Product: delafloxacin Rights: ex-US/Japan $120M+ NDA filed US $19.9M upfront

Undisclosed cost contribution for 2 nd P3 study

P3 study $100M regulatory & commercial milestones

Low double-digit royalties Product: omadacycline Rights: China $61.5M+ Post Phase 3 $7.5M upfront

$5M on CABP approval

$9M regulatory milestones

$40M commercial milestones

Low double-digit royalties Product: Vabomere, Orbactiv & Minocin Rights: ex-US/Japan $265M+ FDA Approved $19.7M upfront

$17.4M Vabomere EMA approval

$227M commercial milestones

Royalties 29 Cidara's pipeline targets multiple unmet medical needs Rezafungin - Antifungal Cloudbreak - Antiviral 30 Vision for Antiviral Conjugates for respiratory disease: Single-dose treatment and long-acting protection Against all strains… In all people… 31 Cloudbreak antiviral platform: a whole new class of antiviral Long acting antiviral activity and immune engagement A new class of long-acting drugs Not a vaccine, monoclonal antibody or traditional therapeutic A stable conjugate of a potent antiviral with an Fc antibody fragment Designed for rapid onset, potent activity coupled with 3-6 months of protection Antiviral Conjugate (AVC) Potent antivirals Fc antibody fragment TARGETING MOIETY (TM) Fc MOIETY • Direct viricidal activity • To engage immune system • Inhibits essential surface target • To extend PK: 3 - 6 months 32 Two mechanisms of action against the flu CD377: A multi-copy conjugate of a potent antiviral with a human Fc domain Potent antivirals Fc antibody fragment 1. Inhibit viral proliferation 2. Immune-mediated clearance NA inhibition: Direct inhibition of viral proliferation Targeted clearance of infected cells Immune cell Neuraminidase (NA) 33 Cidara's Cloudbreak AVC platform Proprietary engineered Fc domains provide dose and immune response options Two product opportunities for influenza CD 377 (Development Candidate) AVC 108 (Development Lead) • Single dose/~3 months • Single dose/~6 months • Full immune engagement • Attenuated immune engagement Platform expansion programs underway RSV

HIV

SARS-CoV-2 & Pan coronavirus 34 Flu vaccines have well known limitations… Viral coverage Patient Manufacturing Strain-specific, Less effective in elderly & Challenging in a pandemic: variable coverage immune compromised long, complex production 10%-60% effective ~2-week lag time to Difficult to scale, low yields (2004-2018)1 achieve full protection2 can limit production capacity3 https://www.cdc.gov/flu/professionals/vaccination/effectiveness-studies.htm https://www.cdc.gov/flu/protect/keyfacts.htm 3. https://www.cdc.gov/flu/professionals/antivirals/summary-clinicians.htm 35 … which place a substantial burden on the US population 49%3 ~40%2 9M to 45M1 immunization rate vaccine effectiveness people who get the flu 2 140K - 12K - 61K 1 31.4M 810K 1 outpatient visits deaths hospitalizations The top range of these burden estimates are from the 2017-2018 flu season 1 Estimated Range of Annual Burden of Flu in the US since 2010; Top range of these burden estimates are from the 2017-2018 flu season and are preliminary and may change as data are finalized. https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/burden/index.html 2 Challenger, Gray, & Christmas, Inc.; https://www.healthline.com/health/influenza/facts-and-statistics#5 3 Calculated as a weighted average using census data as of July 2019 https://www.census.gov/data/tables/time-series/demo/popest/2010s-national-detail.htmland flu vaccination coverage data from the US Center for Disease Control https://www.cdc.gov/flu/fluvaxview/coverage-1819estimates.htm#results 36 ~320M people should be vaccinated/year in US 100 Other co-morbidities3 1 80 Flu Vaccine Non-believer4 (M) Population 60 Elderly age 65+ Respiratory co-morbidities2 of 40 High risk settings <5 yrs ~100M people in Vaccine ineligible Size 20 US in higher risk Immunocompromised groups alone1 0 Pregnant women LOW Level of Unmet Need HIGH CDC.gov. Census Bureau 2017. Harpaz, Open Forum Infectious Disease Vol 3 Fall 2016 Respiratory co-morbidities include asthma and COPD Other co-morbidities, driving higher risk, include all chronic conditions, but the major ones are diabetes, CV disease, etc. Based on a 2018 US national survey commissioned by Research!America and American Society for Microbiology (N=1004), 53% people didn't get flu vaccine in last year, and 48% chose "do not trust flu vaccine" as the reason for not getting flu vaccine 37 CD377 for influenza: Validation of the approach in respiratory viruses Broad spectrum, universal coverage Superior resistance profile Protection for High-Risk Populations Expanded efficacy window Long duration of action Rapid onset of activity Flexible administration 38 CD377 development candidate profile summary Now in IND enabling studies Target Attribute CD377 Indication Universal prevention and treatment Data are supportive Spectrum A & B + drug resistant strains, low Potent in-vivo activity against resistance potential all seasonal and pandemic strains Safety/Tolerability High safety margin for long term > 54x exposure margin in 14-day prevention primate toxicity studies Dosing Frequency 1 to 2x per flu season Estimated 3 to 6-month coverage with single SC or IM dose Route of Administration SubQ, IM and IV dosing Equivalent exposures and efficacy Target Populations Higher risk populations where Equally effective in immune vaccines are not effective compromised & immune competent models at similar doses Data available at: https://www.cidara.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Cidara-Cloudbreak-Deck-March-2020.pdf 39 CD377 is highly potent in vivo - influenza A & B Single SC dose, lethal influenza models - BALB/c mice A/California/07/2009 A/Hong Kong/1/68 H1N1pdm H3N2 CD377 - 0.3 mg/kg CD377 - 0.3 mg/kg Vehicle Vehicle B/Florida/4/2006 B/Malaysia (Yamagata) (Victoria) CD377 - 0.03 mg/kg CD377 - 0.1 mg/kg Vehicle Vehicle 5 mice per cohort CD377 dosed 2 hours post infection (SC) 40 CD377 retains potency versus Tamiflu resistant viruses Single SC dose, lethal influenza models - BALB/c mice H1N1 A/Perth/261/2009 H275Y CD377 - 0.3 mg/kg Tamiflu 20 mg/kg Vehicle BID x 5 5 mice per cohort CD377 dosed 2 hours post infection (SC), Tamiflu dose 2 hours post infection BID x 5 days (PO) 41 CD377 demonstrates lower resistance potential than baloxavir and oseltamivir vs. A/CA/07/2009 H1N1pdm Viral titer, (PFU/mL) Serial Passage (MOI 0.01) Vehicle Baloxavir (4 nM) Oseltamivir (100 nM) CD377 (4 nM) 2 4 6 8 10 Passage Number 42 Potential for long-term single dose protection Single 1 mg/kg subcutaneous dose protects mice from pandemic H1N1 for a month CD377: 1 mg/kg Vehicle DoseInfect Single 1 mg/kg doses were fully protective vs H1N1 (above), A/Hong Kong/1/68 H3N2, and Influenza B (Malaysia) 43 CD377 demonstrates durable protection in severely immune compromised hosts Lethal influenza model (H1N1: A/Puerto Rico/8/34 in mice) Efficacy in BALB/c SCID mice 5 mice per cohort. CD377 (SC) and baloxavir (PO) dosing was initiated 2 hours post-infection. 44 CD377 extends the treatment window Lethal influenza model (H1N1: TX/36/91 in mice) Dosing 72 hours post infection Dose Doses CD377 CD377: 1 mg/kg Oseltamivir: 20 mg/kg Oseltamivir Vehicle 0 24 48 72 96 INFECTION HOURS 5 mice/cohort, CD377 dosed IV, Oseltamivir dosed PO 45 Efficacious by multiple dosing routes Lethal influenza model (A/California/07/2009 H1N1pdm) CD377 dosed once 2 hours after viral challenge Efficacy of CD377 dosed by different routes (BALB/c mouse) 0.1 mg/kg IV IM SC Vehicle PK of CD377 dosed by different routes (BALB/c mouse) 5 mg/kg IV IM SC 5 mice per cohort CD377 dosed 2 hours post infection 46 Broad safety margin in primates (CD377) Results of 14-day toxicity testing NO ADVERSE FINDINGS FOR: Clinical observations Hematology Clinical Chemistry Coagulation Urinalysis Immunophenotyping Cytokines Histopathology Therapeutic Margin 30000 Area under the curve (AUC) for maximum dose tested (hr*∝g/mL) 20000 54x 10000 AUC required for efficacy in mice (hr*∝g/mL) 0 Primate 47 CD377 clinical development plan (Phase 1a) Phase 1 Safety data to enable BARDA consideration Phase 1a- SAD/MAD (~1-year duration)

(~1-year duration) 3 dose groups (10:3 ratio of CD377 : Placebo) low, medium & high dose Total follow-up of ~4 months following last dose

Screened Subjects N=52 Mid Dose Subjects High Dose Subjects Low Dose Subjects N=13 N=13 N=26 Second Dose at 3 months N=13 48 CD377 for influenza development program Two indications - prevention and treatment Prevention - Proposed Trials Phase 1b: Healthy volunteer challenge study (early POC)

Phase 2: Dose-ranging in non-vulnerable population

Dose-ranging in non-vulnerable population Consideration for post-exposure prophylaxis study

Phase 3 (similar to vaccine studies in seasonal influenza): AVC vs placebo in high-risk populations as defined in Table 4 of IDSA Guidelines Treatment - Proposed Trials Phase 1b: Healthy volunteer challenge study (early POC)

Phase 2: dose-ranging in uncomplicated influenza

dose-ranging in uncomplicated influenza Phase 3: CD377 vs placebo, stratified for vaccine status

Focus will be on high risk outpatient or hospitalized, but could cover other influenza populations depending on regulatory interactions

49 Coronavirus - Novel Cloudbreak AVC approach to treat & prevent Inhibitor peptides Fc antibody fragment Novel Fc - peptide fusion AVC inhibitors for SARS and COVID-19 Goal: fast-acting treatment and long-acting prevention

fast-acting treatment and long-acting prevention 16 variants have been generated for first round of testing

Several designs under evaluation

Broad spectrum activity against SARS, MERS and α-coronaviruses Specific for COVID-19

1 st generation molecules demonstrate proof of concept in cell-based assays

generation molecules demonstrate proof of concept in cell-based assays 2 nd generation molecules to begin in-vitro and in-vivo testing 1. Lalezari JP, Eron JJ, Carlson M, Cohen C, DeJesus E, Arduino RC, et al. (March 2003). "A phase II clinical study of the long-term safety and antiviral activity of enfuvirtide-based antiretroviral therapy". Aids. 17 (5): 691-8.doi:10.1097/00002030-200303280-00007 50 Coronavirus AVCs are being designed to target viral fusion Untreated Treated with AVC Mechanisms of action: Virus cell fusion1. AVCs block key fusion step 2. Fc recruits immune response 51 Financial overview Summary Consolidated Balance Sheet Information As of June 30, 2020 Cash and restricted cash $64.1M Common stock issued1 42,959,195 Common equivalent shares issued2 53,924,385 Pacific Western Term Loan $9.3M As of July 31, 2020 Includes (i) 42,959,195 shares of common stock as of July 31, 2020 and (ii) 10,965,190 shares of common stock issuable upon the conversion of Series X Convertible Preferred stock. Each share of Series X Convertible Preferred is convertible into 10 shares of common stock. 52 Cidara is much more than a typical ID company Strategic Focus Transformative approaches to infectious disease Rezafungin Treatment Enable fast clearance of infection and early discharge vs SOC Rezafungin Prophylaxis Transform the care of BMT patients Cloudbreak AVC Radically different approach to prevent and treat viral disease Our Team Experienced creators of shareholder value 53 New Hope for Serious Infections Corporate Presentation August 2020 © Cidara Therapeutics 2020 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Cidara Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 20:22:02 UTC 0 All news about CIDARA THERAPEUTICS, INC. 04:23p CIDARA THERAPEUTICS : Corporate Presentation - August 2020 PU 08/04 Cidara Therapeutics to Present at the 2020 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual.. GL 07/28 CIDARA THERAPEUTICS : Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board July 27, .. AQ 07/27 Cidara Therapeutics Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board GL 07/20 CIDARA THERAPEUTICS : to Participate in B. Riley Virtual Summer Series Panel on .. AQ 07/17 Cidara Therapeutics to Participate in B. Riley Virtual Summer Series Panel on.. GL 06/30 CIDARA THERAPEUTICS : Added to Russell 3000 Index AQ 06/30 CIDARA THERAPEUTICS : Added to Russell 3000 Index June 29, 2020 AQ 06/29 Cidara Therapeutics Added to Russell 3000® Index GL 06/25 CIDARA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders .. AQ