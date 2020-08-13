Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cidara Therapeutics, Inc.    CDTX

CIDARA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(CDTX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cidara Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation - August 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/13/2020 | 04:23pm EDT

New Hope for Serious Infections

Corporate Presentation

August 2020

© Cidara Therapeutics 2020

Forward-looking statements

broad

safety

margin;

and

potential for long-term single dose protection, and a

These slides contain

sales, and whether it

will be more valuable than other

whether

Cidara's

Cloudbreak

platform

will

identify coronavirus AVCs resulting in therapies that

types of anti-infectives; statements about the potential

forward-looking

effectiveness,

safety, and l ong-acting nature

are fast acting and long acting; whether Cidara's HIV

AVC approach will yield similar results in its

of rezafungin,

whether

preclinical

tissue

penetration

statements within the

data will be seen in patients, and whether it will

coronavirus AVCs, and whether Cidara can

successfully

identify AVCs to inhibit

viral

fusion in

meaning of the Private

enable fast clearance of infection, the early discharge

estimates and other statistical data made by

of hospitalized patients, or transform the care of BMT

coronavirus. This

presentation

also

contains

Securities Litigation

patients; whether the results of the STRIVE clinical trial

independent parties and by Cidara relating to market

or the post-hoc analysis indicates a successful outcome

Reform Act of 1995.

or not rezafungin will meet the primary endpoints in

size and growth and other data about Cidara's

industry. These data involve a number of assumptions

in the Phase 3 ReSTORE clinical trial, including whether

the

ReSTORE

trial;

the

ability

of

Cidara

to

achieve

and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give

These slides are not intended to and do not

undue weight to such estimates. Projections,

all

milestones from

its

collaboration

partner

constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation

for rezafungin, Mundipharama, and receive related

assumptions and estimates of the future

of an offer to subscribe for or buy or an

payments; and whether rezafungin will be effective

performance of the markets in which Cidara operates

invitation to purchase or subscribe for any

prophylaxis

for

aspergillosis

in

COVID-19

are necessarily subject to a high degree of

securities in any jurisdiction, nor shall there

patients. Certain statements regarding our Cloudbreak

uncertainty and risk, including, Cidara's ability to

be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities

platform are also forward-looking including statements

obtain additional financing; the success and timing of

in any jurisdiction in contravention of

regarding whether Cidara can develop single-dose, long

Cidara's preclinical studies, clinical trials and other

applicable law. No offer of securities shall be

acting AVC for respiratory disease; whether Cidara's

research and development activities; receipt of

made except by means of a prospectus

Cloudbreak platform can identify product candidates

necessary regulatory approvals for development and

meeting the requirements of Section 10 of

with intrinsic antimicrobial activity and immune

commercialization, as well as changes to applicable

the

Securities

Act

of

1933,

as

engagement that will increase efficacy or represent an

regulatory laws in the United States and foreign

amended. Because such

statements

are

improvement over existing anti-infective agents;

countries; changes in Cidara's plans to develop and

subject to risks and uncertainties, actual

whether Cloudbreak influenza candidates, including

commercialize its product candidates; Cidara's ability

results may differ materially from those

CD377, will achieve the major attributes believed to be

to obtain and maintain intellectual property

expressed or implied by such forward-looking

needed in flu such as broad spectrum, superior

protection for its product candidates; and the loss of

statements. Such statements include, but are

resistance profile, protection for high-risk populations,

key scientific or management personnel

and

the

not limited to, statements regarding whether

expanded efficacy window, long duration of action and

impacts of global health crises, including the recent

Cidara's antifungal and antiviral research will

rapid onset of activity, or flexible administration;

COVID-19 pandemic.. These and other risks and

result in therapies that are superior to other

whether results observed in preclinical studies with

uncertainties are described more fully in Cidara's

products; whether Cidara's approach to

Cloudbreak influenza candidates, including CD377,

Form 10-Q as most recently filed with the United

infectious disease will be transformative

will

be

observed

in

human

use or

States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC),

and whether Cidara's product

candidates

represent an improvement over existing therapies,

under the heading "Risk Factors." All forward-looking

may be successfully developed to address

including potency and potency against highly

statements contained in this presentation speak only

unmet

medical

needs;

resistant influenza strains, lower resistance, protection

as of the date on which they were made. Cidara

whether Cidara can successfully commerciali

in immune compromised hosts, the ability to extend

undertakes no obligation to update such statements

ze rezafungin, achieve projected peak

the

treatment

window,

efficacy

in multiple

dosing

to reflect events that occur or circumstances that

routes,

exist after the date on which they were made.

2

Cidara investment thesis

Leading science on long-acting antifungal and antiviral prevention and treatment

Rezafungin

1st antifungal in 13 years for 1st line treatment and prophylaxis

Treatment - Phase 3

ReSTORE: treatment of candidemia and invasive candidiasis

Prophylaxis - Phase 3

ReSPECT: prevention in high risk hematology (BMT) setting

Validation

Significant ex-US/ex-Japan partnership with Mundipharma

Cloudbreak AVCs

Modular antiviral platform for treatment & prevention

Influenza A+B

Target: 1st effective 'universal flu' treatment & prevention

3

Leading the science on antifungal & antiviral prevention & treatment

IND-

Program

Proposed Indication

Discov.

in-vitro

in-vivo

enable

Ph 1

Ph 2

Ph 3

ANTIFUNGAL: Long acting treatment and prevention

Treatment of

Rezafungin Candidemia &

Invasive Candidiasis

Prophylaxis of IFD in

Rezafungin Blood & Marrow

Transplant Patients

ANTIVIRAL: Cloudbreak® Antiviral Conjugates (AVCs) for rapid treatment and long-term prevention

CD377

Influenza

Single-dose/~3months

Prevention & Treatment

AVC108

Influenza

Single-dose/~6months

Prevention & Treatment

RSV AVC

RSV

Prevention & Treatment

HIV AVC

HIV

PEP, PrEP, Maintenance

CoV AVC

COVID-19 & Pan CoV

4

Prevention & Treatment

Cidara's pipeline targets multiple unmet medical needs

Rezafungin - Antifungal

Cloudbreak - Antiviral

5

Antifungals are historically big drugs globally

Peak Annual Global Sales ($M)

Diflucan

1000

Vfend

800

Noxafil

720

Cancidas

680

Ambisome510

Mycamine370

Source: IQVIA for all products in their respective peak sales year, other than Noxafil (2018 Merck Annual Report) and Diflucan (www.pharmaceuticalonline.com Feb 7, 2000)

6

Antifungal drug development has dwindled

Number of

5

5

1

New Antifungals

1980

1990

2000

2010

2020

POLYENES amphotericin lipid forms (3)

AZOLES

ECHINOCANDINS

itraconazole posaconazole

fluconazole voriconazole

micafungin

caspofungin

anidulafunginrezafungin

7

Cresemba faces several challenges

Cresemba's launch in the US has been a success, despite its limitations

Percentage of Invasive

Fungal Infections

Other

Candidemia

12%

Aspergillosis

and Candidiasis

73%

15%

and Mucormycosis

Rezafungin

Fourth in class azole

• Approved for 15% of antifungal market

• Non-inferiority to generic voriconazole

• Failed Phase 3 Candida trial

No prophylaxis label

Source: Diagnostic Microbiology and Infectious Disease. The PATH (Prospective Antifungal Therapy) Alliance registry and invasive fungal infections: update 2012

8

Antifungal launch outpaces antibacterials

U.S. Sales Post Launch: Cresemba vs. Antibacterials 120

ANTIFUNGAL

Annualized Sales ($M)

80

40

0

AVYCAZ

DALVANCE ZERBAXA AVERAGE

ORBACTIV

ANTIBIOTICS

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13

Launch Quarter

Cresemba (isavuconazole) is a triazole launched in Q2 2015 by Astellas in the US. In 2017, Pfizer acquired rights to izavuconazole from Basilea for EU, China, 16 Asia Pac countries.

Source for sales data: IMS

9

Antifungals can have greater value than antibiotics

Data Available at Signing

ANTIFUNGAL

Rights

Deal ($ million)

P2 P3 NDA Marketed

Cidara / Mundipharma: Rezafungin

Ex-US;ex-Japan

568

Basilea / Pfizer:

Ex-US;ex-Japan

725

ANTIBIOTICS

0 200 400 600

P2 P3 NDA Marketed

Melinta / Menarini: Delafloxacin

Ex-US;ex-Japan

120

Paratek / Zai Labs: Omadacycline

China

Melinta / Menarini:

Ex-US;ex-Japan

265

Vabomere, Orbactiv & Minocin

10

Rezafungin: A novel long-acting echinocandin in Phase 3

N+

O

OH

O

-

O

O

H O

HO

+

N

N

N

H3C

H

O

N

H3C

O HN

OH

O

HO

NH O

N

CH3

O

O

H

N

HO

OH

O

OH

HO

Structural modification is designed to yield improved chemical & biological properties

Designed for prolonged PK ------------------------------

once weekly dosing in clinical studies

Designed for high exposures ----------------------------

potential for improved efficacy

Observed absence of toxic degradation products ---

potential for improved safety

No DDIs and favorable hepatic & renal safety -------

compatible with other medications

ICAAC 2015

11

Large market, but echinocandins are constrained today

$4.2 Billion

$0.5 Polyenes

$1.1 Echinocandins

$2.6 Azoles

Source: IQVIA, as of December 31, 2017

Outpatient

Inpatient

Treatment Prophylaxis

Azoles

Azoles/Bactrim

Marketed

Echinocandins

Azoles/Bactrim

12

An approval with non-inferiority enables rezafungin

Targets: outpatients, early hospital discharge and prophylaxis segments

$4.2 Billion

$0.5 Polyenes

$1.1 Echinocandins

$2.6 Azoles

Outpatient

Inpatient

Treatment Prophylaxis

Azoles

Azoles/Bactrim

Rezafungin

Targets

Marketed

Echinocandins

Azoles/Bactrim

Source: IQVIA, as of December 31, 2017

13

Rezafungin's global opportunity spans ID and hematology

The $4.2 billion global antifungal market

Infectious Disease

Hematology

Mostly Treatment

Mostly Prophylaxis

Cancidas

Noxafil

(caspofungin)

(posaconazole)

~$700M

~$700M

REZAFUNGIN

Source: Global sales for Cancidas - IQVIA; Noxafil - 2018 Merck Annual Report. Antifungal market data from IQVIA, as of December 31, 2017.

14

US rezafungin peak sales opportunity: ~$745M

Infectious Disease

Hematology

Mostly Treatment

Mostly Prophylaxis

Rezafungin in Treatment

Rezafungin in Prevention

~$375M

~$375M

Revenue projections are for peak year 2032 based on estimates and assumptions, including estimated patient populations, market share and pricing assumptions, made as of November 2019. Actual results could differ materially.

Prophylaxis revenue is an estimate of the peak sales potential, of which ~$223M is attributed to spontaneous product use that may occur outside of anticipated initial indication. Any such use will not be supported by Company promotion.

15

Rezafungin overall phase 3 development plan

Indication

Phase 3 Size

Overall objective

Phase 3 Treatment Trial

Treatment of candidemia & invasive candidiasis in patients with limited treatment options

184 patients1 (20% NI margin)

Enable early discharge of patients on a weekly echinocandin and outpatient use

Phase 3 Prophylaxis Trial

Prophylaxis against Aspergillus, Candida & PCP2 in allogeneic blood and marrow transplant patients

462 patients (12.5% NI margin)

Transform post-blood & marrow transplant standard of care

1. Phase 3 Primary Evaluable Population size.

2. PCP: Pneumocystis pneumonia.

16

STRIVE Phase 2 data in candidemia & invasive candidiasis

Supports ReSTORE Phase 3 clinical trial

17

Phase 2 STRIVE program: candidemia & invasive candidiasis

Not powered for inferential statistical analysis

N= 183

Rezafungin

N= 122

Caspofungin

N= 61

Mycological &

EMA: Overall Response

Mycological &

clinical

(Mycological & clinical

clinical response

Mycological &

response

response)

(IC only)

clinical response

Dose

Optional dose

FDA: All cause mortality

Week 1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

1

5

8

15

22

28

35

42

45

49

56

59

Day

Dose

Optional dose

Week 1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

1

5

8

15

22

28

35

42

45

49

56

59

Day

Analysis Populations:

  • The Intent-to-treat (ITT) population: all randomized subjects
  • The Safety population: all subjects who received any amount of study drug
  • The Microbiological Intent-to-treat population (mITT): all subjects in safety population who had documented Candida infection

18

Rezafungin: Superior on time to negative blood culture

Probability of negative blood culture

Time to negative blood culture (mITT population)

100%

Rezafungin IV 400/200mg

80%

Caspofungin IV 70/50mg

60%

Log-rank test:

40%

RZF vs CSP

p=0.02

20%

0%

0

40

80

120

160

200

Hours since first dose

Data on file from STRIVE A and B combined

19

30-Day All Cause Mortality - post hoc analysis*

STRIVE program: rezafungin vs. caspofungin

FAVORS REZAFUNGIN

FAVORS CASPOFUNGIN

ReSTORE

Phase 3 trial

endpoint

-8.8%

requires upper

limit of

confidence

-24.7%

Rezafungin 400/200; n = 46

+0.41%

interval be below

20% threshold

95% confidence interval

for FDA

20%

Non-inferiority

margin

SUPERIORITY NON-INFERIORITY

-20%-10% 0 10%

* Using the same analysis method as planned for the Phase 3 study, a two-sided 95% confidence interval (CI) for the observed difference in the ACM rate

(relevant Rezafungin group minus caspofungin group) was calculated using the unadjusted method of Miettinen and Nurminen.

20

Post-hoc analyses do not establish effectiveness and should not be assumed to establish the same outcome in Phase 3.

Day 14 Clinical Response - post hoc analysis*

STRIVE program: rezafungin vs. caspofungin

FAVORS REZAFUNGIN

FAVORS CASPOFUNGIN

ReSTORE

Phase 3 trial

endpoint

9.9%

requires upper

limit of

confidence

26.6%

Rezafungin 400/200; n = 46

-6.9%

interval be below

20% threshold

95% confidence interval

for EMA

-20%

Non-inferiority

margin

SUPERIORITY NON-INFERIORITY

20% 10% 0 -10%

* Using the same analysis method as planned for the Phase 3 study, a two-sided 95% confidence interval (CI) for the observed difference in the ACM rate

(relevant Rezafungin group minus caspofungin group) was calculated using the unadjusted method of Miettinen and Nurminen.

21

Post-hoc analyses do not establish effectiveness and should not be assumed to establish the same outcome in Phase 3.

STRIVE safety data: no concerning adverse events or trends

RZF

RZF

RZF

400/400

400/200

Pooled

QWk

QWk

QWk

STRIVE

N=81

N=53

N=134

n (%)

Subjects with TEAEs

71

(87.7)

49 (92.5)

120 (89.6)

Related

7

(8.6)

6 (11.3)

13 (9.7)

Subject with SAEs

35

(43.2)

28 (52.8)

63 (47.0)

Related

1

(1.2)

1 (1.9)

2 (1.5)

The most common adverse events for RZF were: Low potassium (RZF 16.4%; CAS 13.2%) Diarrhea (RZF 13.4%; CAS 14.7%)

Vomiting (RZF 10.4%; CAS 7.4%)

CAS

70/50

QD

N=68

  1. (%)
    55 (80.9)
    9 (13.2)
  1. (42.6)
  1. (2.9)

Source: Table 14.3.1.1c

RZF Rezafungin; CAS Caspofungin; TEAE (treatment-emergent adverse event) is an AE that occurs after first dose of study drug is administered; SAE serious adverse event.

22

Phase 3 ReSTORE trial design mirrors Phase 2 STRIVE

All Cause Mortality

(1° ENDPOINT - FDA)

Global

Global Response

Global

Global

Response

(1° ENDPOINT - EMA)

Response

Response

23

Rezafungin overall phase 3 development plan

Indication

Phase 3 Size

Overall objective

Phase 3 Treatment Trial

Treatment of candidemia & invasive candidiasis in patients with limited treatment options

184 patients1 (20% NI margin)

Enable early discharge of patients on a weekly echinocandin and outpatient use

Phase 3 Prophylaxis Trial

Prophylaxis against Aspergillus, Candida & PCP2 in allogeneic blood and marrow transplant patients

462 patients (12.5% NI margin)

Transform post-blood & marrow transplant standard of care

1. Phase 3 Primary Evaluable Population size.

2. PCP: Pneumocystis pneumonia.

24

Current antifungal prophylaxis standard of care is inadequate

High discontinuation rate

BMT patients discontinue prophylaxis due to adverse events and low tolerability

Posaconazole1

34%

Fluconazole1

38%

Bactrim2

35%

90-day mortality in patients with invasive fungal infection3

High mortality

Blood and marrow transplant Hem Malignancy

63%

52%

  1. Ullmann AJ et al. Posaconazole or fluconazole for prophylaxis in severe graft-versus-host disease. N Engl J Med. 2007 Jan 25;356(4):335-47.
  2. Vasconcelles MJ et al. Aerosolzed Pentamidine and Pneumocystis Prophylaxis after Bone Marrow Transplantation is Inferior to Other Regimens and is Associated with Decreased

Survival and Increased Risk of Other Infections. A. Society for BMT. 2000.

25

3 The PATH (Prospective Antifungal Therapy) Alliance registry and invasive fungal infections: update 2012 (2012).

Rezafungin: potential simplified single drug paradigm

Antifungal prophylaxis in allogeneic blood and marrow transplant setting

Fluconazole

Current

Fluconazole

Posaconazole

or Voriconazole

Antifungal

or…

Posaconazole or

Voriconazole

Prophylaxis

Regimens

Bactrim, dapsone or atovaquone

Rezafungin 400/200

-10

0

10

20

30

40

50

60

70

80

90

Transplant

Day

SOC for Candida and Aspergillus

SOC for Pneumocystis

Candida,

Aspergillus

and PCP

26

ReSPECT Phase 3 prophylaxis trial design

Rezafungin Arm (n=~300)

1° Endpoint: Fungal Free Survival at Day 90

Follow up

Week 1

2

3

4

5

12

13

17

Rezafungin

Azole placebo

Bactrim placebo

Day 1

90

120

Comparator Arm (n=~150)

Week 1

2

3

4

5

12

13

17

Rezafungin Placebo

Azole*

*Fluconazole to start in all patients. Posaconazole optional in patients who develop GVHD per label.

Bactrim

Day 1

84

90

120

27

Our partner for rezafungin ex-US/Japan

120

60

Over €2

50%

M A R K E T S

Y E A R S

B I L L I O N

Active in

Over 60 years of asset-

European sales

Over 50% revenue

derived from new

more than 30

led innovation

exceeding €1 billion

products launched in

in Europe

Over €2B ex-US

the last five years in

Europe

28

Rezafungin collaboration recognizes commercial potential

ANTIFUNGAL

ANTIBACTERIAL

Product: rezafungin

Rights: ex-US/Japan

$568M+

Phase 2 data

  • $30M upfront
  • $9M equity investment
  • $42M development support
  • $487M clin/reg & commercial milestones
  • Double-digitroyalties in the teens

Product:

Rights: Europe & Asia- Pacific (ex-Japan)

$725M+

Marketed US/EU

  • $75M upfront
  • $650M regulatory and commercial milestones
  • Mid-teenroyalties

Product: delafloxacin

Rights: ex-US/Japan

$120M+

NDA filed US

  • $19.9M upfront
  • Undisclosed cost contribution for 2nd P3 study
  • $100M regulatory & commercial milestones
  • Low double-digit royalties

Product: omadacycline

Rights: China

$61.5M+

Post Phase 3

  • $7.5M upfront
  • $5M on CABP approval
  • $9M regulatory milestones
  • $40M commercial milestones
  • Low double-digit royalties

Product: Vabomere, Orbactiv & Minocin

Rights: ex-US/Japan

$265M+

FDA Approved

  • $19.7M upfront
  • $17.4M Vabomere EMA approval
  • $227M commercial milestones
  • Royalties

29

Cidara's pipeline targets multiple unmet medical needs

Rezafungin - Antifungal

Cloudbreak - Antiviral

30

Vision for Antiviral Conjugates for respiratory disease: Single-dose treatment and long-acting protection

Against all strains…

In all people…

31

Cloudbreak antiviral platform: a whole new class of antiviral

Long acting antiviral activity and immune engagement

A new class of long-acting drugs

Not a vaccine, monoclonal antibody or traditional therapeutic

A stable conjugate of a potent antiviral with an Fc antibody fragment Designed for rapid onset, potent activity coupled with 3-6 months of protection

Antiviral Conjugate (AVC)

Potent antivirals

Fc antibody fragment

TARGETING MOIETY (TM)

Fc MOIETY

Direct viricidal activity

To engage immune system

Inhibits essential surface target

To extend PK: 3 - 6 months

32

Two mechanisms of action against the flu

CD377: A multi-copy conjugate of a potent antiviral with a human Fc domain

Potent antivirals

Fc antibody fragment

1. Inhibit viral proliferation

2. Immune-mediated clearance

NA inhibition: Direct inhibition of viral proliferation

Targeted clearance of infected cells

Immune cell

Neuraminidase (NA)

33

Cidara's Cloudbreak AVC platform

Proprietary engineered Fc domains provide dose and immune response options

Two product opportunities for influenza

CD 377 (Development Candidate)

AVC 108 (Development Lead)

• Single dose/~3 months

• Single dose/~6 months

• Full immune engagement

• Attenuated immune engagement

Platform expansion programs underway

  • RSV
  • HIV
  • SARS-CoV-2& Pan coronavirus

34

Flu vaccines have well known limitations…

Viral coverage

Patient

Manufacturing

Strain-specific,

Less effective in elderly &

Challenging in a pandemic:

variable coverage

immune compromised

long, complex production

10%-60% effective

~2-week lag time to

Difficult to scale, low yields

(2004-2018)1

achieve full protection2

can limit production capacity3

… which place a substantial burden on the US population

49%3

~40%2

9M to 45M1

immunization rate

vaccine effectiveness

people who get the flu

2

140K -

12K - 61K

1

31.4M

810K

1

outpatient visits

deaths

hospitalizations

The top range of these burden estimates are from the 2017-2018 flu season

1

Estimated Range of Annual Burden of Flu in the US since 2010; Top range of these burden estimates are from the 2017-2018 flu season and are preliminary and may

change as data are finalized. https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/burden/index.html

2

Challenger, Gray, & Christmas, Inc.; https://www.healthline.com/health/influenza/facts-and-statistics#5

3

Calculated as a weighted average using census data as of July 2019 https://www.census.gov/data/tables/time-series/demo/popest/2010s-national-detail.htmland flu

vaccination coverage data from the US Center for Disease Control https://www.cdc.gov/flu/fluvaxview/coverage-1819estimates.htm#results

36

~320M people should be vaccinated/year in US

100

Other co-morbidities3

1

80

Flu Vaccine Non-believer4

(M)

Population

60

Elderly age 65+

Respiratory co-morbidities2

of

40

High risk settings

<5 yrs

~100M people in

Vaccine ineligible

Size

20

US in higher risk

Immunocompromised

groups alone1

0

Pregnant women

LOW

Level of Unmet Need

HIGH

  1. CDC.gov. Census Bureau 2017. Harpaz, Open Forum Infectious Disease Vol 3 Fall 2016
  2. Respiratory co-morbidities include asthma and COPD
  3. Other co-morbidities, driving higher risk, include all chronic conditions, but the major ones are diabetes, CV disease, etc.
  4. Based on a 2018 US national survey commissioned by Research!America and American Society for Microbiology (N=1004), 53% people didn't get flu vaccine in last year, and 48% chose "do not trust flu vaccine" as the reason for not getting flu vaccine

37

CD377 for influenza: Validation of the approach in respiratory viruses

Broad spectrum, universal coverage

Superior resistance profile

Protection for High-Risk Populations

Expanded efficacy window

Long duration of action

Rapid onset of activity

Flexible administration

38

CD377 development candidate profile summary

Now in IND enabling studies

Target Attribute

CD377

Indication

Universal prevention and treatment

Data are supportive

Spectrum

A & B + drug resistant strains, low

Potent in-vivo activity against

resistance potential

all seasonal and pandemic strains

Safety/Tolerability

High safety margin for long term

> 54x exposure margin in 14-day

prevention

primate toxicity studies

Dosing Frequency

1 to 2x per flu season

Estimated 3 to 6-month coverage with

single SC or IM dose

Route of Administration

SubQ, IM and IV dosing

Equivalent exposures and efficacy

Target Populations

Higher risk populations where

Equally effective in immune

vaccines are not effective

compromised & immune competent

models at similar doses

Data available at: https://www.cidara.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Cidara-Cloudbreak-Deck-March-2020.pdf

39

CD377 is highly potent in vivo - influenza A & B

Single SC dose, lethal influenza models - BALB/c mice

A/California/07/2009

A/Hong Kong/1/68

H1N1pdm

H3N2

CD377 - 0.3 mg/kg

CD377 - 0.3 mg/kg

Vehicle

Vehicle

B/Florida/4/2006

B/Malaysia

(Yamagata)

(Victoria)

CD377 - 0.03 mg/kg

CD377 - 0.1 mg/kg

Vehicle

Vehicle

5 mice per cohort CD377 dosed 2 hours post infection (SC)

40

CD377 retains potency versus Tamiflu resistant viruses

Single SC dose, lethal influenza models - BALB/c mice

H1N1 A/Perth/261/2009 H275Y

CD377 - 0.3 mg/kg

Tamiflu 20 mg/kg

Vehicle

BID x 5

5 mice per cohort CD377 dosed 2 hours post infection (SC), Tamiflu dose 2 hours post infection BID x 5 days (PO)

41

CD377 demonstrates lower resistance potential than baloxavir and oseltamivir vs. A/CA/07/2009 H1N1pdm

Viral titer, (PFU/mL)

Serial Passage (MOI 0.01)

Vehicle

Baloxavir (4 nM)

Oseltamivir (100 nM)

CD377 (4 nM)

2

4

6

8

10

Passage Number

42

Potential for long-term single dose protection

Single 1 mg/kg subcutaneous dose protects mice from pandemic H1N1 for a month

CD377: 1 mg/kg

Vehicle

DoseInfect

Single 1 mg/kg doses were fully protective vs H1N1 (above),

A/Hong Kong/1/68 H3N2, and Influenza B (Malaysia)

43

CD377 demonstrates durable protection in severely immune compromised hosts

Lethal influenza model (H1N1: A/Puerto Rico/8/34 in mice)

Efficacy in BALB/c SCID mice

5 mice per cohort. CD377 (SC) and baloxavir (PO) dosing was initiated 2 hours post-infection.

44

CD377 extends the treatment window

Lethal influenza model (H1N1: TX/36/91 in mice)

Dosing 72 hours post infection

Dose

Doses

CD377

CD377: 1 mg/kg

Oseltamivir:

20 mg/kg

Oseltamivir

Vehicle

0

24

48

72

96

INFECTION

HOURS

5 mice/cohort, CD377 dosed IV, Oseltamivir dosed PO

45

Efficacious by multiple dosing routes

Lethal influenza model (A/California/07/2009 H1N1pdm)

CD377 dosed once 2 hours after viral challenge

Efficacy of CD377 dosed by different routes (BALB/c mouse) 0.1 mg/kg

IV

IM

SC

Vehicle

PK of CD377 dosed by different routes (BALB/c mouse) 5 mg/kg

IV

IM

SC

5 mice per cohort CD377 dosed 2 hours post infection

46

Broad safety margin in primates (CD377)

Results of 14-day toxicity testing

NO ADVERSE FINDINGS FOR:

Clinical observations

Hematology

Clinical Chemistry

Coagulation

Urinalysis

Immunophenotyping

Cytokines

Histopathology

Therapeutic Margin

30000

Area under the curve (AUC) for maximum dose tested (hr*g/mL)

20000

54x

10000

AUC required for efficacy in mice (hr*g/mL)

0

Primate

47

CD377 clinical development plan (Phase 1a)

Phase 1 Safety data to enable BARDA consideration

  • Phase 1a- SAD/MAD (~1-year duration)
    • 3 dose groups (10:3 ratio of CD377 : Placebo) low, medium & high dose
    • Total follow-up of ~4 months following last dose

Screened Subjects

N=52

Mid Dose Subjects

High Dose Subjects

Low Dose Subjects

N=13

N=13

N=26

Second Dose at

3 months

N=13

48

CD377 for influenza development program

Two indications - prevention and treatment

Prevention - Proposed Trials

  • Phase 1b: Healthy volunteer challenge study (early POC)
  • Phase 2: Dose-ranging in non-vulnerable population
    • Consideration for post-exposure prophylaxis study
  • Phase 3 (similar to vaccine studies in seasonal influenza): AVC vs placebo in high-risk populations as defined in Table 4 of IDSA Guidelines

Treatment - Proposed Trials

  • Phase 1b: Healthy volunteer challenge study (early POC)
  • Phase 2: dose-ranging in uncomplicated influenza
  • Phase 3: CD377 vs placebo, stratified for vaccine status
    • Focus will be on high risk outpatient or hospitalized, but could cover other influenza populations depending on regulatory interactions

49

Coronavirus - Novel Cloudbreak AVC approach to treat & prevent

Inhibitor peptides

Fc antibody fragment

Novel Fc - peptide fusion AVC inhibitors for SARS and COVID-19

  • Goal: fast-acting treatment and long-acting prevention
  • 16 variants have been generated for first round of testing
  • Several designs under evaluation
    • Broad spectrum activity against SARS, MERS and α-coronaviruses
    • Specific for COVID-19
  • 1st generation molecules demonstrate proof of concept in cell-based assays
  • 2nd generation molecules to begin in-vitro and in-vivo testing

1. Lalezari JP, Eron JJ, Carlson M, Cohen C, DeJesus E, Arduino RC, et al. (March 2003). "A phase II clinical study of the long-term safety and antiviral activity of

enfuvirtide-based antiretroviral therapy". Aids. 17 (5): 691-8.doi:10.1097/00002030-200303280-00007

50

Coronavirus AVCs are being designed to target viral fusion

Untreated

Treated with AVC

Mechanisms of action:

Virus cell fusion1. AVCs block key fusion step 2. Fc recruits immune response

51

Financial overview

Summary Consolidated

Balance Sheet Information

As of June 30, 2020

Cash and restricted cash

$64.1M

Common stock issued1

42,959,195

Common equivalent shares issued2

53,924,385

Pacific Western Term Loan

$9.3M

  1. As of July 31, 2020
  2. Includes (i) 42,959,195 shares of common stock as of July 31, 2020 and (ii) 10,965,190 shares of common stock issuable upon the conversion of Series X Convertible Preferred stock. Each share of Series X Convertible Preferred is convertible into 10 shares of common stock.

52

Cidara is much more than a typical ID company

Strategic Focus

Transformative approaches to infectious disease

Rezafungin Treatment

Enable fast clearance of infection and early discharge vs SOC

Rezafungin Prophylaxis

Transform the care of BMT patients

Cloudbreak AVC

Radically different approach to prevent and treat viral disease

Our Team

Experienced creators of shareholder value

53

New Hope for Serious Infections

Corporate Presentation

August 2020

© Cidara Therapeutics 2020

Disclaimer

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 20:22:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CIDARA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
04:23pCIDARA THERAPEUTICS : Corporate Presentation - August 2020
PU
08/04Cidara Therapeutics to Present at the 2020 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual..
GL
07/28CIDARA THERAPEUTICS : Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board July 27, ..
AQ
07/27Cidara Therapeutics Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board
GL
07/20CIDARA THERAPEUTICS : to Participate in B. Riley Virtual Summer Series Panel on ..
AQ
07/17Cidara Therapeutics to Participate in B. Riley Virtual Summer Series Panel on..
GL
06/30CIDARA THERAPEUTICS : Added to Russell 3000 Index
AQ
06/30CIDARA THERAPEUTICS : Added to Russell 3000 Index June 29, 2020
AQ
06/29Cidara Therapeutics Added to Russell 3000® Index
GL
06/25CIDARA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12,9 M - -
Net income 2020 -59,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,58x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 155 M 155 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 12,0x
Capi. / Sales 2021 38,9x
Nbr of Employees 68
Free-Float 79,0%
Chart CIDARA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIDARA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 6,67 $
Last Close Price 3,78 $
Spread / Highest target 165%
Spread / Average Target 76,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey L. Stein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Daruwala Chief Operating Officer
James E. Levine CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Taylor Sandison Chief Medical Officer
Les Tari Senior Vice President-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIDARA THERAPEUTICS, INC.-1.56%155
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.5.94%86 319
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS23.70%70 548
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS63.08%64 438
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.62.81%37 073
GENMAB A/S53.09%23 475
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group