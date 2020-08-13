Cidara Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation - August 2020
08/13/2020 | 04:23pm EDT
New Hope for Serious Infections
Corporate Presentation
August 2020
© Cidara Therapeutics 2020
2
Cidara investment thesis
Leading science on long-acting antifungal and antiviral prevention and treatment
Rezafungin
1
st antifungal in 13 years for 1 st line treatment and prophylaxis
Treatment - Phase 3
ReSTORE: treatment of candidemia and invasive candidiasis
Prophylaxis - Phase 3
ReSPECT: prevention in high risk hematology (BMT) setting
Validation
Significant ex-US/ex-Japan partnership with Mundipharma
Cloudbreak AVCs
Modular antiviral platform for treatment & prevention
Influenza A+B
Target: 1
st effective 'universal flu' treatment & prevention
Leading the science on
antifungal & antiviral prevention & treatment
IND-
Program
Proposed Indication
Discov.
in-vitro
in-vivo
enable
Ph 1
Ph 2
Ph 3
ANTIFUNGAL: Long acting treatment and prevention
Treatment of
Rezafungin Candidemia &
Invasive Candidiasis
Prophylaxis of IFD in
Rezafungin Blood & Marrow
Transplant Patients
ANTIVIRAL: Cloudbreak
® Antiviral Conjugates (AVCs) for rapid treatment and long-term prevention
CD377
Influenza
Single-dose/~3months
Prevention & Treatment
AVC108
Influenza
Single-dose/~6months
Prevention & Treatment
RSV AVC
RSV
Prevention & Treatment
HIV AVC
HIV
PEP, PrEP, Maintenance
CoV AVC
COVID-19 & Pan CoV
4
Prevention & Treatment
Cidara's pipeline targets multiple unmet medical needs
Rezafungin - Antifungal
Cloudbreak - Antiviral
Antifungals are historically big drugs globally
Peak Annual Global Sales ($M)
Diflucan
1000
Vfend
800
Noxafil
720
Cancidas
680
Ambisome
510
Mycamine
370
Source: IQVIA for all products in their respective peak sales year, other than Noxafil (2018 Merck Annual Report) and Diflucan (www.pharmaceuticalonline.com Feb 7, 2000)
Antifungal drug development has dwindled
Number of
5
5
1
New Antifungals
POLYENES amphotericin lipid forms (3)
itraconazole posaconazole
fluconazole voriconazole
micafungin
caspofungin
anidulafungin
rezafungin
Cresemba faces several challenges
Cresemba's launch in the US has been a success, despite its limitations
Percentage of Invasive
Fungal Infections
Other
Candidemia
12%
Aspergillosis
and Candidiasis
73%
15%
and Mucormycosis
Rezafungin
•
Fourth in class azole
• Approved for 15% of antifungal market
• Non-inferiority to generic voriconazole
• Failed Phase 3
Candida trial
•
No prophylaxis label
Source: Diagnostic Microbiology and Infectious Disease. The PATH (Prospective Antifungal Therapy) Alliance registry and invasive fungal infections: update 2012
Antifungal launch outpaces antibacterials
U.S. Sales Post Launch: Cresemba vs. Antibacterials 120
AVYCAZ
DALVANCE ZERBAXA
AVERAGE
ORBACTIV
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13
Launch Quarter
Cresemba (isavuconazole) is a triazole launched in Q2 2015 by Astellas in the US. In 2017, Pfizer acquired rights to izavuconazole from Basilea for EU, China, 16 Asia Pac countries.
Source for sales data: IMS
9
Antifungals can have greater value than antibiotics
Data Available at Signing
ANTIFUNGAL
Rights
Deal ($ million)
P2 P3 NDA Marketed
Cidara / Mundipharma: Rezafungin
Ex-US;ex-Japan
568
Basilea / Pfizer:
Ex-US;ex-Japan
725
ANTIBIOTICS
0 200 400 600
P2 P3 NDA Marketed
Melinta / Menarini: Delafloxacin
Ex-US;ex-Japan
120
Paratek / Zai Labs: Omadacycline
China
Melinta / Menarini:
Ex-US;ex-Japan
265
Vabomere, Orbactiv & Minocin
Rezafungin: A novel long-acting echinocandin in Phase 3
N
+
O
OH
O
-
O
O
H
O
HO
+
N
N
N
H
3C
H
O
N
H
3C
O HN
OH
O
HO
NH
O
N
CH
3
O
O
H
N
HO
OH
O
OH
HO
Structural modification is designed to yield improved chemical & biological properties
•
Designed for prolonged PK ------------------------------
once weekly dosing in clinical studies
•
Designed for high exposures
----------------------------
potential for improved efficacy
•
Observed absence of toxic degradation products
---
potential for improved safety
•
No DDIs and favorable hepatic & renal safety
-------
compatible with other medications
ICAAC 2015
Large market, but echinocandins are constrained today
$4.2 Billion
$0.5 Polyenes
$1.1 Echinocandins
$2.6 Azoles
Source: IQVIA, as of December 31, 2017
Treatment Prophylaxis
Azoles
Azoles/Bactrim
Marketed
Echinocandins
Azoles/Bactrim
An approval with non-inferiority enables rezafungin
Targets: outpatients, early hospital discharge and prophylaxis segments
$4.2 Billion
$0.5 Polyenes
$1.1 Echinocandins
$2.6 Azoles
Treatment Prophylaxis
Azoles
Azoles/Bactrim
Rezafungin
Targets
Marketed
Echinocandins
Azoles/Bactrim
Source: IQVIA, as of December 31, 2017
Rezafungin's global opportunity spans ID and hematology
The $4.2 billion global antifungal market
Infectious Disease
Hematology
Mostly Treatment
Mostly Prophylaxis
Cancidas
Noxafil
(caspofungin)
(posaconazole)
~$700M
~$700M
REZAFUNGIN
Source: Global sales for Cancidas - IQVIA; Noxafil - 2018 Merck Annual Report. Antifungal market data from IQVIA, as of December 31, 2017.
US rezafungin peak sales opportunity: ~$745M
Infectious Disease
Hematology
Mostly Treatment
Mostly Prophylaxis
Rezafungin in Treatment
Rezafungin in Prevention
~$375M
~$375M
Revenue projections are for peak year 2032 based on estimates and assumptions, including estimated patient populations, market share and pricing assumptions, made as of November 2019. Actual results could differ materially.
Prophylaxis revenue is an estimate of the peak sales potential, of which ~$223M is attributed to spontaneous product use that may occur outside of anticipated initial indication. Any such use will not be supported by Company promotion.
Rezafungin overall phase 3 development plan
Indication
Phase 3 Size
Overall objective
Phase 3 Treatment Trial
Treatment of candidemia & invasive candidiasis in patients with limited treatment options
184 patients
1 (20% NI margin)
Enable early discharge of patients on a weekly echinocandin and outpatient use
Phase 3 Prophylaxis Trial
Prophylaxis against
Aspergillus, Candida & PCP 2 in allogeneic blood and marrow transplant patients
462 patients (12.5% NI margin)
Transform post-blood & marrow transplant standard of care
1. Phase 3 Primary Evaluable Population size.
2. PCP:
Pneumocystis pneumonia.
16
STRIVE Phase 2 data in candidemia & invasive candidiasis
Supports ReSTORE Phase 3 clinical trial
Phase 2 STRIVE program: candidemia & invasive candidiasis
Not powered for inferential statistical analysis
N= 183
Rezafungin
N= 122
Caspofungin
N= 61
Mycological &
EMA: Overall Response
Mycological &
clinical
(Mycological & clinical
clinical response
Mycological &
response
response)
(IC only)
clinical response
Dose
Optional dose
FDA: All cause mortality
Week 1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
1
5
8
15
22
28
35
42
45
49
56
59
Day
Dose
Optional dose
Week 1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
1
5
8
15
22
28
35
42
45
49
56
59
Day
Analysis Populations:
The Intent-to-treat (ITT) population: all randomized subjects
The Safety population: all subjects who received any amount of study drug
The Microbiological Intent-to-treat population (mITT): all subjects in safety population who had documented Candida infection
Rezafungin: Superior on time to negative blood culture
Probability of negative blood culture
Time to negative blood culture (mITT population)
100%
Rezafungin IV 400/200mg
80%
Caspofungin IV 70/50mg
60%
Log-rank test:
40%
RZF vs CSP
p=0.02
20%
0%
0
40
80
120
160
200
Hours since first dose
Data on file from STRIVE A and B combined
19
30-Day All Cause Mortality - post hoc analysis*
STRIVE program: rezafungin vs. caspofungin
FAVORS REZAFUNGIN
FAVORS CASPOFUNGIN
ReSTORE
Phase 3 trial
endpoint
-8.8%
requires upper
limit of
confidence
-24.7%
Rezafungin 400/200; n = 46
+0.41%
interval be below
20% threshold
95% confidence interval
for FDA
20%
Non-inferiority
margin
SUPERIORITY NON-INFERIORITY
-20%-10% 0 10%
* Using the same analysis method as planned for the Phase 3 study, a two-sided 95% confidence interval (CI) for the observed difference in the ACM rate
(relevant Rezafungin group minus caspofungin group) was calculated using the unadjusted method of Miettinen and Nurminen.
20
Post-hoc analyses do not establish effectiveness and should not be assumed to establish the same outcome in Phase 3.
Day 14 Clinical Response - post hoc analysis*
STRIVE program: rezafungin vs. caspofungin
FAVORS REZAFUNGIN
FAVORS CASPOFUNGIN
ReSTORE
Phase 3 trial
endpoint
9.9%
requires upper
limit of
confidence
26.6%
Rezafungin 400/200; n = 46
-6.9%
interval be below
20% threshold
95% confidence interval
for EMA
-20%
Non-inferiority
margin
SUPERIORITY NON-INFERIORITY
20% 10% 0 -10%
* Using the same analysis method as planned for the Phase 3 study, a two-sided 95% confidence interval (CI) for the observed difference in the ACM rate
(relevant Rezafungin group minus caspofungin group) was calculated using the unadjusted method of Miettinen and Nurminen.
21
Post-hoc analyses do not establish effectiveness and should not be assumed to establish the same outcome in Phase 3.
STRIVE safety data: no concerning adverse events or trends
RZF
RZF
RZF
400/400
400/200
Pooled
QWk
QWk
QWk
STRIVE
N=81
N=53
N=134
n (%)
Subjects with TEAEs
71
(87.7)
49 (92.5)
120 (89.6)
Related
7
(8.6)
6 (11.3)
13 (9.7)
Subject with SAEs
35
(43.2)
28 (52.8)
63 (47.0)
Related
1
(1.2)
1 (1.9)
2 (1.5)
The most common adverse events for RZF were:
Low potassium (RZF 16.4%; CAS 13.2%) Diarrhea (RZF 13.4%; CAS 14.7%)
Vomiting (RZF 10.4%; CAS 7.4%)
CAS
70/50
QD
N=68
(%)
55 (80.9)
9 (13.2)
(42.6)
(2.9)
Source: Table 14.3.1.1c
RZF Rezafungin; CAS Caspofungin; TEAE (treatment-emergent adverse event) is an AE that occurs after first dose of study drug is administered; SAE serious adverse event.
22
Phase 3 ReSTORE trial design mirrors Phase 2 STRIVE
All Cause Mortality
(1
° ENDPOINT - FDA)
Global
Global Response
Global
Global
Response
(1
° ENDPOINT - EMA)
Response
Response
Rezafungin overall phase 3 development plan
Indication
Phase 3 Size
Overall objective
Phase 3 Treatment Trial
Treatment of candidemia & invasive candidiasis in patients with limited treatment options
184 patients
1 (20% NI margin)
Enable early discharge of patients on a weekly echinocandin and outpatient use
Phase 3 Prophylaxis Trial
Prophylaxis against
Aspergillus, Candida & PCP 2 in allogeneic blood and marrow transplant patients
462 patients (12.5% NI margin)
Transform post-blood & marrow transplant standard of care
1. Phase 3 Primary Evaluable Population size.
2. PCP:
Pneumocystis pneumonia.
24
Current antifungal prophylaxis standard of care is inadequate
High discontinuation rate
BMT patients discontinue prophylaxis due to adverse events and low tolerability
Posaconazole
1
34%
Fluconazole
1
38%
Bactrim
2
35%
90-day mortality in patients with invasive fungal infection
3
Blood and marrow transplant Hem Malignancy
Ullmann AJ et al. Posaconazole or fluconazole for prophylaxis in severe graft-versus-host disease. N Engl J Med. 2007 Jan 25;356(4):335-47.
Vasconcelles MJ et al. Aerosolzed Pentamidine and Pneumocystis Prophylaxis after Bone Marrow Transplantation is Inferior to Other Regimens and is Associated with Decreased
Survival and Increased Risk of Other Infections. A. Society for BMT. 2000.
25
3 The PATH (Prospective Antifungal Therapy) Alliance registry and invasive fungal infections: update 2012 (2012).
Rezafungin: potential simplified single drug paradigm
Antifungal prophylaxis in allogeneic blood and marrow transplant setting
Fluconazole
Current
Fluconazole
Posaconazole
or Voriconazole
Antifungal
or…
Posaconazole or
Voriconazole
Prophylaxis
Regimens
Bactrim, dapsone or atovaquone
Rezafungin 400/200
-10
0
10
20
30
40
50
60
70
80
90
Transplant
Day
SOC for
Candida and Aspergillus
SOC for
Pneumocystis
Candida
,
Aspergillus
and PCP
ReSPECT Phase 3 prophylaxis trial design
Rezafungin Arm
(n=~300)
1
° Endpoint: Fungal Free Survival at Day 90
Follow up
Week 1
2
3
4
5
12
13
17
Rezafungin
Azole placebo
Bactrim placebo
Day 1
90
120
Comparator Arm
(n=~150)
Rezafungin Placebo
Azole*
*Fluconazole to start in all patients. Posaconazole optional in patients who develop GVHD per label.
Bactrim
Our partner for rezafungin ex-US/Japan
120
60
Over €
2
50
%
M A R K E T S
Y E A R S
B I L L I O N
Active in
Over 60 years of asset-
European sales
Over 50% revenue
derived from new
more than 30
led innovation
exceeding €1 billion
products launched in
in Europe
Over €2B ex-US
the last five years in
Europe
Rezafungin collaboration recognizes commercial potential
Product: rezafungin
Rights: ex-US/Japan
$568M+
Phase 2 data
$30M upfront
$9M equity investment
$42M development support
$487M clin/reg & commercial milestones
Double-digitroyalties in the teens
Product:
Rights: Europe & Asia- Pacific (ex-Japan)
$725M+
Marketed US/EU
$75M upfront
$650M regulatory and commercial milestones
Mid-teenroyalties
Product: delafloxacin
Rights: ex-US/Japan
$120M+
NDA filed US
$19.9M upfront
Undisclosed cost contribution for 2 nd P3 study
$100M regulatory & commercial milestones
Low double-digit royalties
Product: omadacycline
Rights: China
$61.5M+
Post Phase 3
$7.5M upfront
$5M on CABP approval
$9M regulatory milestones
$40M commercial milestones
Low double-digit royalties
Product: Vabomere, Orbactiv & Minocin
Rights: ex-US/Japan
$265M+
FDA Approved
$19.7M upfront
$17.4M Vabomere EMA approval
$227M commercial milestones
Royalties
Cidara's pipeline targets multiple unmet medical needs
Rezafungin - Antifungal
Cloudbreak - Antiviral
Vision for Antiviral Conjugates for respiratory disease: Single-dose treatment and long-acting protection
Against all strains…
In all people…
Cloudbreak antiviral platform: a whole new class of antiviral
Long acting antiviral activity and immune engagement
A new class of long-acting drugs
Not a vaccine, monoclonal antibody or traditional therapeutic
A stable conjugate of a potent antiviral with an Fc antibody fragment Designed for rapid onset, potent activity coupled with 3-6 months of protection
Antiviral Conjugate (AVC)
Potent antivirals
Fc antibody fragment
TARGETING MOIETY (TM)
Fc MOIETY
• Direct viricidal activity
•
To engage immune system
• Inhibits essential surface target
•
To extend PK: 3 - 6 months
Two mechanisms of action against the flu
CD377: A multi-copy conjugate of a potent antiviral with a human Fc domain
Potent antivirals
Fc antibody fragment
1. Inhibit viral proliferation
2. Immune-mediated clearance
NA inhibition: Direct inhibition of viral proliferation
Targeted clearance of infected cells
Immune cell
Neuraminidase (NA)
Cidara's Cloudbreak AVC platform
Proprietary engineered Fc domains provide dose and immune response options
Two product opportunities for influenza
CD 377 (Development Candidate)
AVC 108 (Development Lead)
• Single dose/~3 months
• Single dose/~6 months
• Full immune engagement
• Attenuated immune engagement
Platform expansion programs underway
RSV
HIV
SARS-CoV-2& Pan coronavirus
Flu vaccines have well known limitations…
Viral coverage
Patient
Manufacturing
Strain-specific,
Less effective in elderly &
Challenging in a pandemic:
variable coverage
immune compromised
long, complex production
10%-60% effective
~2-week lag time to
Difficult to scale, low yields
(2004-2018)
1
achieve full protection
2
can limit production capacity
3
… which place a substantial burden on the US population
49%
3
~40%
2
9M to 45M
1
immunization rate
vaccine effectiveness
people who get the flu
2
140K -
12K - 61K
1
31.4M
810K
1
outpatient visits
deaths
hospitalizations
The top range of these burden estimates are from the 2017-2018 flu season
~320M people should be vaccinated/year in US
100
Other co-morbidities
3
1
80
Flu Vaccine Non-believer
4
(M)
Population
60
Elderly age 65+
Respiratory co-morbidities
2
of
40
High risk settings
<5 yrs
~100M people in
Vaccine ineligible
Size
20
US in higher risk
Immunocompromised
groups alone
1
0
Pregnant women
LOW
Level of Unmet Need
HIGH
CDC.gov. Census Bureau 2017. Harpaz, Open Forum Infectious Disease Vol 3 Fall 2016
Respiratory co-morbidities include asthma and COPD
Other co-morbidities, driving higher risk, include all chronic conditions, but the major ones are diabetes, CV disease, etc.
Based on a 2018 US national survey commissioned by Research!America and American Society for Microbiology (N=1004), 53% people didn't get flu vaccine in last year, and 48% chose "do not trust flu vaccine" as the reason for not getting flu vaccine
CD377 for influenza: Validation of the approach in respiratory viruses
Broad spectrum, universal coverage
Superior resistance profile
Protection for High-Risk Populations
Expanded efficacy window
Long duration of action
Rapid onset of activity
Flexible administration
CD377 development candidate profile summary
Now in IND enabling studies
Target Attribute
CD377
Indication
Universal prevention and treatment
Data are supportive
Spectrum
A & B + drug resistant strains, low
Potent
in-vivo activity against
resistance potential
all seasonal and pandemic strains
Safety/Tolerability
High safety margin for long term
> 54x exposure margin in 14-day
prevention
primate toxicity studies
Dosing Frequency
1 to 2x per flu season
Estimated 3 to 6-month coverage with
single SC or IM dose
Route of Administration
SubQ, IM and IV dosing
Equivalent exposures and efficacy
Target Populations
Higher risk populations where
Equally effective in immune
vaccines are not effective
compromised & immune competent
models at similar doses
Data available at: https://www.cidara.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Cidara-Cloudbreak-Deck-March-2020.pdf
CD377 is highly potent
in vivo - influenza A & B
Single SC dose, lethal influenza models - BALB/c mice
A/California/07/2009
A/Hong Kong/1/68
H1N1pdm
H3N2
CD377 - 0.3 mg/kg
CD377 - 0.3 mg/kg
Vehicle
Vehicle
B/Florida/4/2006
B/Malaysia
(Yamagata)
(Victoria)
CD377 - 0.03 mg/kg
CD377 - 0.1 mg/kg
5 mice per cohort CD377 dosed 2 hours post infection (SC)
40
CD377 retains potency versus Tamiflu resistant viruses
Single SC dose, lethal influenza models - BALB/c mice
H1N1 A/Perth/261/2009 H275Y
CD377 - 0.3 mg/kg
Tamiflu 20 mg/kg
Vehicle
BID x 5
5 mice per cohort CD377 dosed 2 hours post infection (SC), Tamiflu dose 2 hours post infection BID x 5 days (PO)
41
CD377 demonstrates lower resistance potential than baloxavir and oseltamivir vs. A/CA/07/2009 H1N1pdm
Serial Passage (MOI 0.01)
Vehicle
Baloxavir (4 nM)
Oseltamivir (100 nM)
CD377 (4 nM)
Passage Number
Potential for long-term single dose protection
Single 1 mg/kg subcutaneous dose protects mice from pandemic H1N1 for a month
CD377: 1 mg/kg
Vehicle
Dose
Infect
Single 1 mg/kg doses were fully protective vs H1N1 (above),
A/Hong Kong/1/68 H3N2, and Influenza B (Malaysia)
CD377 demonstrates durable protection in severely immune compromised hosts
Lethal influenza model (H1N1: A/Puerto Rico/8/34 in mice)
Efficacy in BALB/c SCID mice
5 mice per cohort. CD377 (SC) and baloxavir (PO) dosing was initiated 2 hours post-infection.
CD377 extends the treatment window
Lethal influenza model (H1N1: TX/36/91 in mice)
Dosing 72 hours post infection
Dose
Doses
CD377
CD377: 1 mg/kg
Oseltamivir:
20 mg/kg
Oseltamivir
Vehicle
0
24
48
72
96
INFECTION
HOURS
5 mice/cohort, CD377 dosed IV, Oseltamivir dosed PO
45
Efficacious by multiple dosing routes
Lethal influenza model (A/California/07/2009 H1N1pdm)
CD377 dosed once 2 hours after viral challenge
Efficacy of CD377 dosed by different routes (BALB/c mouse)
0.1 mg/kg
IV
IM
SC
Vehicle
PK of CD377 dosed by different routes (BALB/c mouse)
5 mg/kg
IV
IM
SC
5 mice per cohort CD377 dosed 2 hours post infection
46
Broad safety margin in primates (CD377)
Results of 14-day toxicity testing
NO ADVERSE FINDINGS FOR:
Clinical observations
Hematology
Clinical Chemistry
Coagulation
Urinalysis
Immunophenotyping
Cytokines
Histopathology
Therapeutic Margin
30000
Area under the curve (AUC) for maximum dose tested (hr*
∝g/mL)
20000
54x
10000
AUC required for efficacy in mice (hr*
∝g/mL)
0
Primate
CD377 clinical development plan (Phase 1a)
Phase 1 Safety data to enable BARDA consideration
Phase 1a- SAD/MAD (~1-year duration)
3 dose groups (10:3 ratio of CD377 : Placebo) low, medium & high dose
Total follow-up of ~4 months following last dose
Screened Subjects
N=52
Mid Dose Subjects
High
Dose Subjects
Low Dose Subjects
N=13
N=13
N=26
Second Dose at
3 months
N=13
CD377 for influenza development program
Two indications - prevention and treatment
Prevention - Proposed Trials
Phase 1b: Healthy volunteer challenge study (early POC)
Phase 2: Dose-ranging in non-vulnerable population
Consideration for post-exposure prophylaxis study
Phase 3 (similar to vaccine studies in seasonal influenza): AVC vs placebo in high-risk populations as defined in Table 4 of IDSA Guidelines
Treatment - Proposed Trials
Phase 1b: Healthy volunteer challenge study (early POC)
Phase 2: dose-ranging in uncomplicated influenza
Phase 3: CD377 vs placebo, stratified for vaccine status
Focus will be on high risk outpatient or hospitalized, but could cover other influenza populations depending on regulatory interactions
Coronavirus - Novel Cloudbreak AVC approach to treat & prevent
Inhibitor peptides
Fc antibody fragment
Novel Fc - peptide fusion AVC inhibitors for SARS and COVID-19
Goal: fast-acting treatment and long-acting prevention
16 variants have been generated for first round of testing
Several designs under evaluation
Broad spectrum activity against SARS, MERS and α-coronaviruses
Specific for COVID-19
1 st generation molecules demonstrate proof of concept in cell-based assays
2 nd generation molecules to begin in-vitro and in-vivo testing
1. Lalezari JP, Eron JJ, Carlson M, Cohen C, DeJesus E, Arduino RC, et al. (March 2003). "A phase II clinical study of the long-term safety and antiviral activity of
enfuvirtide-based antiretroviral therapy". Aids. 17 (5): 691-8.
: doi
10.1097/00002030-200303280-00007
50
Coronavirus AVCs are being designed to target viral fusion
Untreated
Treated with AVC
Mechanisms of action:
Virus cell fusion
1. AVCs block key fusion step 2. Fc recruits immune response
Financial overview
Summary Consolidated
Balance Sheet Information
As of June 30, 2020
Cash and restricted cash
$64.1M
Common stock issued
1
42,959,195
Common equivalent shares issued
2
53,924,385
Pacific Western Term Loan
$9.3M
As of July 31, 2020
Includes (i) 42,959,195 shares of common stock as of July 31, 2020 and (ii) 10,965,190 shares of common stock issuable upon the conversion of Series X Convertible Preferred stock. Each share of Series X Convertible Preferred is convertible into 10 shares of common stock.
Cidara is much more than a typical ID company
Strategic Focus
Transformative approaches to infectious disease
Rezafungin Treatment
Enable fast clearance of infection and early discharge vs SOC
Rezafungin Prophylaxis
Transform the care of BMT patients
Cloudbreak AVC
Radically different approach to prevent and treat viral disease
Our Team
Experienced creators of shareholder value
New Hope for Serious Infections
Corporate Presentation
August 2020
© Cidara Therapeutics 2020
