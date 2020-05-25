Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cidara Therapeutics, Inc.    CDTX

CIDARA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(CDTX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cidara Therapeutics : Maxim Group - Infectious Disease Virtual Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 04:28am EDT

New Hope for

Serious Infections

Maxim Group - Infectious Disease Virtual Conference

Corporate Presentation

May 2020

© Cidara Therapeutics 2020

Forward-Looking Statements

These slides contain

or whether it will transform the care of BMT patients;

access BARDA funding; and whether our Cloudbreak

forward-looking

whether the top line results of the STRIVE Part B clinical

platform can be expanded to identify product

statements within the

Part B clinical data, and whether the success of the

or other viruses. This presentation also contains

trial will be supported in the full analysis of the STRIVE

candidates to treat or prevent RSV, HIV, coronavirus

meaning of the Private

STRIVE Part B clinical trial or the post-hoc analysis of

estimates and other statistical data made by

Securities Litigation

the STRIVE Part A and Part B data indicates a successful

independent parties and by Cidara relating to market

outcome in the Phase 3 ReSTORE clinical trial; and

size and growth and other data about Cidara's

Reform Act of 1995.

in COVID-19 patients. Certain statements regarding our

and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give

whether rezafungin could be effective for prophylaxis

industry. These data involve a number of assumptions

Cloudbreak platform are also forward-looking including

undue weight to such estimates. Projections,

These slides are not intended to and do not

statements regarding whether our Cloudbreak platform

assumptions and estimates of the future

can identify product candidates with intrinsic

performance of the markets in which Cidara operates

constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation

antimicrobial activity and immune engagement that

are necessarily subject to a high degree of

of an offer to subscribe for or buy or an

will increase efficacy or represent an improvement over

uncertainty and risk, including, Cidara's estimated use

invitation to purchase or subscribe for any

existing anti-viral agents; whether our AVCs for

of proceeds from the Rights Offering; Cidara's ability

securities in any jurisdiction, nor shall there

coronavirus will successfully inhibit viral fusion, identify

to obtain additional financing; the success and timing

be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities

therapies that are fast acting or provide long-acting

of Cidara's preclinical studies, clinical trials and other

in any jurisdiction in contravention of

prevention; whether Cidara's in-vitro data and/or

research and development activities; receipt of

applicable law. No offer of securities shall be

clinical observations of other peptide inhibitors with a

necessary regulatory approvals for development and

made except by means of a prospectus

similar mechanism of action in HIV will be observed in

commercialization, as well as changes to applicable

meeting the requirements of Section 10 of

any AVCs Cidara may advance to clinical development

regulatory laws in the United States and foreign

the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

for coronavirus, whether the potential advantages of

countries; changes in Cidara's plans to develop and

Because such statements are subject to risks

Cloudbreak AVCs observed in non-clinical studies for

commercialize its product candidates; Cidara's ability

and uncertainties, actual results may differ

influenza will be observed in AVCs for coronavirus,

to obtain and maintain intellectual property

materially from those expressed or implied

whether AVC influenza candidates, including CD377,

protection for its product candidates; and the loss of

by such forward-looking statements. Such

will achieve the major attributes believed to be needed

key scientific or management personnel. These and

statements include, but are not limited to,

in flu such as broad spectrum, superior resistance

other risks and uncertainties are described more fully

statements regarding whether Cidara's

profile, protection for high-risk populations, expanded

in Cidara's Form 10-K as most recently filed with the

approach to infectious disease will be

efficacy window, long duration of action and rapid

United States Securities and Exchange Commission

transformative and whether Cidara's product

onset of activity, or flexible administration; whether

(SEC), under the heading "Risk Factors." All forward-

candidates may be successfully developed to

results observed in in-vitro and/or in-vivo animal

looking statements contained in this presentation

address unmet medical needs; statements

studies with AVC influenza candidates, including CD377,

speak only as of the date on which they were made.

about the potential effectiveness, safety, and

will be observed in human use or represent an

Cidara undertakes no obligation to update such

long-acting nature of rezafungin and whether

improvement over existing therapies; whether we will

statements to reflect events that occur or

it will enable fast clearance of infection, the

be able to advance CD377, or other influenza AVCs to

circumstances that exist after the date on which they

early discharge of hospitalized patients,

clinical development or whether we will be able to

were made.

2

Cidara investment thesis

Leading science on long-acting antifungal and antiviral prevention and treatment

Rezafungin

1st antifungal in 13 years for 1st line treatment and prophylaxis

Treatment - Phase 3

Transform treatment of candidemia and invasive candidiasis

Prophylaxis - Phase 3

Transform prevention in high risk hematology (BMT) setting

Validation

Significant ex-US/ex-Japan partnership with Mundipharma

Cloudbreak AVCs

Modular platform for viral protection & treatment

COVID-19 & Pan CoV

Rezafungin: Prophylaxis against invasive fungal infections

Cloudbreak: Pre-clin testing new molecules against COVID-19

3

Leading the science on antifungal & antiviral prevention & treatment

IND-

Program

Proposed Indication

Discov.

in-vitro

in-vivo

enable

Ph 1

Ph 2

Ph 3

ANTIFUNGAL: Long acting treatment and prevention

Treatment of

Rezafungin Candidemia &

Invasive Candidiasis

Prophylaxis of IFD in

Rezafungin Blood & Marrow

Transplant Patients

ANTIVIRAL: Cloudbreak® Antiviral Conjugates (AVCs) for rapid treatment and long-term prevention

CD377

Influenza

Single-dose/3months

Prevention & Treatment

AVC108

Influenza

Single-dose/6months

Prevention & Treatment

RSV AVC

RSV

Prevention & Treatment

HIV AVC

HIV

PEP, PrEP, Maintenance

CoV AVC

COVID-19 & Pan CoV

4

Prevention & Treatment

Cidara's pipeline targets multiple unmet medical needs

Rezafungin - Antifungal

Cloudbreak - Antiviral

5

Rezafungin - Next generation antifungal in Phase 3

Possibly largest commercial opportunity in antifungal market

Unmet Need

ICU, Chemotherapy and BMT, SOT patients at significant risk Mortality up to 60%1 if infected

Candida: no new treatment or prophylaxis for past 13 years

Differentiation

Validation

Phase 3 trials in largest first line segments of $4.2B global market2 ReSTORE: Transform treatment of candidemia and invasive candidiasis ReSPECT: Transform prevention in high risk hematology (BMT) setting

Superior time to fungal clearance3 and tissue penetration4, Once-weekly No observations of DDIs, QTc signal, myelosuppression or hepatotoxicity $568M partnership with Mundipharma for ex-US/ex-Japan

*ICU: intensive care unit; BMT: blood and marrow transplant, SOT: solid organ transplant, DDI: Drug-Drug Interactions, QTc: corrected QT interval on an electrocardiogram

  1. The PATH (Prospective Antifungal Therapy) Alliance registry and invasive fungal infections: update 2012 (2012).
  2. IQVIA, as of December 31, 2017
  3. Data on file re superior time to negative blood culture vs caspofungin demonstrated in Phase 2 STRIVE trial
  4. Unraveling Drug Penetration of Echinocandin Antifungals at the Site of Infection in an Intra-abdominal Abscess Model, Zhao et al, AAC July 2017

6

Rezafungin in COVID-19 Patients

Aspergillosis may play a role in hyperimmune response and ARDS

Aspergillosis has been observed in up to 30% of severe COVID-19 patients1

  • Pulmonary aspergillosis also occurs in 20% of severe influenza patients with 40-60% mortality2
  • Similar pathogenesis in severe COVID-19 patients where use of immunosuppressants may increase the risk of aspergillosis

Does Aspergillus exacerbate the hyperimmune response and ARDS in COVID-19 patients?

  • Increased IL-6 levels are correlated with increased rates of aspergillosis in COVID-19 patients
  • Inflammation due to aspergillosis is also driven by IL-6, so the presence of Aspergillus in the respiratory tract may help drive the hyperimmune response and ARDS in COVID-19 patients

Rezafungin proposed as prophylaxis in a study in hospitalized COVID-19 patients

    • Superior distribution to respiratory tract3 and once-weekly dosing to limit healthcare interactions and enable earlier discharge vs daily echinocandins
    • Lack of DDIs or QTc prolongation and favorable hepatic & renal safety profile vs SOC4
  2. "High prevalence of putative invasive pulmonary aspergillosis in critically ill COVID-19 patients", Alanio, Alexandre, et al, April 15, 2020 (https://ssrn.com/abstract=3575581)
  3. Schauwvlieghe, et al, Lancet ID, 2018. Vanderbeke, et al,, Current OpinionI D, 2018. Wauters J, et al. Intens Care Med, 2012.
  4. Unraveling Drug Penetration of Echinocandin Antifungals at the Site of Infection in an Intra-abdominal Abscess Model, Zhao et al, AAC July 2017
  5. As observed in clinical development to date, including STRIVE Phase 2 trial

7

Aspergillus exacerbates SARS-CoV-2 inflammatory response

Synergistic impact leads to vicious cycle of pulmonary inflammation and increased risk of death

Bronchus

Aspergillus overgrowth causes pathologic airway inflammation and excess mucus production.

Alveoli

Aspergillus also leads to direct invasive pneumonia including alveolar hemorrhage and necrosis.

Aspergillus

COVID-19 inflammation leads to immunocompromise, allowing the overgrowth of Aspergillus; Aspergillus in turn increases inflammation and cytokine production, leading to a vicious cycle of escalating damage.

HYPERINFLAMMATION/ARDS

HEMORRHAGIC

ALVEOLAR DAMAGE

ORGAN FAILURE

DEATH

Tay, M.Z., Poh, C.M., Rénia, L. et al. Nat Rev Immunol (2020). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41577-020-0311-8. Dagenais, T.R.,

Kelle,r N.P. Clin Microbiol Rev. 2009 Jul;22(3):447-65.

8

Rezafungin: A novel echinocandin in Phase 3

N+

O

OH

O

-

O

O

H O

HO

+

N

N

N

H3C

H

O

N

H3C

O HN

OH

O

HO

NH O

N

CH3

O

O

H

N

HO

OH

O

OH

HO

Structural modification is designed to yield improved chemical & biological properties

Designed for prolonged PK ------------------------------

once weekly dosing limit HC interactions

Designed for high exposures ----------------------------

potential for improved efficacy

Observed absence of toxic degradation products ---

potential for improved safety

No DDIs and favorable hepatic & renal safety -------

compatible with other medications

ICAAC 2015

9

Rezafungin overall phase 3 development plan

1

Indication

Phase 3 Size

Overall objective

Phase 3 Treatment Trial

Treatment of candidemia & invasive candidiasis in patients with limited treatment options

184 patients2 (20% NI margin)

Enable early discharge of patients on a weekly echinocandin and outpatient use

Phase 3 Prophylaxis Trial

Prophylaxis against Aspergillus, Candida & PCP in allogeneic blood and marrow transplant patients

462 patients (12.5% NI margin)

Transform post-blood & marrow transplant standard of care

1. We plan to commence the ReSPECT trial initially in Europe and Canada.

2. Phase 3 Primary Evaluable Population size.

10

STRIVE B Phase 2 data in candidemia & invasive candidiasis

Corroborates STRIVE A results and supports ReSTORE Phase 3

11

Rezafungin: Superior on time to negative blood culture

Probability of negative blood culture

Time to negative blood culture (mITT population)

100%

Rezafungin IV 400/200

80%

Caspofungin IV

60%

Log-rank test:

40%

RZF vs CSP

p=0.02

20%

0%

0

40

80

120

160

200

Hours since first dose

Data on file from STRIVE A and B combined

12

30-Day All Cause Mortality - Post Hoc Analysis*

STRIVE Program: Rezafungin vs. Caspofungin

FAVORS REZAFUNGIN

FAVORS CASPOFUNGIN

ReSTORE

Phase 3 trial

endpoint

-8.8%

requires upper

limit of

confidence

-24.7%

Rezafungin 400/200

+0.41%

interval be below

20% threshold

95% confidence interval

for FDA

20%

Non-inferiority

margin

SUPERIORITY NON-INFERIORITY

-20%-10% 0 10%

* Using the same analysis method as planned for the Phase 3 study, a two-sided 95% confidence interval (CI) for the observed difference in the ACM rate

(relevant Rezafungin group minus caspofungin group) was calculated using the unadjusted method of Miettinen and Nurminen.

13

Post-hoc analyses do not establish effectiveness and should not be assumed to establish the same outcome in Phase 3.

Day 14 Clinical Response - Post Hoc Analysis*

STRIVE Program: Rezafungin vs. Caspofungin

FAVORS REZAFUNGIN

FAVORS CASPOFUNGIN

ReSTORE

Phase 3 trial

endpoint

9.9%

requires upper

limit of

confidence

26.6%

Rezafungin 400/200

-6.9%

interval be below

20% threshold

95% confidence interval

for EMA

-20%

Non-inferiority

margin

SUPERIORITY NON-INFERIORITY

20% 10% 0 -10%

* Using the same analysis method as planned for the Phase 3 study, a two-sided 95% confidence interval (CI) for the observed difference in the ACM rate

(relevant Rezafungin group minus caspofungin group) was calculated using the unadjusted method of Miettinen and Nurminen.

14

Post-hoc analyses do not establish effectiveness and should not be assumed to establish the same outcome in Phase 3.

ReSTORE trial design mirrors STRIVE

All-Cause Mortality

(1° ENDPOINT - FDA)

Global

Global Response

Global

Global

Response

(1° ENDPOINT - EMA)

Response

Response

15

Our partner for Rezafungin ex-US/Japan

120

60

Over €2

50%

M A R K E T S

Y E A R S

B I L L I O N

Active in

Over 60 years of asset-

European sales

Over 50% revenue

derived from new

more than 30

led innovation

exceeding €1 billion

products launched in

in Europe

Over €2B ex-US

the last five years in

Europe

16

Rezafungin collaboration recognizes commercial potential

Data Available at Signing

ANTIFUNGAL

Rights

Deal ($ million)

P2 P3 NDA Marketed

Cidara / Mundipharma: Rezafungin

Ex-US;ex-Japan

568

Basilea / Pfizer:

Ex-US;ex-Japan

725

ANTIBIOTICS

0 200 400 600

P2 P3 NDA Marketed

Melinta / Menarini: Delafloxacin

Ex-US;ex-Japan

120

Paratek / Zai Labs: Omadacycline

China

Melinta / Menarini:

Ex-US;ex-Japan

265

Vabomere, Orbactiv & Minocin

17

Rezafungin overall phase 3 development plan

1

Indication

Phase 3 Size

Overall objective

Phase 3 Treatment Trial

Treatment of candidemia & invasive candidiasis in patients with limited treatment options

184 patients2 (20% NI margin)

Enable early discharge of patients on a weekly echinocandin

Phase 3 Prophylaxis Trial

Prophylaxis against Aspergillus, Candida & PCP in allogeneic blood and marrow transplant patients

462 patients (12.5% NI margin)

Transform post-blood & marrow transplant standard of care

1. We plan to commence the ReSPECT trial initially in Europe and Canada.

2. Phase 3 Primary Evaluable Population size.

18

The current standard of care is inadequate

High discontinuation rate

BMT patients discontinue prophylaxis due to adverse events and low tolerability

Posaconazole1

34%

Fluconazole1

38%

Bactrim2

35%

90-day mortality in patients with invasive fungal infection3

High mortality

Blood and marrow transplant Hem Malignancy

63%

52%

  1. Ullmann AJ et al. Posaconazole or fluconazole for prophylaxis in severe graft-versus-host disease. N Engl J Med. 2007 Jan 25;356(4):335-47.
  2. Vasconcelles MJ et al. Aerosolzed Pentamidine and Pneumocystis Prophylaxis after Bone Marrow Transplantation is Inferior to Other Regimens and is Associated with Decreased

Survival and Increased Risk of Other Infections. A. Society for BMT. 2000.

19

3 The PATH (Prospective Antifungal Therapy) Alliance registry and invasive fungal infections: update 2012 (2012).

Rezafungin: potential simplified single drug paradigm

Antifungal prophylaxis in allogeneic blood and marrow transplant setting

Fluconazole

Current

Fluconazole

Posaconazole

or Voriconazole

Antifungal

or…

Posaconazole or

Voriconazole

Prophylaxis

Regimens

Bactrim, dapsone or atovaquone

Rezafungin 400/200

-10

0

10

20

30

40

50

60

70

80

90

Transplant

Day

SOC for Candida and Aspergillus

SOC for Pneumocystis

Candida,

Aspergillus

and PCP

20

ReSPECT Phase 3 prophylaxis trial design

Rezafungin Arm (n=~300)

1° Endpoint: Fungal Free Survival at Day 90

Follow up

Week 1

2

3

4

5

12

13

17

Rezafungin

Azole placebo

Bactrim placebo

Day 1

90

120

Comparator Arm (n=~150)

Week 1

2

3

4

5

12

13

17

Rezafungin Placebo

Azole*

*Fluconazole to start in all patients. Posaconazole optional in patients who develop GVHD per label.

Bactrim

Day 1

84

90

120

21

Cidara's pipeline targets multiple unmet medical needs

Rezafungin - Antifungal

Cloudbreak - Antiviral

22

Vision for Antiviral Conjugates for respiratory disease: Single-dose treatment and long-acting protection

Against all strains…

In all people…

23

Cloudbreak antiviral platform: dual mechanism of action

Intrinsic antiviral activity & immune engagement

Pathogen Immune

Engagement

TARGETING MOIETY (TM)

Fc MOIETY

Inhibits essential surface target

Engages immune system

Direct viricidal activity

Extends PK

24

Influenza & CoV-2 AVC program goals

A new class of long-acting drugs

Not a vaccine, monoclonal antibody or traditional therapeutic

A stable conjugate of a potent antiviral with an Fc antibody fragment

Rapid onset, potent activity coupled with 3-6 months of protection

CD377, (Flu AVC) Universal treatment and prevention

  • All seasonal and pandemic strains (A & B)

Single-dose seasonal prevention

'18-'19 Flu Season

Active in immunocompromised

Age

Flu VE

18-49

25%

• No evidence of resistance

50-64

14%

54-fold safety window

≥65

12%

Pan-coronavirus including CoV-2 Validated by flu and other AVC programs

  • Prevents viral fusion to host cells
  • Preclinical screening underway
  • Goal: Pan-Coronavirus prevention or treatment, up to 6 months with 1 dose

25

Cidara's Cloudbreak AVC platform

Proprietary engineered Fc domains provide dose and immune response options

CD 377 (Dev. Can.)

AVC 108 (Dev. Lead)

Single dose/~3 months

Single dose/~6 months

Full immune engagement

Attenuated immune engagement

FLU

Co-V

RSV

HIV

26

Coronavirus - Novel Cloudbreak AVC approach to treat & prevent

Inhibitor

Fc

peptides

Novel Fc - peptide fusion AVC inhibitors for SARS and COVID-19

  • Goal: fast-acting treatment and long-acting prevention
  • 16 variants have been generated for first round of testing
  • Several designs under evaluation
    • Broad spectrum activity against SARS, MERS and a-coronaviruses
    • Specific for COVID-19
  • Peptide inhibitors with a similar MOA in HIV is clinically validated1
  • At Cidara, an analogous Fc - peptide fusion approach with HIV yielded potent (nM) in-vitro inhibitors of viral fusion

1. Lalezari JP, Eron JJ, Carlson M, Cohen C, DeJesus E, Arduino RC, et al. (March 2003). "A phase II clinical study of the long-term safety and antiviral activity of

enfuvirtide-based antiretroviral therapy". Aids. 17 (5): 691-8.doi:10.1097/00002030-200303280-00007

27

Coronavirus AVCs are being designed to target viral fusion

Untreated

Treated

Virus cell fusion

1.

AVCs block key fusion step

2.

Immune cell recruitment

Immune cells

2

1

28

Potential Advantages of AVCs1 in COVID-19

Utility for rapid treatment and long-term prevention of respiratory diseases

  • Rapid onset of action
  • Superior distribution to lung
  • Months of protection from single dose
  • Activity in immune compromised hosts

1. The above have been observed in preclinical testing of Cidara's AVCs under development for other therapeutics uses. To date, Cidara has not conducted

similar in-vivo testing for its AVCs for COVID-19.

29

CD377 for influenza: Validation of the approach in respiratory viruses

Broad spectrum, universal coverage

Superior resistance profile

Protection for High-Risk Populations

Expanded efficacy window

Long duration of action

Rapid onset of activity

Flexible administration

30

Two mechanisms of action against the flu

CD377: A conjugate of a neuraminidase inhibitor with human Fc domain

Potent antiviral

Fc immune engager

1. Inhibit viral proliferation

2. Immune-mediated clearance

NA inhibition: Direct inhibition of viral proliferation

Targeted clearance of infected cells

Immune cells

Virion

Apoptosis of host cell

Neuraminidase (NA)

Hemagglutinin

Viral assembly

Host cell

31

Flu vaccines have well known limitations…

Viral coverage

Patient

Manufacturing

Strain-specific,

Less effective in elderly &

Challenging in a pandemic:

variable coverage

immune compromised

long, complex production

10%-60% effective

~2-week lag time to

Difficult to scale, low yields

(2004-2018)1

achieve full protection2

can limit production capacity3

… which place a substantial burden on the US population

49%

40% or less

9M to 45M

immunization rate

vaccine effectiveness

people who get the flu

31.4M

140K - 810K

12K - 80K

outpatient visits

hospitalizations

deaths

The top range of these burden estimates are from the 2017-2018 flu season

~320M people should be vaccinated/year in US

100

Other co-morbidities3

1

80

Flu Vaccine Non-believer4

(M)

Population

60

Elderly age 65+

Respiratory co-morbidities2

of

40

High risk settings

<5 yrs

~100M people in

Vaccine ineligible

Size

20

US in higher risk

Immunocompromised

groups alone1

0

Pregnant women

LOW

Level of Unmet Need

HIGH

  1. CDC.gov. Census Bureau 2017. Harpaz, Open Forum Infectious Disease Vol 3 Fall 2016
  2. Respiratory co-morbidities include asthma and COPD
  3. Other co-morbidities, driving higher risk, include all chronic conditions, but the major ones are diabetes, CV disease, etc.
  4. Based on a 2018 US national survey commissioned by Research!America and American Society for Microbiology (N=1004), 53% people didn't get flu vaccine in last year, and 48% chose "do not trust flu vaccine" as the reason for not getting flu vaccine

34

CD377 development candidate profile

Now in IND enabling studies

Target Attribute

CD377

Indication

Universal prevention and treatment

All data are supportive

Spectrum

A & B + drug resistant strains, low

Potent in-vivo activity against

resistance potential

all seasonal and pandemic strains

Safety/Tolerability

High safety margin for long term

> 54x exposure margin in 14-day

prevention

primate toxicity studies

Dosing Frequency

1 to 2x per flu season

Estimated 3 to 6-month coverage with

single SC or IM dose

Route of Administration

SubQ, IM and IV dosing

Equivalent exposures and efficacy

Target Populations

High risk populations where vaccines

Equally effective in immune

are not effective

compromised & immune competent

models at similar doses

Data available at: https://www.cidara.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Cidara-Cloudbreak-Deck-March-2020.pdf

35

AVC Clinical Development Plan (Phase 1a)

Phase 1 Safety data to enable BARDA consideration

  • Phase 1a- SAD/MAD (~1-year duration)
    • 3 dose groups (10:3 ratio of CD377 : Placebo) low, medium & high dose
    • Total follow-up of ~4 months following last dose

Screened Subjects

N=52

Mid Dose Subjects

High Dose Subjects

Low Dose Subjects

N=13

N=13

N=26

Second Dose at

3 months

N=13

36

Influenza Development Program

Two Indications- Treatment and Prevention

Treatment

  • Potential advantages based on nonclinical data over current standard of care
    • Efficacy against all tested strains of Influenza A and B (including H1N1, H3N1, H5N1, H7N9, etc)
    • Efficacy against oseltamivir- and baloxavir-resistant strains
    • Improved efficacy with delayed dosing beyond 24 hours
  • Proposed Trials
    • Phase 1b: Healthy volunteer challenge study (early POC)
    • Phase 2: dose-ranging in uncomplicated influenza
    • Phase 3: CD377 vs placebo, stratified for vaccine status
      • Focus will be on high risk outpatient or hospitalized, but could cover other influenza populations depending on regulatory interactions

37

Influenza Development Program

Two Indications- Treatment and Prevention

Prevention

  • Potential advantages based on nonclinical data over vaccines
    • Superiority in high-risk patients with low vaccine efficacy: elderly, cardiac/pulmonary patients, and diabetics, transplant, and other immunosuppressed patients
    • Efficacy against all tested strains of Influenza A and B (including H1N1, H3N1, H5N1, H7N9, etc)
    • Efficacy against oseltamivir- and baloxavir-resistant strains
  • Proposed Trials
    • Phase 1b: Healthy volunteer challenge study (early POC)
    • Phase 2: Dose-ranging in non-vulnerable population
      • Consideration for post-exposure prophylaxis study
    • Phase 3 (similar to vaccine studies in seasonal influenza): AVC vs Placebo in high-risk populations as defined in Table 4 of IDSA Guidelines

38

Financial overview

Summary Consolidated

As of December 31, 2019

Balance Sheet Information

As Reported

Pro Forma

Comment

Cash and restricted cash1

$60.3M

$89.4M

PF includes rights offering

proceeds of $29.1M

Common stock issued2

40.5M

51.5M

PF includes Series X pref.

shares 'as converted'

Pacific Western Term Loan

$10.0M

  1. Includes $60.3M of cash and restricted cash at December 31, 2019, and $29.1M of net proceeds from the February 13, 2020 rights offering.
  2. As Reported common stock as of February 25, 2020 (includes 6.6M shares of common stock issued in the $30M rights offering on February 13, 2020). Pro forma includes
    (i) 40.5M shares of common stock and (ii) 11.0M shares of common stock issuable upon the conversion of Series X Convertible Preferred stock. Each share of Series X Convertible Preferred is convertible into 10 shares of common stock.

39

Cidara is much more than a typical ID company

Strategic Focus

Transformative approaches to infectious disease

Rezafungin Treatment

Enable fast clearance of infection and early discharge vs SOC

Rezafungin Prophylaxis

Transform the care of BMT patients

Cloudbreak AVC

Radically different approach to viral treatment & prevention

Our Team

Experienced creators of shareholder value

40

New Hope for

Serious Infections

Maxim Group - Infectious Disease Virtual Conference

Corporate Presentation

May 2020

© Cidara Therapeutics 2020

Disclaimer

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 08:27:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CIDARA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
04:42aCIDARA THERAPEUTICS : Official notification to shareholders of matters to be bro..
PU
04:28aCIDARA THERAPEUTICS : Maxim Group - Infectious Disease Virtual Conference
PU
05/21CIDARA THERAPEUTICS : Doses First Patient in Pivotal Phase 3 ReSPECT Trial of Re..
AQ
05/20Cidara Therapeutics Doses First Patient in Pivotal Phase 3 ReSPECT Trial of R..
GL
05/20CIDARA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/13CIDARA THERAPEUTICS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/13CIDARA THERAPEUTICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
05/13CIDARA THERAPEUTICS : Provides Corporate Update and Reports First Quarter 2020 F..
AQ
05/06CIDARA THERAPEUTICS : Announces New Clinical and Preclinical Data for Rezafungin..
AQ
05/05Cidara Therapeutics Announces New Clinical and Preclinical Data for Rezafungi..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12,9 M
EBIT 2020 -58,9 M
Net income 2020 -59,9 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,33x
P/E ratio 2021 -2,12x
Capi. / Sales2020 11,4x
Capi. / Sales2021 36,9x
Capitalization 148 M
Chart CIDARA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIDARA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 6,67 $
Last Close Price 3,62 $
Spread / Highest target 176%
Spread / Average Target 84,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey L. Stein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Daruwala Chief Operating Officer
James E. Levine CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Taylor Sandison Chief Medical Officer
Les Tari Senior Vice President-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIDARA THERAPEUTICS, INC.-5.73%148
GILEAD SCIENCES12.87%91 996
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS30.15%73 883
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS51.78%63 465
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.14.69%24 438
GENMAB A/S36.89%19 339
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group