Cidara Therapeutics : Maxim Group - Infectious Disease Virtual Conference

2
Cidara investment thesis
Leading science on long-acting antifungal and antiviral prevention and treatment
Rezafungin
1st antifungal in 13 years for 1st line treatment and prophylaxis
Treatment - Phase 3
Transform treatment of candidemia and invasive candidiasis
Prophylaxis - Phase 3
Transform prevention in high risk hematology (BMT) setting
Validation
Significant ex-US/ex-Japan partnership with Mundipharma
Cloudbreak AVCs
Modular platform for viral protection & treatment
COVID-19 & Pan CoV
Rezafungin: Prophylaxis against invasive fungal infections
Cloudbreak: Pre-clin testing new molecules against COVID-19
3
Leading the science on antifungal & antiviral prevention & treatment
IND-
Program
Proposed Indication
Discov.
in-vitro
in-vivo
enable
Ph 1
Ph 2
Ph 3
ANTIFUNGAL: Long acting treatment and prevention
Treatment of
Rezafungin Candidemia &
Invasive Candidiasis
Prophylaxis of IFD in
Rezafungin Blood & Marrow
Transplant Patients
ANTIVIRAL: Cloudbreak® Antiviral Conjugates (AVCs) for rapid treatment and long-term prevention
CD377
Influenza
Single-dose/3months
Prevention & Treatment
AVC108
Influenza
Single-dose/6months
Prevention & Treatment
RSV AVC
RSV
Prevention & Treatment
HIV AVC
HIV
PEP, PrEP, Maintenance
CoV AVC
COVID-19 & Pan CoV
4
Prevention & Treatment
Cidara's pipeline targets multiple unmet medical needs
Rezafungin - Antifungal
Cloudbreak - Antiviral
5
Rezafungin - Next generation antifungal in Phase 3
Possibly largest commercial opportunity in antifungal market
Unmet Need
ICU, Chemotherapy and BMT, SOT patients at significant risk Mortality up to 60%1 if infected
Candida: no new treatment or prophylaxis for past 13 years
Differentiation
Validation
Phase 3 trials in largest first line segments of $4.2B global market2 ReSTORE: Transform treatment of candidemia and invasive candidiasis ReSPECT: Transform prevention in high risk hematology (BMT) setting
Superior time to fungal clearance3 and tissue penetration4, Once-weekly No observations of DDIs, QTc signal, myelosuppression or hepatotoxicity $568M partnership with Mundipharma for ex-US/ex-Japan
*ICU: intensive care unit; BMT: blood and marrow transplant, SOT: solid organ transplant, DDI: Drug-Drug Interactions, QTc: corrected QT interval on an electrocardiogram
The PATH (Prospective Antifungal Therapy) Alliance registry and invasive fungal infections: update 2012 (2012).
IQVIA, as of December 31, 2017
Data on file re superior time to negative blood culture vs caspofungin demonstrated in Phase 2 STRIVE trial
Unraveling Drug Penetration of Echinocandin Antifungals at the Site of Infection in an Intra-abdominal Abscess Model, Zhao et al, AAC July 2017
6
Rezafungin in COVID-19 Patients
Aspergillosis may play a role in hyperimmune response and ARDS
Aspergillosis has been observed in up to 30% of severe COVID-19 patients1
Pulmonary aspergillosis also occurs in 20% of severe influenza patients with 40-60% mortality2
Similar pathogenesis in severe COVID-19 patients where use of immunosuppressants may increase the risk of aspergillosis
Does Aspergillus exacerbate the hyperimmune response and ARDS in COVID-19 patients?
Increased IL-6 levels are correlated with increased rates of aspergillosis in COVID-19 patients
Inflammation due to aspergillosis is also driven by IL-6, so the presence of Aspergillus in the respiratory tract may help drive the hyperimmune response and ARDS in COVID-19 patients
Rezafungin proposed as prophylaxis in a study in hospitalized COVID-19 patients
Superior distribution to respiratory tract3 and once-weekly dosing to limit healthcare interactions and enable earlier discharge vs daily echinocandins
Lack of DDIs or QTc prolongation and favorable hepatic & renal safety profile vs SOC4
"High prevalence of putative invasive pulmonary aspergillosis in critically ill COVID-19 patients", Alanio, Alexandre, et al, April 15, 2020 (https://ssrn.com/abstract=3575581)
Schauwvlieghe, et al, Lancet ID, 2018. Vanderbeke, et al,, Current OpinionI D, 2018. Wauters J, et al. Intens Care Med, 2012.
Unraveling Drug Penetration of Echinocandin Antifungals at the Site of Infection in an Intra-abdominal Abscess Model, Zhao et al, AAC July 2017
As observed in clinical development to date, including STRIVE Phase 2 trial
Synergistic impact leads to vicious cycle of pulmonary inflammation and increased risk of death
Bronchus
Aspergillus overgrowth causes pathologic airway inflammation and excess mucus production.
Alveoli
Aspergillus also leads to direct invasive pneumonia including alveolar hemorrhage and necrosis.
Aspergillus
COVID-19 inflammation leads to immunocompromise, allowing the overgrowth of Aspergillus; Aspergillus in turn increases inflammation and cytokine production, leading to a vicious cycle of escalating damage.
CDC.gov. Census Bureau 2017. Harpaz, Open Forum Infectious Disease Vol 3 Fall 2016
Respiratory co-morbidities include asthma and COPD
Other co-morbidities, driving higher risk, include all chronic conditions, but the major ones are diabetes, CV disease, etc.
Based on a 2018 US national survey commissioned by Research!America and American Society for Microbiology (N=1004), 53% people didn't get flu vaccine in last year, and 48% chose "do not trust flu vaccine" as the reason for not getting flu vaccine
3 dose groups (10:3 ratio of CD377 : Placebo) low, medium & high dose
Total follow-up of ~4 months following last dose
Screened Subjects
N=52
Mid Dose Subjects
High Dose Subjects
Low Dose Subjects
N=13
N=13
N=26
Second Dose at
3 months
N=13
36
Influenza Development Program
Two Indications- Treatment and Prevention
Treatment
Potential advantages based on nonclinical data over current standard of care
Efficacy against all tested strains of Influenza A and B (including H1N1, H3N1, H5N1, H7N9, etc)
Efficacy against oseltamivir- and baloxavir-resistant strains
Improved efficacy with delayed dosing beyond 24 hours
Proposed Trials
Phase 1b: Healthy volunteer challenge study (early POC)
Phase 2: dose-ranging in uncomplicated influenza
Phase 3: CD377 vs placebo, stratified for vaccine status
Focus will be on high risk outpatient or hospitalized, but could cover other influenza populations depending on regulatory interactions
37
Influenza Development Program
Two Indications- Treatment and Prevention
Prevention
Potential advantages based on nonclinical data over vaccines
Superiority in high-risk patients with low vaccine efficacy: elderly, cardiac/pulmonary patients, and diabetics, transplant, and other immunosuppressed patients
Efficacy against all tested strains of Influenza A and B (including H1N1, H3N1, H5N1, H7N9, etc)
Efficacy against oseltamivir- and baloxavir-resistant strains
Proposed Trials
Phase 1b: Healthy volunteer challenge study (early POC)
Phase 2: Dose-ranging in non-vulnerable population
Consideration for post-exposure prophylaxis study
Phase 3 (similar to vaccine studies in seasonal influenza): AVC vs Placebo in high-risk populations as defined in Table 4 of IDSA Guidelines
38
Financial overview
Summary Consolidated
As of December 31, 2019
Balance Sheet Information
As Reported
Pro Forma
Comment
Cash and restricted cash1
$60.3M
$89.4M
PF includes rights offering
proceeds of $29.1M
Common stock issued2
40.5M
51.5M
PF includes Series X pref.
shares 'as converted'
Pacific Western Term Loan
$10.0M
Includes $60.3M of cash and restricted cash at December 31, 2019, and $29.1M of net proceeds from the February 13, 2020 rights offering.
As Reported common stock as of February 25, 2020 (includes 6.6M shares of common stock issued in the $30M rights offering on February 13, 2020). Pro forma includes
(i) 40.5M shares of common stock and (ii) 11.0M shares of common stock issuable upon the conversion of Series X Convertible Preferred stock. Each share of Series X Convertible Preferred is convertible into 10 shares of common stock.
39
Cidara is much more than a typical ID company
Strategic Focus
Transformative approaches to infectious disease
Rezafungin Treatment
Enable fast clearance of infection and early discharge vs SOC
Rezafungin Prophylaxis
Transform the care of BMT patients
Cloudbreak AVC
Radically different approach to viral treatment & prevention
Our Team
Experienced creators of shareholder value
40
New Hope for
Serious Infections
Maxim Group - Infectious Disease Virtual Conference
