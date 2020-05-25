Cidara Therapeutics : Maxim Group - Infectious Disease Virtual Conference 0 05/25/2020 | 04:28am EDT Send by mail :

New Hope for Serious Infections Maxim Group - Infectious Disease Virtual Conference Corporate Presentation May 2020 © Cidara Therapeutics 2020 Forward-Looking Statements These slides contain or whether it will transform the care of BMT patients; access BARDA funding; and whether our Cloudbreak forward-looking whether the top line results of the STRIVE Part B clinical platform can be expanded to identify product statements within the Part B clinical data, and whether the success of the or other viruses. This presentation also contains trial will be supported in the full analysis of the STRIVE candidates to treat or prevent RSV, HIV, coronavirus meaning of the Private STRIVE Part B clinical trial or the post-hoc analysis of estimates and other statistical data made by Securities Litigation the STRIVE Part A and Part B data indicates a successful independent parties and by Cidara relating to market outcome in the Phase 3 ReSTORE clinical trial; and size and growth and other data about Cidara's Reform Act of 1995. in COVID-19 patients. Certain statements regarding our and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give whether rezafungin could be effective for prophylaxis industry. These data involve a number of assumptions Cloudbreak platform are also forward-looking including undue weight to such estimates. Projections, These slides are not intended to and do not statements regarding whether our Cloudbreak platform assumptions and estimates of the future can identify product candidates with intrinsic performance of the markets in which Cidara operates constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation antimicrobial activity and immune engagement that are necessarily subject to a high degree of of an offer to subscribe for or buy or an will increase efficacy or represent an improvement over uncertainty and risk, including, Cidara's estimated use invitation to purchase or subscribe for any existing anti-viral agents; whether our AVCs for of proceeds from the Rights Offering; Cidara's ability securities in any jurisdiction, nor shall there coronavirus will successfully inhibit viral fusion, identify to obtain additional financing; the success and timing be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities therapies that are fast acting or provide long-acting of Cidara's preclinical studies, clinical trials and other in any jurisdiction in contravention of prevention; whether Cidara's in-vitro data and/or research and development activities; receipt of applicable law. No offer of securities shall be clinical observations of other peptide inhibitors with a necessary regulatory approvals for development and made except by means of a prospectus similar mechanism of action in HIV will be observed in commercialization, as well as changes to applicable meeting the requirements of Section 10 of any AVCs Cidara may advance to clinical development regulatory laws in the United States and foreign the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. for coronavirus, whether the potential advantages of countries; changes in Cidara's plans to develop and Because such statements are subject to risks Cloudbreak AVCs observed in non-clinical studies for commercialize its product candidates; Cidara's ability and uncertainties, actual results may differ influenza will be observed in AVCs for coronavirus, to obtain and maintain intellectual property materially from those expressed or implied whether AVC influenza candidates, including CD377, protection for its product candidates; and the loss of by such forward-looking statements. Such will achieve the major attributes believed to be needed key scientific or management personnel. These and statements include, but are not limited to, in flu such as broad spectrum, superior resistance other risks and uncertainties are described more fully statements regarding whether Cidara's profile, protection for high-risk populations, expanded in Cidara's Form 10-K as most recently filed with the approach to infectious disease will be efficacy window, long duration of action and rapid United States Securities and Exchange Commission transformative and whether Cidara's product onset of activity, or flexible administration; whether (SEC), under the heading "Risk Factors." All forward- candidates may be successfully developed to results observed in in-vitro and/or in-vivo animal looking statements contained in this presentation address unmet medical needs; statements studies with AVC influenza candidates, including CD377, speak only as of the date on which they were made. about the potential effectiveness, safety, and will be observed in human use or represent an Cidara undertakes no obligation to update such long-acting nature of rezafungin and whether improvement over existing therapies; whether we will statements to reflect events that occur or it will enable fast clearance of infection, the be able to advance CD377, or other influenza AVCs to circumstances that exist after the date on which they early discharge of hospitalized patients, clinical development or whether we will be able to were made. 2 Cidara investment thesis Leading science on long-acting antifungal and antiviral prevention and treatment Rezafungin 1st antifungal in 13 years for 1st line treatment and prophylaxis Treatment - Phase 3 Transform treatment of candidemia and invasive candidiasis Prophylaxis - Phase 3 Transform prevention in high risk hematology (BMT) setting Validation Significant ex-US/ex-Japan partnership with Mundipharma Cloudbreak AVCs Modular platform for viral protection & treatment COVID-19 & Pan CoV Rezafungin: Prophylaxis against invasive fungal infections Cloudbreak: Pre-clin testing new molecules against COVID-19 3 Leading the science on antifungal & antiviral prevention & treatment IND- Program Proposed Indication Discov. in-vitro in-vivo enable Ph 1 Ph 2 Ph 3 ANTIFUNGAL: Long acting treatment and prevention Treatment of Rezafungin Candidemia & Invasive Candidiasis Prophylaxis of IFD in Rezafungin Blood & Marrow Transplant Patients ANTIVIRAL: Cloudbreak® Antiviral Conjugates (AVCs) for rapid treatment and long-term prevention CD377 Influenza Single-dose/3months Prevention & Treatment AVC108 Influenza Single-dose/6months Prevention & Treatment RSV AVC RSV Prevention & Treatment HIV AVC HIV PEP, PrEP, Maintenance CoV AVC COVID-19 & Pan CoV 4 Prevention & Treatment Cidara's pipeline targets multiple unmet medical needs Rezafungin - Antifungal Cloudbreak - Antiviral 5 Rezafungin - Next generation antifungal in Phase 3 Possibly largest commercial opportunity in antifungal market Unmet Need ICU, Chemotherapy and BMT, SOT patients at significant risk Mortality up to 60%1 if infected Candida: no new treatment or prophylaxis for past 13 years Differentiation Validation Phase 3 trials in largest first line segments of $4.2B global market2 ReSTORE: Transform treatment of candidemia and invasive candidiasis ReSPECT: Transform prevention in high risk hematology (BMT) setting Superior time to fungal clearance3 and tissue penetration4, Once-weekly No observations of DDIs, QTc signal, myelosuppression or hepatotoxicity $568M partnership with Mundipharma for ex-US/ex-Japan *ICU: intensive care unit; BMT: blood and marrow transplant, SOT: solid organ transplant, DDI: Drug-Drug Interactions, QTc: corrected QT interval on an electrocardiogram The PATH (Prospective Antifungal Therapy) Alliance registry and invasive fungal infections: update 2012 (2012). IQVIA, as of December 31, 2017 Data on file re superior time to negative blood culture vs caspofungin demonstrated in Phase 2 STRIVE trial Unraveling Drug Penetration of Echinocandin Antifungals at the Site of Infection in an Intra-abdominal Abscess Model, Zhao et al, AAC July 2017 6 Rezafungin in COVID-19 Patients Aspergillosis may play a role in hyperimmune response and ARDS Aspergillosis has been observed in up to 30% of severe COVID-19 patients1 Pulmonary aspergillosis also occurs in 20% of severe influenza patients with 40-60% mortality 2

40-60% mortality Similar pathogenesis in severe COVID-19 patients where use of immunosuppressants may increase the risk of aspergillosis Does Aspergillus exacerbate the hyperimmune response and ARDS in COVID-19 patients? Increased IL-6 levels are correlated with increased rates of aspergillosis in COVID-19 patients

IL-6 levels are correlated with increased rates of aspergillosis in COVID-19 patients Inflammation due to aspergillosis is also driven by IL-6, so the presence of Aspergillus in the respiratory tract may help drive the hyperimmune response and ARDS in COVID-19 patients Rezafungin proposed as prophylaxis in a study in hospitalized COVID-19 patients Superior distribution to respiratory tract 3 and once-weekly dosing to limit healthcare interactions and enable earlier discharge vs daily echinocandins

and once-weekly dosing to limit healthcare interactions and enable earlier discharge vs daily echinocandins Lack of DDIs or QTc prolongation and favorable hepatic & renal safety profile vs SOC 4 "High prevalence of putative invasive pulmonary aspergillosis in critically ill COVID-19 patients", Alanio, Alexandre, et al, April 15, 2020 ( https://ssrn.com/abstract=3575581 Schauwvlieghe, et al, Lancet ID, 2018. Vanderbeke, et al,, Current OpinionI D, 2018. Wauters J, et al. Intens Care Med, 2012. Unraveling Drug Penetration of Echinocandin Antifungals at the Site of Infection in an Intra-abdominal Abscess Model, Zhao et al, AAC July 2017 As observed in clinical development to date, including STRIVE Phase 2 trial 7 Aspergillus exacerbates SARS-CoV-2 inflammatory response Synergistic impact leads to vicious cycle of pulmonary inflammation and increased risk of death Bronchus Aspergillus overgrowth causes pathologic airway inflammation and excess mucus production. Alveoli Aspergillus also leads to direct invasive pneumonia including alveolar hemorrhage and necrosis. Aspergillus COVID-19 inflammation leads to immunocompromise, allowing the overgrowth of Aspergillus; Aspergillus in turn increases inflammation and cytokine production, leading to a vicious cycle of escalating damage. HYPERINFLAMMATION/ARDS HEMORRHAGIC ALVEOLAR DAMAGE ORGAN FAILURE DEATH Tay, M.Z., Poh, C.M., Rénia, L. et al. Nat Rev Immunol (2020). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41577-020-0311-8. Dagenais, T.R., Kelle,r N.P. Clin Microbiol Rev. 2009 Jul;22(3):447-65. 8 Rezafungin: A novel echinocandin in Phase 3 N+ O OH O - O O H O HO + N N N H3C H O N H3C O HN OH O HO NH O N CH3 O O H N HO OH O OH HO Structural modification is designed to yield improved chemical & biological properties • Designed for prolonged PK ------------------------------ once weekly dosing limit HC interactions • Designed for high exposures ---------------------------- potential for improved efficacy • Observed absence of toxic degradation products --- potential for improved safety • No DDIs and favorable hepatic & renal safety ------- compatible with other medications ICAAC 2015 9 Rezafungin overall phase 3 development plan 1 Indication Phase 3 Size Overall objective Phase 3 Treatment Trial Treatment of candidemia & invasive candidiasis in patients with limited treatment options 184 patients2 (20% NI margin) Enable early discharge of patients on a weekly echinocandin and outpatient use Phase 3 Prophylaxis Trial Prophylaxis against Aspergillus, Candida & PCP in allogeneic blood and marrow transplant patients 462 patients (12.5% NI margin) Transform post-blood & marrow transplant standard of care 1. We plan to commence the ReSPECT trial initially in Europe and Canada. 2. Phase 3 Primary Evaluable Population size. 10 STRIVE B Phase 2 data in candidemia & invasive candidiasis Corroborates STRIVE A results and supports ReSTORE Phase 3 11 Rezafungin: Superior on time to negative blood culture Probability of negative blood culture Time to negative blood culture (mITT population) 100% Rezafungin IV 400/200 80% Caspofungin IV 60% Log-rank test: 40% RZF vs CSP p=0.02 20% 0% 0 40 80 120 160 200 Hours since first dose Data on file from STRIVE A and B combined 12 30-Day All Cause Mortality - Post Hoc Analysis* STRIVE Program: Rezafungin vs. Caspofungin FAVORS REZAFUNGIN FAVORS CASPOFUNGIN ReSTORE Phase 3 trial endpoint -8.8% requires upper limit of confidence -24.7% Rezafungin 400/200 +0.41% interval be below 20% threshold 95% confidence interval for FDA 20% Non-inferiority margin SUPERIORITY NON-INFERIORITY -20%-10% 0 10% * Using the same analysis method as planned for the Phase 3 study, a two-sided 95% confidence interval (CI) for the observed difference in the ACM rate (relevant Rezafungin group minus caspofungin group) was calculated using the unadjusted method of Miettinen and Nurminen. 13 Post-hoc analyses do not establish effectiveness and should not be assumed to establish the same outcome in Phase 3. Day 14 Clinical Response - Post Hoc Analysis* STRIVE Program: Rezafungin vs. Caspofungin FAVORS REZAFUNGIN FAVORS CASPOFUNGIN ReSTORE Phase 3 trial endpoint 9.9% requires upper limit of confidence 26.6% Rezafungin 400/200 -6.9% interval be below 20% threshold 95% confidence interval for EMA -20% Non-inferiority margin SUPERIORITY NON-INFERIORITY 20% 10% 0 -10% * Using the same analysis method as planned for the Phase 3 study, a two-sided 95% confidence interval (CI) for the observed difference in the ACM rate (relevant Rezafungin group minus caspofungin group) was calculated using the unadjusted method of Miettinen and Nurminen. 14 Post-hoc analyses do not establish effectiveness and should not be assumed to establish the same outcome in Phase 3. ReSTORE trial design mirrors STRIVE All-Cause Mortality (1° ENDPOINT - FDA) Global Global Response Global Global Response (1° ENDPOINT - EMA) Response Response 15 Our partner for Rezafungin ex-US/Japan 120 60 Over €2 50% M A R K E T S Y E A R S B I L L I O N Active in Over 60 years of asset- European sales Over 50% revenue derived from new more than 30 led innovation exceeding €1 billion products launched in in Europe Over €2B ex-US the last five years in Europe 16 Rezafungin collaboration recognizes commercial potential Data Available at Signing ANTIFUNGAL Rights Deal ($ million) P2 P3 NDA Marketed Cidara / Mundipharma: Rezafungin Ex-US;ex-Japan 568 Basilea / Pfizer: Ex-US;ex-Japan 725 ANTIBIOTICS 0 200 400 600 P2 P3 NDA Marketed Melinta / Menarini: Delafloxacin Ex-US;ex-Japan 120 Paratek / Zai Labs: Omadacycline China Melinta / Menarini: Ex-US;ex-Japan 265 Vabomere, Orbactiv & Minocin 17 Rezafungin overall phase 3 development plan 1 Indication Phase 3 Size Overall objective Phase 3 Treatment Trial Treatment of candidemia & invasive candidiasis in patients with limited treatment options 184 patients2 (20% NI margin) Enable early discharge of patients on a weekly echinocandin Phase 3 Prophylaxis Trial Prophylaxis against Aspergillus, Candida & PCP in allogeneic blood and marrow transplant patients 462 patients (12.5% NI margin) Transform post-blood & marrow transplant standard of care 1. We plan to commence the ReSPECT trial initially in Europe and Canada. 2. Phase 3 Primary Evaluable Population size. 18 The current standard of care is inadequate High discontinuation rate BMT patients discontinue prophylaxis due to adverse events and low tolerability Posaconazole1 34% Fluconazole1 38% Bactrim2 35% 90-day mortality in patients with invasive fungal infection3 High mortality Blood and marrow transplant Hem Malignancy 63% 52% Ullmann AJ et al. Posaconazole or fluconazole for prophylaxis in severe graft-versus-host disease. N Engl J Med. 2007 Jan 25;356(4):335-47. Vasconcelles MJ et al. Aerosolzed Pentamidine and Pneumocystis Prophylaxis after Bone Marrow Transplantation is Inferior to Other Regimens and is Associated with Decreased Survival and Increased Risk of Other Infections. A. Society for BMT. 2000. 19 3 The PATH (Prospective Antifungal Therapy) Alliance registry and invasive fungal infections: update 2012 (2012). Rezafungin: potential simplified single drug paradigm Antifungal prophylaxis in allogeneic blood and marrow transplant setting Fluconazole Current Fluconazole Posaconazole or Voriconazole Antifungal or… Posaconazole or Voriconazole Prophylaxis Regimens Bactrim, dapsone or atovaquone Rezafungin 400/200 -10 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 Transplant Day SOC for Candida and Aspergillus SOC for Pneumocystis Candida, Aspergillus and PCP 20 ReSPECT Phase 3 prophylaxis trial design Rezafungin Arm (n=~300) 1° Endpoint: Fungal Free Survival at Day 90 Follow up Week 1 2 3 4 5 12 13 17 Rezafungin Azole placebo Bactrim placebo Day 1 90 120 Comparator Arm (n=~150) Week 1 2 3 4 5 12 13 17 Rezafungin Placebo Azole* *Fluconazole to start in all patients. Posaconazole optional in patients who develop GVHD per label. Bactrim Day 1 84 90 120 21 Cidara's pipeline targets multiple unmet medical needs Rezafungin - Antifungal Cloudbreak - Antiviral 22 Vision for Antiviral Conjugates for respiratory disease: Single-dose treatment and long-acting protection Against all strains… In all people… 23 Cloudbreak antiviral platform: dual mechanism of action Intrinsic antiviral activity & immune engagement Pathogen Immune Engagement TARGETING MOIETY (TM) Fc MOIETY • Inhibits essential surface target • Engages immune system • Direct viricidal activity • Extends PK 24 Influenza & CoV-2 AVC program goals A new class of long-acting drugs Not a vaccine, monoclonal antibody or traditional therapeutic A stable conjugate of a potent antiviral with an Fc antibody fragment Rapid onset, potent activity coupled with 3-6 months of protection CD377, (Flu AVC) Universal treatment and prevention All seasonal and pandemic strains (A & B) • Single-dose seasonal prevention '18-'19 Flu Season • Active in immunocompromised Age Flu VE 18-49 25% • No evidence of resistance 50-64 14% • 54-fold safety window ≥65 12% Pan-coronavirus including CoV-2 Validated by flu and other AVC programs Prevents viral fusion to host cells

Preclinical screening underway

Goal: Pan-Coronavirus prevention or treatment, up to 6 months with 1 dose 25 Cidara's Cloudbreak AVC platform Proprietary engineered Fc domains provide dose and immune response options CD 377 (Dev. Can.) AVC 108 (Dev. Lead) Single dose/~3 months Single dose/~6 months Full immune engagement Attenuated immune engagement FLU Co-V RSV HIV 26 Coronavirus - Novel Cloudbreak AVC approach to treat & prevent Inhibitor Fc peptides Novel Fc - peptide fusion AVC inhibitors for SARS and COVID-19 Goal: fast-acting treatment and long-acting prevention

fast-acting treatment and long-acting prevention 16 variants have been generated for first round of testing

Several designs under evaluation

Broad spectrum activity against SARS, MERS and a-coronaviruses Specific for COVID-19

Peptide inhibitors with a similar MOA in HIV is clinically validated 1

At Cidara, an analogous Fc - peptide fusion approach with HIV yielded potent (nM) in-vitro inhibitors of viral fusion 1. Lalezari JP, Eron JJ, Carlson M, Cohen C, DeJesus E, Arduino RC, et al. (March 2003). "A phase II clinical study of the long-term safety and antiviral activity of enfuvirtide-based antiretroviral therapy". Aids. 17 (5): 691-8.doi:10.1097/00002030-200303280-00007 27 Coronavirus AVCs are being designed to target viral fusion Untreated Treated Virus cell fusion 1. AVCs block key fusion step 2. Immune cell recruitment Immune cells 2 1 28 Potential Advantages of AVCs1 in COVID-19 Utility for rapid treatment and long-term prevention of respiratory diseases Rapid onset of action

Superior distribution to lung

Months of protection from single dose

Activity in immune compromised hosts 1. The above have been observed in preclinical testing of Cidara's AVCs under development for other therapeutics uses. To date, Cidara has not conducted similar in-vivo testing for its AVCs for COVID-19. 29 CD377 for influenza: Validation of the approach in respiratory viruses Broad spectrum, universal coverage Superior resistance profile Protection for High-Risk Populations Expanded efficacy window Long duration of action Rapid onset of activity Flexible administration 30 Two mechanisms of action against the flu CD377: A conjugate of a neuraminidase inhibitor with human Fc domain Potent antiviral Fc immune engager 1. Inhibit viral proliferation 2. Immune-mediated clearance NA inhibition: Direct inhibition of viral proliferation Targeted clearance of infected cells Immune cells Virion Apoptosis of host cell Neuraminidase (NA) Hemagglutinin Viral assembly Host cell 31 Flu vaccines have well known limitations… Viral coverage Patient Manufacturing Strain-specific, Less effective in elderly & Challenging in a pandemic: variable coverage immune compromised long, complex production 10%-60% effective ~2-week lag time to Difficult to scale, low yields (2004-2018)1 achieve full protection2 can limit production capacity3 https://www.cdc.gov/flu/professionals/vaccination/effectiveness-studies.htm https://www.cdc.gov/flu/protect/keyfacts.htm 3. https://www.cdc.gov/flu/professionals/antivirals/summary-clinicians.htm 32 … which place a substantial burden on the US population 49% 40% or less 9M to 45M immunization rate vaccine effectiveness people who get the flu 31.4M 140K - 810K 12K - 80K outpatient visits hospitalizations deaths The top range of these burden estimates are from the 2017-2018 flu season Sources: CDC; https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/burden/index.html 33 Challenger, Gray, & Christmas, Inc.; https://www.healthline.com/health/influenza/facts-and-statistics#5 ~320M people should be vaccinated/year in US 100 Other co-morbidities3 1 80 Flu Vaccine Non-believer4 (M) Population 60 Elderly age 65+ Respiratory co-morbidities2 of 40 High risk settings <5 yrs ~100M people in Vaccine ineligible Size 20 US in higher risk Immunocompromised groups alone1 0 Pregnant women LOW Level of Unmet Need HIGH CDC.gov. Census Bureau 2017. Harpaz, Open Forum Infectious Disease Vol 3 Fall 2016 Respiratory co-morbidities include asthma and COPD Other co-morbidities, driving higher risk, include all chronic conditions, but the major ones are diabetes, CV disease, etc. Based on a 2018 US national survey commissioned by Research!America and American Society for Microbiology (N=1004), 53% people didn't get flu vaccine in last year, and 48% chose "do not trust flu vaccine" as the reason for not getting flu vaccine 34 CD377 development candidate profile Now in IND enabling studies Target Attribute CD377 Indication Universal prevention and treatment All data are supportive Spectrum A & B + drug resistant strains, low Potent in-vivo activity against resistance potential all seasonal and pandemic strains Safety/Tolerability High safety margin for long term > 54x exposure margin in 14-day prevention primate toxicity studies Dosing Frequency 1 to 2x per flu season Estimated 3 to 6-month coverage with single SC or IM dose Route of Administration SubQ, IM and IV dosing Equivalent exposures and efficacy Target Populations High risk populations where vaccines Equally effective in immune are not effective compromised & immune competent models at similar doses Data available at: https://www.cidara.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Cidara-Cloudbreak-Deck-March-2020.pdf 35 AVC Clinical Development Plan (Phase 1a) Phase 1 Safety data to enable BARDA consideration Phase 1a- SAD/MAD (~1-year duration)

(~1-year duration) 3 dose groups (10:3 ratio of CD377 : Placebo) low, medium & high dose Total follow-up of ~4 months following last dose

Screened Subjects N=52 Mid Dose Subjects High Dose Subjects Low Dose Subjects N=13 N=13 N=26 Second Dose at 3 months N=13 36 Influenza Development Program Two Indications- Treatment and Prevention Treatment Potential advantages based on nonclinical data over current standard of care

Efficacy against all tested strains of Influenza A and B (including H1N1, H3N1, H5N1, H7N9, etc) Efficacy against oseltamivir- and baloxavir-resistant strains Improved efficacy with delayed dosing beyond 24 hours

Proposed Trials

Phase 1b: Healthy volunteer challenge study (early POC) Phase 2: dose-ranging in uncomplicated influenza Phase 3: CD377 vs placebo, stratified for vaccine status Focus will be on high risk outpatient or hospitalized, but could cover other influenza populations depending on regulatory interactions

37 Influenza Development Program Two Indications- Treatment and Prevention Prevention Potential advantages based on nonclinical data over vaccines

Superiority in high-risk patients with low vaccine efficacy: elderly, cardiac/pulmonary patients, and diabetics, transplant, and other immunosuppressed patients Efficacy against all tested strains of Influenza A and B (including H1N1, H3N1, H5N1, H7N9, etc) Efficacy against oseltamivir- and baloxavir-resistant strains

Proposed Trials

Phase 1b: Healthy volunteer challenge study (early POC) Phase 2: Dose-ranging in non-vulnerable population Consideration for post-exposure prophylaxis study Phase 3 (similar to vaccine studies in seasonal influenza): AVC vs Placebo in high-risk populations as defined in Table 4 of IDSA Guidelines

38 Financial overview Summary Consolidated As of December 31, 2019 Balance Sheet Information As Reported Pro Forma Comment Cash and restricted cash1 $60.3M $89.4M PF includes rights offering proceeds of $29.1M Common stock issued2 40.5M 51.5M PF includes Series X pref. shares 'as converted' Pacific Western Term Loan $10.0M Includes $60.3M of cash and restricted cash at December 31, 2019, and $29.1M of net proceeds from the February 13, 2020 rights offering. As Reported common stock as of February 25, 2020 (includes 6.6M shares of common stock issued in the $30M rights offering on February 13, 2020). Pro forma includes

(i) 40.5M shares of common stock and (ii) 11.0M shares of common stock issuable upon the conversion of Series X Convertible Preferred stock. Each share of Series X Convertible Preferred is convertible into 10 shares of common stock. 39 Cidara is much more than a typical ID company Strategic Focus Transformative approaches to infectious disease Rezafungin Treatment Enable fast clearance of infection and early discharge vs SOC Rezafungin Prophylaxis Transform the care of BMT patients Cloudbreak AVC Radically different approach to viral treatment & prevention Our Team Experienced creators of shareholder value 40 New Hope for Serious Infections Maxim Group - Infectious Disease Virtual Conference Corporate Presentation May 2020 © Cidara Therapeutics 2020

