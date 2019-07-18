CIE Automotive Receives First ESG-Linked Loan From BBVA

By Dieter Holger

Spanish car components manufacturer CIE Automotive has received its first sustainability-linked loan from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA.

BBVA's loan to CIE totals 80 million euros ($89.74 million) and is conditional on the environmental, social and governance rating issued by ESG scorer Vigeo Eiris, the companies said Thursday. It will partially finance CIE's investment plan.

"The sustainable loan consolidates BBVA's commitment to the fight against climate change, and reaffirms CIE Automotive's forward-looking approach, closely linked to its commitment to respect the environment in all of its activities," a BBVA spokeswoman said.

It is part of BBVA's pledge to mobilize EUR100 billion between 2018 and 2025 in green financing, sustainable infrastructure, social entrepreneurship and financial inclusion. Other European banks, such as Credit Agricole SA (ACA.FR) and BNP Paribas, have also stepped up their green finance pledges.

