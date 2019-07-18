Log in
CIE AUTOMOTIVE

(CIE)
CIE Automotive Receives First ESG-Linked Loan From BBVA

07/18/2019

By Dieter Holger

Spanish car components manufacturer CIE Automotive has received its first sustainability-linked loan from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA.

BBVA's loan to CIE totals 80 million euros ($89.74 million) and is conditional on the environmental, social and governance rating issued by ESG scorer Vigeo Eiris, the companies said Thursday. It will partially finance CIE's investment plan.

"The sustainable loan consolidates BBVA's commitment to the fight against climate change, and reaffirms CIE Automotive's forward-looking approach, closely linked to its commitment to respect the environment in all of its activities," a BBVA spokeswoman said.

It is part of BBVA's pledge to mobilize EUR100 billion between 2018 and 2025 in green financing, sustainable infrastructure, social entrepreneurship and financial inclusion. Other European banks, such as Credit Agricole SA (ACA.FR) and BNP Paribas, have also stepped up their green finance pledges.

Write to Dieter Holger at dieter.holger@dowjones.com; @dieterholger

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA -1.01% 4.8555 End-of-day quote.5.81%
BNP PARIBAS -0.35% 42.37 Real-time Quote.7.71%
CIE AUTOMOTIVE -2.35% 22.4 End-of-day quote.7.00%
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE -1.60% 10.79 Real-time Quote.16.28%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 3 738 M
EBIT 2019 470 M
Net income 2019 289 M
Debt 2019 1 615 M
Yield 2019 2,81%
P/E ratio 2019 10,2x
P/E ratio 2020 9,18x
EV / Sales2019 1,22x
EV / Sales2020 1,08x
Capitalization 2 959 M
Chart CIE AUTOMOTIVE
Duration : Period :
CIE Automotive Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIE AUTOMOTIVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 28,93  €
Last Close Price 22,94  €
Spread / Highest target 37,3%
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jesus María Herrera Barandíarán Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Antón María Pradera Jáuregui Chairman
Zenon Vázquez Irizar Director-Corporate Finance
Goizalde Egaña Garitagoitia Vice Chairman
Fermín del Río Sanz de Acedo Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIE AUTOMOTIVE7.00%3 322
DENSO CORP-2.80%33 115
DENSO CORPORATION (ADR)--.--%33 115
CONTINENTAL AG-2.16%26 459
APTIV27.27%20 204
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%18 526
