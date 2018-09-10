Log in
Ciech : Appointment of a managing person

09/10/2018 | 08:57pm CEST

Current report no.: 26/2018

Date of preparation: 2018-09-10

Abbreviated name of the Issuer: CIECH S.A.

Subject: Appointment of a managing person

Legal basis: Art. 56 section 1 point 2 of the Act on Offering - current and periodic information

Contents of the report:

The Management Board of CIECH S.A. (the 'Company') informs that on 10 September 2018, the Supervisory Board appointed Mr Mirosław Skowron to the office of member of the Management Board. Mr Mirosław Skowron will be responsible for matters related to production, energy and maintenance.

In the past, Mr Mirosław Skowron used to be the President of the Management Board of such companies as Przedsiębiorstwo Budowy Kopalń S.A. within the KGHM Group, Polimex-Energetyka Sp. z o.o., Energa Elektrownie Ostrołęka S.A. and Energa Invest S.A., and also PGE Elektrownia Opole S.A.

Mr Mirosław Skowron graduated from Wroclaw University of Technology and obtained an MBA degree from the Wroclaw University of Economics. He also completed the Strategic Leadership Academy course at the ICAN Institute, organised by the Harvard Business Review.

Mr Mirosław Skowron is not involved in any activity pursued in competition to the Issuer; he is neither a partner in any competitive civil or general partnership, nor an officer of any other competitive company or legal entity. He has not been entered in the Register of Insolvent Debtors maintained pursuant to the Act on the National Court Register.

Legal basis: § 5 pt. 5), of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of 29 March 2018 on current and periodic information provided by issuers of securities and conditions for recognising as equivalent information required by the laws of a non-member state.

Signatures of individuals representing the company:

Krzysztof Szlaga - Member of the Management Board
Artur Osuchowski - Member of the Management Board

Disclaimer

Ciech SA published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 18:56:07 UTC
