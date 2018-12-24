Ciech : Convening of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of CIECH S.A.

Current report no. 35/2018

Date of preparation: 24.12.2018

Abbreviated name of the Issuer: CIECH S.A.

Subject: Convening of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of CIECH S.A.

Legal basis: Art. 56 section 1 point 2 of the Act on Offering - current and periodic information

Contents of the report:

The Management Board of CIECH Spółka Akcyjna, with a registered office in Warsaw ('the Company'), entered in the Register of Entrepreneurs by the District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register, entry number KRS: 0000011687, tax identification number NIP: 118-00-19-377, BDO: 000015168, acting pursuant to Art. 398, Art. 399 § 1 of the Commercial Companies Code and Art. 402(1), Art. 402(2) of the Commercial Companies Code and § 17 section 3 point 1) of the Articles of Association of the Company, hereby convenes

THE EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF CIECH S.A.

The Meeting shall be held on 28 January 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Warsaw, ul. Wspólna 62

AGENDA OF THE MEETING:

1. The Opening of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting.

2. Election of the Chairman of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting.

3. Determination that the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting was duly convened and is capable of adopting resolutions.

4. Adoption of the agenda.

5. Appointment of a member of the Supervisory Board of CIECH S.A.

6. Granting of consent for (i) the establishment of registry pledge on a collection of moveable assets and property rights of CIECH S.A. or a change of the existing registry pledge, in connection with a possible entry into a financing agreement by CIECH S.A. or its subsidiaries, in the form of bank credits, issue of bonds or otherwise and (ii) for an issue of bonds.

7. Closure of the meeting.

The Management Board of the Company submits, as an attachment hereto, an announcement on the convening of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, submitted according to Art. 402(2) of the Commercial Companies Code, containing information about the Shareholders' Meeting and draft resolutions.

Legal basis: § 19 section 1 pt. 2 of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of 29 March 2018 on current and periodic information provided by issuers of securities and conditions for recognising as equivalent information required by the laws of a non-member state.

Signatures of persons representing the Company:

Dawid Jakubowicz - President of the Management Board

Mirosław Skowron - Member of the Management Board

