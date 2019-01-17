Log in
Ciech : Dates of submission of periodical reports in 2019

01/17/2019 | 02:34pm EST

Legal basis: § 80 section 1 of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of 29 March 2018 on current and periodic information delivered by issuers of securities and on conditions of recognition of information required under non-member state law regulations as equivalent (Journal of Laws of 2018, item 757) (hereinafter referred to as 'the Regulation').

Moreover, the Issuer informs that:

  • the consolidated quarterly reports will be extended to include the elements referred to in § 62 section 1 of the Regulation, accordingly, pursuant to this provision, no separate individual quarterly reports will be published;
  • the consolidated semi-annual report will be extended to include the elements referred to in § 62 section 3 of the Regulation, accordingly, pursuant to this provision, no separate individual semi-annual report will be published;
  • pursuant to § 62 section 6 of the Regulation, the annual management report on the activities of the Issuer and the annual management report on the activities of the Group will be drawn up as a single document;
  • pursuant to § 79 section 2 of the Regulation, no quarterly report or consolidated quarterly report for the last quarter of 2018 and for Q2 2019 will be published.

Signatures of the Company's representatives:

Dawid Jakubowicz - President of the Management Board

Artur Osuchowski - Member of the Management Board

Disclaimer

Ciech SA published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 19:33:07 UTC
