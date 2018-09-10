Ciech : Resignation of the President of the Management Board and delegation of a member of the Supervisory Board of CIECH S.A. to perform the function of the President of the Management Board of CIECH S.A. on a temporary basis

Current report no.: 25/2018

2018-08-16

Abbreviated name of the Issuer: CIECH S.A.

Resignation of the President of the Management Board and delegation of a member of the Supervisory Board of CIECH S.A. to perform the function of the President of the Management Board of CIECH S.A. on a temporary basis

The Management Board of CIECH S.A. (the 'Company') informs that on 10 September 2018 Mr Maciej Tybura - the President of the Management Board of CIECH S.A., for personal reasons, submitted his resignation from the function of the Management Board of the Company, effective as of 10 September 2018.

At the same time, on 10 September 2018, the Supervisory Board - pursuant to art. 383 § 1 of the Commercial Companies Code - delegated Mr Dawid Jakubowicz - a member of the Supervisory Board of CIECH S.A. - to temporarily perform the function of the President of the Management Board of CIECH S.A., i.e. for a period of three months.

