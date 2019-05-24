Log in
Cielo : Material Fact - Guidance Discontinuity and Distribution of Dividends

05/24/2019 | 05:53pm EDT

Cielo Informs the Guidance Discontinuity and Establishes the Distribution of Dividends for the other Quarters of 2019

CIELO S.A. ("Company") (B3: CIEL3 / OTC Nasdaq International: CIOXY) hereby informs its shareholders, the market and other interested parties, and in compliance with Paragraph 4 of Article 157 of Law 6,404/76 and Instruction (CVM) no. 358/2002, that have decided to discontinue the Guidance announced on January 29, 2019 of net income between R$2.3 and R$2.6 billion for the year 2019 without establishing new estimates.

Additionally, the Company establishes the payment of dividends and interest on capital ("Dividends") related to the second, third and fourth quarters of 2019 at 30% (thirty percent) of the net income to be recorded in the respective periods and adjusted as provided in article 202 of the Brazilian Corporate Law.

This decision reflects the competitive environment in which Cielo is inserted and has become fiercer over the last months which reflected in new offers announced and implemented by other companies in the sector.

Timely, the Company will disclose more information about the Dividends payments mentioned in this Material Fact.

Barueri, May 24, 2019.

GUSTAVO HENRIQUE SANTOS DE SOUSA

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Cielo SA published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 21:52:09 UTC
