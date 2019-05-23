Log in
Cielo : Material Fact - Issuance of Debenture

05/23/2019 | 07:53pm EDT

Fifth (5th) Issuance of Unsecured Simple Debentures, Not Convertible into Shares, Single Series, for Public Distribution, with Restricted Distribution Efforts

CIELO S.A. (the "Company") (B3: CIEL3), pursuant to paragraph 4, article 157, of Law 6404/76, and CVM Instruction 358/02, as amended, discloses to its shareholders and the market in general that the Board of Directors, at a meeting held on the date hereof, approved the fifth (5th) issuance of unsecured simple debentures, not convertible into shares, single series, by the Company (the "Issuance" and the "Debentures", respectively), according to the conditions described below:

Up to three million (3,000,000) Debentures shall be issued, at par value of one thousand reais (R$1,000.00), on the Issuance Date, which will be on June 18, 2019 (the "Unit Par Value" and the "Issuance Date", respectively), in the total amount of up to three billion reais (R$3,000,000,000.00) (the "Total Debenture Issuance Value"). The Issuance shall be subject to the public distribution with restricted distribution efforts, upon the terms of CVM Instruction 476, of January 16, 2009, as amended ("CVM Instruction 476") and shall be exclusively directed to professional investors, under the terms of applicable law.

The proceeds from the Issuance shall be allocated to the Company's debt reorganization, in its ordinary course of business, it being understood that, up to three (3) days before the Bookbuilding Process (as defined hereunder), the Total Debenture Issuance Value may be reduced, at the Company's exclusive discretion, by virtue of the reduction of the amount deemed necessary for the allocation of proceeds, taking into consideration the minimum Debenture Issuance value of two billion reais (R$2,000,000,000.00).

The Debentures shall mature within three (3) years of the Issuance Date, and will therefore mature on June 18, 2022.

The process of gathering investment interest of potential investors in the Debentures shall be adopted and organized by the institutions comprising the distribution system of marketable securities, not subject to reservations and minimum or maximum lots, as set forth in article 3, of CVM Instruction 476, for purposes of the definition of Compensation (as defined below) (the "Bookbuilding Process"), according to the maximum limits set forth in the indenture relating to the issuance.

The Unit Par Value of the Debentures shall accrue interest equivalent to the cumulative average extra- group overnight ("over extra grupo"), one-day Interbank Deposit (DI), expressed as an annual percentage, on a 252 business-day basis, calculated and released on a daily basis by B3 in the bulleting available on its website (http://www.b3.com.br) (DI Rate), to be defined according to the Bookbuilding Process and, under all circumstances, limited to one hundred and four percent (104.00%) per year, on a 252 business- day basis (the "Compensation" and the "Interest", respectively).

The general conditions and terms of the Issuance are disclosed in the minutes of the Company's Board of Directors' Meeting, held on the date hereof, available at the Company's head office and on the websites of the CVM (http://www.cvm.gov.br), B3 (http://www.b3.com.br) and the Company (https://ri.cielo.com.br/).

This Material Fact was disclosed exclusively for informational purposes, under the terms of applicable law, and shall not be construed as marketing material of the Issuance or the sale of the Debentures.

Barueri, May 23, 2019.

GUSTAVO HENRIQUE SANTOS DE SOUSA

Executive Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Cielo SA published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 23:52:03 UTC
