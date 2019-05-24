Log in
CIELO

(CIEL3)
Cielo : Notice do Market - Resignation of Member of Cielo's Board of Directors

05/24/2019 | 05:53pm EDT

Resignation of Member of Cielo's Board of Directors

CIELO S.A. (the "Company") (B3: CIEL3 / OTC Nasdaq International: CIOXY), in compliance with provisions of Paragraph 4, Article 157 of Law No. 6404/76 and CVM Instruction No. 358/02, informs its shareholders and other stakeholders that Mr. Rogério Magno Panca tendered his letter of resignation as a member of the Company's Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors at a meeting held today accepted the resignation of Mr. Rogério Magno Panca.

Barueri, May 24, 2019.

GUSTAVO HENRIQUE SANTOS DE SOUSA

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Cielo SA published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 21:52:09 UTC
