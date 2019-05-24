Cielo : Notice do Market - Resignation of Member of Cielo's Board of Directors

Resignation of Member of Cielo's Board of Directors
CIELO S.A. (the "Company") (B3: CIEL3 / OTC Nasdaq International: CIOXY), in compliance with provisions of Paragraph 4, Article 157 of Law No. 6404/76 and CVM Instruction No. 358/02, informs its shareholders and other stakeholders that Mr. Rogério Magno Panca tendered his letter of resignation as a member of the Company's Board of Directors.
The Board of Directors at a meeting held today accepted the resignation of Mr. Rogério Magno Panca.
Barueri, May 24, 2019.
GUSTAVO HENRIQUE SANTOS DE SOUSA
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
