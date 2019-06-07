Cielo : Notice to the Market - Results of the Solicitation of Consents for the Proposed Amendments to the Indenture and Offer to Purchase for Cash Any and All of the Outstanding Senior Notes

Cielo S.A. Announces the Early Tender Results of the Solicitation of Consents for Certain Amendments to the Indenture and related Offer to Purchase for its 3.750% Senior Notes due 2022

CIELO S.A. (the "Company") (B3: CIEL3 / OTC Nasdaq International: CIOXY), ), today announced the early tender results of the Company's previously announced solicitation of consents (the "Consents" and the "Consent Solicitation") to the proposed amendments (the "Proposed Amendments") to be made to certain provisions of (a) the indenture, dated as of November 16, 2012, among the Company and Cielo USA Inc., a Delaware corporation controlled by the Company, ("Cielo USA" and together with the Company, the "Issuers"), as issuers, the Company as guarantor of the Cielo USA Notes (as defined below), and The Bank of New York Mellon, as trustee, transfer agent and paying agent (the "Trustee" and the "Indenture"), including amendments to permit the cancellation of the Notes Units (as defined below) resulting in the separate trading of the 3.750% senior notes due 2022 issued by the Company ("Cielo Notes") and 3.750% senior notes due 2022 issued by Cielo USA ("Cielo USA Notes"), that are traded as part of notes units (the "Notes Units"), each $1,000 in aggregate principal amount of Notes Units consisting of $537.14 in aggregate principal amount of Cielo Notes and $462.86 in aggregate principal amount of Cielo USA Notes, and (b) the existing global notes units and the existing global notes issued by the Company and Cielo USA, as applicable (the "Global Notes"). In conjunction with and dependent on the success of the Consent Solicitation, and subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions, the Company is also offering to purchase for cash any and all of the Cielo Notes (the "Offer"). The Cielo Notes can currently only be tendered as part of the Notes Units and cannot be traded separately. The terms and conditions of the Offer are described in the offer to purchase dated May 23, 2019 (the "Offer to Purchase").

As previously announced, the early tender deadline for the Offer was 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 6, 2019 ("Early Tender Expiration Time").

As of the Early Tender Expiration Time, US$687,760,000.00 in aggregate principal amount of the Notes Units, or approximately 78.60% of the Notes Units outstanding, had been validly tendered and not withdrawn pursuant to the Offer (and thereby 78.60% of the Consents related to such Notes Units were delivered pursuant to the Consent Solicitation). All Cielo Notes underlying the Notes Units validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender Expiration Time will be accepted and paid in full by the Company. Withdrawal rights have now terminated, which means that Notes Units tendered in the Offer may not be withdrawn and Consents may not be revoked.

There will be no early settlement in connection with the Consent Solicitation and the Offer. We expect that the payment date for all of the Cielo Notes accepted for purchase in the Offer and for the related Consents validly delivered, and not validly revoked, pursuant to the Consent Solicitation (the "Payment Date") will occur promptly following the consent and offer expiration time at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on June 20, 2019, unless the Consent Solicitation and the Offer are extended or earlier terminated by the Issuers, with respect to the Consent Solicitation, or the Company, with respect to the Offer ("Consent and Offer Expiration Time"). Assuming that the conditions to the Consent Solicitation and the Offer are satisfied or waived at or before the Consent and Offer Expiration Time and that the Consent and Offer Expiration Time is not extended, we expect that the Payment Date will be June 26, 2019.

As described in the Offer to Purchase, Holders who validly deliver Consents will be eligible to receive a consent payment of $5.00 per $1,000 in aggregate principal amount of Cielo Notes underlying related Notes Units (the "Consent Payment") on the Payment Date.