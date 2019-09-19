CIELO S A : Notice to Shareholders - Payment of Interest on Capital

Log in
09/19/2019 | 06:37pm EDT

Notice to the Shareholders

Distribution of Interest on Capital

CIELO S.A. ("Company") (B3: CIEL3 / OTCQX: CIOXY) announces to its shareholders and other interested parties that the Board of Directors approved today, ad referendum of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of the Company to be held to approve the results of the fiscal year of 2019, the distribution of Interest on Capital totaling seventy-eight million and one hundred thousand reais (R$78,100,000.00).

The Interest on Capital refers to the third quarter of 2019, subject to the income tax applicable to each case, which will be distributed and paid to shareholders proportionally to their interest in the Company's capital stock, excluding shares in treasury. The estimated Interest on Capital per share is R$0.02879043217, which may suffer changes due to trades of the Company's treasury shares, including disposals in order to comply with the Company's restricted stock option program.

Furthermore, the Interest on Capital will be paid to the shareholders on November 18, 2019, based on the shareholders' position as of September 24, 2019. The Company's shares will be traded ex-interest on shareholders' capital as of September 25, 2019, including this date. In addition, the said Interest on Capital will be attributed to the minimum mandatory dividend for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

The payment will be made through the depositary institution of the shares - Banco Bradesco S.A. ("Banco Bradesco"), for the shareholders who/which hold an account in this bank and to the shareholders who have already informed Banco Bradesco the number of their individual (CPF) or corporate (CNPJ) taxpayer ID and their respective bank account number. Shareholders who have not provided their banking information must go to a Bradesco Branch to update their registration data. We inform that the shareholders with shares held in custody at B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão that they will receive the Interest on Capital through their custody agents. Holders of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) will receive the Interest on Capital through Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas as the contracted depositary institution.

Barueri, September 19, 2019.

Gustavo Henrique Santos de Sousa

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Cielo SA published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 22:36:00 UTC
