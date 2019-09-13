Log in
CIELO S.A.

(CIEL3)
CIELO S A : Notice to the Market - Cielo listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for the 4th time in a row

09/13/2019

Cielo listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI)

for the 4th time in a row

CIELO S.A. (the "Company") (B3: CIEL3 / OTC Nasdaq International: CIOXY) informs its shareholders and other stakeholders that, for the fourth consecutive year, it has again been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) 2019, in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index World portfolio, as announced last Friday by DJSI. Referred index of the New York Stock Exchange - Dow Jones is a performance assessment tool for public companies concerned with corporate sustainability.

In the 2019 assessment, Cielo advanced in the practices of Operational Eco-efficiency and Environmental Policy & Management Systems.

DJSI is the first financial performance indicator of the world's most sustainability-driven companies. DJSI is composed of socially and environmentally responsible companies and aims at guiding investors to inject funds in companies that promote the sustainable development. To be included or remain in the index, companies must continuously intensify their environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) initiatives and practices.

Barueri, September 13, 2019.

Gustavo Henrique Santos de Sousa

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Cielo SA published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2019 02:01:06 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 10 994 M
EBIT 2019 2 113 M
Net income 2019 1 861 M
Debt 2019 5 661 M
Yield 2019 5,10%
P/E ratio 2019 11,0x
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
EV / Sales2019 2,40x
EV / Sales2020 2,28x
Capitalization 20 732 M
Technical analysis trends CIELO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 8,07  BRL
Last Close Price 7,64  BRL
Spread / Highest target 57,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eduardo Campozana Gouveia Chief Executive Officer
Marcelo de Araújo Noronha Chairman
Luiz Fernando Oliveira Barrichello Executive Director-Operations & Service
Clóvis Poggetti Chief Financial Officer & IR Officer
Francisco Augusto da Costa e Silva Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIELO S.A.-13.27%5 152
FISERV INC38.79%70 613
GLOBAL PAYMENTS62.93%26 327
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES55.58%25 014
WIRECARD AG13.70%20 606
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD150.99%15 390
