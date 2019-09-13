CIELO S A : Notice to the Market - Cielo listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for the 4th time in a row

Cielo listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI)

for the 4th time in a row

CIELO S.A. (the "Company") (B3: CIEL3 / OTC Nasdaq International: CIOXY) informs its shareholders and other stakeholders that, for the fourth consecutive year, it has again been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) 2019, in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index World portfolio, as announced last Friday by DJSI. Referred index of the New York Stock Exchange - Dow Jones is a performance assessment tool for public companies concerned with corporate sustainability.

In the 2019 assessment, Cielo advanced in the practices of Operational Eco-efficiency and Environmental Policy & Management Systems.

DJSI is the first financial performance indicator of the world's most sustainability-driven companies. DJSI is composed of socially and environmentally responsible companies and aims at guiding investors to inject funds in companies that promote the sustainable development. To be included or remain in the index, companies must continuously intensify their environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) initiatives and practices.

