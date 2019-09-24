CIELO S A : Notice to the Market - Cielo's Investor Relations Team Change

Log in
0
09/24/2019 | 06:18pm EDT

Cielo's Investor Relations Team Change

Dear Investors and Analysts,

Cielo announces that Thiago Stanger will become the new Head of the Company's Treasury Department. To replace him, Jean Philippe Leroy, who joined the Investor Relations (IR) team in early August, will become the Head of the IR Department.

Ricardo Breakwell, up to now head of Treasury, remains as Director of the Departments of Accounting, Tax and Revenue Assurance.

Barueri, September 24, 2019.

Gustavo Henrique Santos de Sousa

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Cielo SA published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 22:17:08 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 11 143 M
EBIT 2019 2 113 M
Net income 2019 1 861 M
Debt 2019 5 661 M
Yield 2019 4,54%
P/E ratio 2019 12,4x
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
EV / Sales2019 2,60x
EV / Sales2020 2,51x
Capitalization 23 282 M
Chart CIELO S.A.
Duration : Period :
CIELO S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIELO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 8,13  BRL
Last Close Price 8,58  BRL
Spread / Highest target 39,9%
Spread / Average Target -5,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eduardo Campozana Gouveia Chief Executive Officer
Marcelo de Araújo Noronha Chairman
Marcelo Augusto Dutra Labuto Vice Chairman
Luiz Fernando Oliveira Barrichello Executive Director-Operations & Service
Clóvis Poggetti Chief Financial Officer & IR Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIELO S.A.-5.62%5 597
FISERV INC.42.93%71 394
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.54.81%47 906
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.54.92%24 907
WIRECARD AG9.56%19 770
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD146.45%15 112
