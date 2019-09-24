CIELO S A : Notice to the Market - Cielo's Investor Relations Team Change

Cielo's Investor Relations Team Change

Dear Investors and Analysts,

Cielo announces that Thiago Stanger will become the new Head of the Company's Treasury Department. To replace him, Jean Philippe Leroy, who joined the Investor Relations (IR) team in early August, will become the Head of the IR Department.

Ricardo Breakwell, up to now head of Treasury, remains as Director of the Departments of Accounting, Tax and Revenue Assurance.

Barueri, September 24, 2019.

Gustavo Henrique Santos de Sousa

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer