CIELO S A : Notice to the Market - Relevant Shareholding Acquisition

Relevant Shareholding Acquisition

CIELO S.A. (the "Company") (B3: CIEL3 / OTC Nasdaq International: CIOXY) for the purpose of Article 12 of CVM Instruction 358/02 and its amendments, hereby informs its shareholders and other stakeholders the receipt of a letter from First Eagle Investment Management, LLC ("First Eagle"), a foreign legal entity headquartered at 1345 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 101050048, USA, announcing that on behalf of its clients increased the stake in the capital stock of Cielo S.A. to 145,961,326 (one hundred forty- five million, nine hundred sixty-one thousand and three hundred twenty-six) common shares, equivalent to 5.37% of this type of stock.

The letter also states that First Eagle does not aim to acquire a controlling stake in the Company and that the investment does not seek to change the Company's current management structure.

Barueri, August 16, 2019.

Gustavo Henrique Santos de Sousa

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer