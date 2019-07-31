Log in
CIELO S A : Notice to the Market - Resignation and Appointment of Member for Cielo's Board of Directors

07/31/2019 | 06:20pm EDT

Resignation and Appointment of Member for

Cielo's Board of Directors

CIELO S.A. ("Company") (B3: CIEL3 / OTC Nasdaq International: CIOXY) pursuant to paragraph 4 of article 157 of Law 6,404/76 and CVM Instruction 358/02, hereby informs its shareholders and other stakeholders that Mr. Carlos Hamilton Vasconcelos Araújo ("Mr. Araújo") submitted a letter of resignation from his position as a member of the Company's Board of Directors.

As resolved at a Board of Directors' Meeting, the Board members accepted his resignation and and expressed their vote of thanks for the efforts, dedication and relevant contribution of Mr. Araújo's.

To hold the position of Mr. Araújo, the Board of Directors approved BB Banco de Investimentos S.A's ("BB BI") appointment of Mr. Mauro Ribeiro Neto ("Mr. Ribeiro Neto"), who currently holds the position of Special Advisor to the Chief Executive Officer of Banco do Brasil S.A.

Mr. Ribeiro Neto holds a bachelor's degree in Law and a graduate degree in Corporate Law, and he is doing a master's degree in Constitutional Law. During his career, he was a prosecutor at the Office of the General Counsel for the Federal Treasury - PGFN, where he worked in the corporate law area; a member of the State-Owned Enterprise Governance Market Advisory Committee - CCMGE of B3; a member of the Executive Group of the Interministerial Commission on Corporate Governance and Management of the Federal Government's Equity Investments - CGPAR; Director of the Department of Governance and Evaluation of State-Owned Enterprises of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Management - MPDG; and a sitting member of the Board of Directors of Neoenergia.

At this meeting, the Board of Directors also approved BB BI's appointment of Mr. Edson Rogério da Costa ("Mr. Costa"), who currently holds the position of Payment Methods Officer of Banco do Brasil S.A., to hold the position that was available.

Mr. Costa holds a bachelor's degree in Accounting, an MBA in Finance and an MBA in Strategic Leadership. At Banco do Brasil, Mr. Costa has held several positions, including Chief Retail Distribution Officer, Credit Officer and Corporate Banking Officer, since 1985. He implemented the Related Entity Governance Unit, in the capacity of general manager. He has held other executive positions in the retail and wholesale segments.

The Company clarifies that the elections of Mr. Costa and Mr. Ribeiro Neto are subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Brazil and that it will keep its shareholders and other stakeholders informed of the approval of the hereby-elected Board members.

Barueri, July 31, 2019.

Gustavo Henrique Santos de Sousa

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Cielo SA published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 22:19:08 UTC
