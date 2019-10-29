Log in
Cielo S A : Notice to Shareholders - Payment of Interest on Capital

0
10/29/2019 | 07:02pm EDT

Notice to the Shareholders

Distribution of Interest on Capital

CIELO S.A. ("Company") (B3: CIEL3 / OTCQX: CIOXY) announces to its shareholders and other interested parties that the Board of Directors approved today, ad referendum of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of the Company to be held to approve the results of the fiscal year of 2019, the distribution of additional Interest on Capital ("JCP") totaling forty-two million reais (R$42,000,000.00), regarding the third quarter of 2019. This figure will be added to seventy-eight million and one hundred thousand reais (R$78,100,000.00), resolved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on September 19, 2019, totaling one hundred and twenty million reais (R$120,100,000.00) distributed as Interest on Capital.

This Interest on Capital is subject to income tax applicable to each case, which will be distributed and paid to shareholders proportionally to their interest in the Company's capital stock, excluding shares in treasury. The estimated Interest on Capital per share is of R$0.01548269080, which may change if the Company's treasury shares are traded, including disposals in order to comply with the Company's restricted stock option program.

Furthermore, Interest on Capital will be paid to the shareholders on November 18, 2019, based on the shareholding base of November 05, 2019. The Company's shares will be traded ex-interest on shareholders' capital as of November 06, 2019, including this date. In addition, the said Interest on Capital will be deducted from the minimum mandatory dividend for the year ended December 31, 2019.

The payment will be made through the depositary institution of the shares - Banco Bradesco S.A. ("Banco Bradesco"), for the shareholders who/which hold an account in this bank and to the shareholders who have already informed Banco Bradesco the number of their individual (CPF) or corporate (CNPJ) taxpayer ID and their respective bank account number. Shareholders who have not provided their banking information must go to a Bradesco Branch to update their registration data. We inform that the shareholders with shares held in custody at B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão that they will receive the Interest on Capital through their custody agents. Holders of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) will receive the Interest on Capital through Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas as the contracted depositary institution.

Barueri, October 29, 2019.

Gustavo Henrique Santos de Sousa

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Cielo SA published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 23:01:07 UTC
