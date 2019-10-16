Cielo S A : Notice to the Market - Resignation of Cielo's Board of Directors Member

Resignation of Cielo's Board of Directors Member

CIELO S.A. ("Company") (B3: CIEL3 / OTC Nasdaq International: CIOXY) pursuant to the paragraph 4 of article 157 of Law 6,404/76 and to CVM Instruction 358/02, hereby informs its shareholders and other stakeholders that Mr. Marcelo Augusto Dutra Labuto submitted a letter of resignation from his position as a member of the Company's Board of Directors.

As resolved at a Board of Directors' Meeting, the Board members accepted his resignation and expressed gratitude for the efforts, dedication and relevant contribution of Mr. Labuto during his service at Cielo.

Barueri, October 16, 2019.

Gustavo Henrique Santos de Sousa

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer