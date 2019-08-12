Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ciena Corporation    CIEN

CIENA CORPORATION

(CIEN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ciena : Announces Reporting Date and Web Broadcast for Fiscal Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 08:49am EDT

Ciena® Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) expects to announce financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended July 31, 2019 on Thursday, September 5, 2019 before the open of the financial markets. The press release will be available on Ciena’s website at www.ciena.com.

In conjunction with the announcement, Ciena will post an additional set of supporting materials to the Quarterly Results page of the Investor Relations section of its website. Ciena’s management will then host a live audio web broadcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern accessible via www.ciena.com.

Rebroadcast Information

For those listeners unable to participate in the live web broadcast, an archived version of the conference call will be available shortly following the conclusion of the live call in the Events & Presentations section of the Investor Relations section of Ciena’s website.

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our clients create the Adaptive Network in response to the constantly changing demands of their users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world’s most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CIENA CORPORATION
08:49aCIENA : Announces Reporting Date and Web Broadcast for Fiscal Third Quarter 2019..
BU
08/07CIENA : platforms scale network to provide lightning fast connectivity and suppo..
AQ
08/01CIENA : Northwest Colorado Council of Governments and Ciena Improve Broadband Ac..
BU
07/31CIENA : platforms scale network to provide lightning fast connectivity and suppo..
AQ
07/30CIENA : Jisc Bolsters Network to Support UK's Research & Education Sector
AQ
07/30CIENA : Jisc Bolsters Network to Support UK's Research & Education Sector
BU
07/29CIENA : Appoints New Leader in Indonesia to Guide Operator's Network Transformat..
PU
07/29CIENA : Appoints New Leader in Indonesia to Guide Operator's Network Transformat..
BU
07/26CIENA : MTA Fiber Holdings Chooses Ciena's Industry-Leading Platforms for AlCan ..
AQ
07/26CIENA : Company behind first all-terrestrial fiber network from Alaska to the Lo..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 534 M
EBIT 2019 448 M
Net income 2019 227 M
Finance 2019 256 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 28,8x
P/E ratio 2020 21,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,84x
EV / Sales2020 1,65x
Capitalization 6 770 M
Chart CIENA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ciena Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIENA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 51,00  $
Last Close Price 43,65  $
Spread / Highest target 26,0%
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary B. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick H. Nettles Executive Chairman
James E. Moylan Chief Financial Officer & SVP-Finance
Stephen B. Alexander Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawton Wehle Fitt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIENA CORPORATION28.72%6 770
CISCO SYSTEMS21.00%224 439
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD6.04%34 542
NOKIA OYJ-4.66%30 116
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS53.25%29 187
ERICSSON AB6.31%28 759
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group