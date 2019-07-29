Ciena : Appoints New Leader in Indonesia to Guide Operator's Network Transformation

Ciena® (NYSE: CIEN) recently appointed Mr. Judi Hartono as Country Head of Indonesia. He brings a significant amount of industry expertise that will help operators lay the foundation for networks that can adapt and scale to handle unpredictable capacity requirements and application demands.

Mr. Hartono joined Ciena from Nokia and previously, he held several sales positions at Juniper Networks. Mr. Hartono holds an MBA from Institut Pengembangan Manajemen Indonesia. With decades of experience in the telecom industry, he will manage Ciena’s overall sales, business development and channel development strategies in Indonesia.

“Networks in Indonesia are becoming increasingly dynamic driven by the need to improve end user experiences and the desire to support high-bandwidth services like video streaming, online gaming and other mobile internet applications,” said Mr. Dion Leung, Regional Managing Director of Asia, Ciena. “As Indonesia prepares for 5G applications and inter-island, inter-country data center interconnections, we are expanding our leadership team in Asia to help our customers transform their networks and turn challenges into new business opportunities.”

Ciena currently serves more than 1,500 customers worldwide and operates in more than ten countries in Asia. Ciena serves a number of leading operators in the region, including KDDI, Rakuten, SK Telecom and Telstra.

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our clients create the Adaptive Network™ in response to the constantly changing demands of their users.

