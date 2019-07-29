Log in
Ciena : Appoints New Leader in Indonesia to Guide Operator's Network Transformation

0
07/29/2019 | 09:01pm EDT

Ciena® (NYSE: CIEN) recently appointed Mr. Judi Hartono as Country Head of Indonesia. He brings a significant amount of industry expertise that will help operators lay the foundation for networks that can adapt and scale to handle unpredictable capacity requirements and application demands.

Mr. Hartono joined Ciena from Nokia and previously, he held several sales positions at Juniper Networks. Mr. Hartono holds an MBA from Institut Pengembangan Manajemen Indonesia. With decades of experience in the telecom industry, he will manage Ciena’s overall sales, business development and channel development strategies in Indonesia.

“Networks in Indonesia are becoming increasingly dynamic driven by the need to improve end user experiences and the desire to support high-bandwidth services like video streaming, online gaming and other mobile internet applications,” said Mr. Dion Leung, Regional Managing Director of Asia, Ciena. “As Indonesia prepares for 5G applications and inter-island, inter-country data center interconnections, we are expanding our leadership team in Asia to help our customers transform their networks and turn challenges into new business opportunities.”

Ciena currently serves more than 1,500 customers worldwide and operates in more than ten countries in Asia. Ciena serves a number of leading operators in the region, including KDDI, Rakuten, SK Telecom and Telstra.

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our clients create the Adaptive Network in response to the constantly changing demands of their users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world’s most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

Note to Ciena Investors

You are encouraged to review the Investors section of our website, where we routinely post press releases, SEC filings, recent news, financial results, and other announcements. From time to time we exclusively post material information to this website along with other disclosure channels that we use. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations, forecasts, information and assumptions. These statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those stated or implied, because of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would" or similar words. Ciena assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 534 M
EBIT 2019 448 M
Net income 2019 227 M
Finance 2019 256 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 30,3x
P/E ratio 2020 22,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,94x
EV / Sales2020 1,74x
Capitalization 7 126 M
Chart CIENA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ciena Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIENA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 51,06  $
Last Close Price 45,95  $
Spread / Highest target 19,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary B. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick H. Nettles Executive Chairman
James E. Moylan Chief Financial Officer & SVP-Finance
Stephen B. Alexander Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawton Wehle Fitt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIENA CORPORATION35.51%7 125
CISCO SYSTEMS30.46%241 990
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD14.32%38 221
NOKIA OYJ0.76%31 552
ERICSSON AB9.73%29 794
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS47.86%28 031
