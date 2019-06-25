Log in
CIENA CORPORATION

CIENA CORPORATION

(CIEN)
Ciena : Crosslake Fibre Selects Ciena for a Subsea and Terrestrial Cable Build Between Key Metropolitan Cities

06/25/2019

Cable powered by Ciena enables quicker, more efficient data traffic routes, connecting New York City and Toronto

Crosslake Fibre ULC will light up the lowest latency cable between Toronto and New York City using Ciena's (NYSE: CIEN) optical technology and software. Crosslake's new fibre network - spans 1,500 kilometers and includes 131 kilometers across Lake Ontario - will provide a shorter and more physically diverse route to fuel the massive growth demands for wholesale bandwidth and cloud connectivity between the major cities.

The historic build across Lake Ontario has created a new subsea and terrestrial route for a long-haul solution between the United States and Canada. Crosslake will deliver optical and dark fibre solutions over the new, low latency network which will enhance the customer experience for wholesale carriers, over-the-top content providers and enterprise organizations.

'The ability to offer lower latency services across our new network means that our end-users will experience a much-improved connectivity experience. Performance is critical whether it be a financial institution trading between the TMX and the New Jersey Liquidity Triangle or consumers accessing high-bandwidth applications like on-demand video and online games,' said Mike Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer at Crosslake Fibre. 'As bandwidth demands continue to increase dramatically, Ciena's optical technology will play a key role in our ability to provide world class connectivity to our customers.'

To support its network upgrade, Crosslake is deploying Ciena's WaveLogic Ai -powered 6500 Packet-Optical Platform that supports wavelength capacity at 250Gbps, across this distance, to scale the network for high bandwidth applications using minimal hardware. The same network can scale to support 500Gbps wavelength capacity with WaveLogic 5 Extreme in the future, further improving network economics.

Ciena's Blue Planet Manage, Control and Plan domain controller will provide end-to-end lifecycle operations that will unify network and service management and online network planning through software-defined control. Additionally, Crosslake is deploying Ciena's Liquid Spectrum analytics application for real-time visibility into the efficiency of the network.

'Crosslake's mission to power the next-generation of networks for its customers will be underpinned by Ciena technology and software which enables bandwidth growth, reduces cost per bit and requires less equipment,' said Eric Danielson, Vice President of Regional Sales for Eastern U.S. and Canada at Ciena.

About Crosslake Fibre ULC
Crosslake Fibre was established to develop fibre-optic projects throughout North America. Crosslake's innovative approach to developing next-generation networks will bring new backbone routes to telecommunications carriers and web-centric customers, and last mile broadband to consumers. For additional information, visit www.crosslakefibre.ca.

About Ciena
Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our clients create the Adaptive Network™ in response to the constantly changing demands of their users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world's most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

Note to Ciena InvestorsYou are encouraged to review the Investors section of our website, where we routinely post press releases, SEC filings, recent news, financial results, and other announcements. From time to time we exclusively post material information to this website along with other disclosure channels that we use. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations, forecasts, information and assumptions. These statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those stated or implied, because of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies and can be identified by words such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'could,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'should,' 'will,' and 'would' or similar words. Ciena assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

Ciena Corporation published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 13:10:07 UTC
