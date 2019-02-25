Ciena : Jio Transforms One of the World's Largest Self-Healing Optical Networks with Ciena

Jio is the first network to go cloud-native architecture for Enterprise & FTTH Agility, utilizing Ciena’s Transport SDN

Jio, in partnership with Ciena (NYSE: CIEN), has taken another major step in future-proofing its national transport network with ‘Transport SDN’ capabilities. This lays the foundation for an Adaptive Network that can scale with high efficiency and dynamically adapt to fast-changing capacity requirements and application demands.

Jio’s network is powered by Ciena’s multi-terabit optical technology that comes with a control plane that provides self-healing service restoration capabilities to support Jio’s pan-India 4G network core. This technology gives Jio a high-speed, highly resilient mesh network with unprecedented scale to support its surging subscriber base and subsequent data explosion - helping to fuel the digital revolution in India.

As a next step in the Adaptive Network journey, which is aimed at the Enterprise and Fiber to the X (FTTx) market, Jio and Ciena have entered in partnership to deploy Transport SDN architecture. It seamlessly integrates with Jio’s Automation Engine to enable a significant step toward realizing the full potential of multi-layer closed-loop automation. This engagement will enable Jio to achieve service agility at unprecedented scale, with the highest level of quality of experience across Enterprise and FTTx.

The new Network framework will also give Jio more flexibility in launching new services and faster time-to-market. Another key aspect of this initiative will enable Jio to unleash the potential of its automation capabilities to custom build use cases that drive optimization and efficiencies across the network.

Key Facts:

Jio’s automation strategy is helping them transform their network. The full potential of Multi-Layer closed-loop automation becomes possible when all network layers are integrated with Jio’s automation engine.

Ciena’s T-SDN architecture is built on cloud-native ‘micro-services based’ architecture and has open north bound interfaces which seamlessly integrates with Jio’s automation engine. This will fast track use cases like automated network audits, tighter control on service assurance and agility in rolling out new services to the market, hence driving efficiencies into Jio’s network planning, operations and time to market.

Executive Comments:

“Ciena has helped us to create a highly scalable, reliable and self-healing Connect Network Platform that allows us to focus on the front end of our business and deliver the best end-user experience. The addition of automation capabilities is a significant step in our network transformation journey to an Adaptive Network that will enable higher levels of scale and network intelligence, catering to our customer’s evolving digital lifestyles.”

- Jyotindra Thacker, President, Technology & Procurement, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, Jio

“Unprecedented subscriber growth in India is driving the need for faster, more resilient and automated networks – perhaps more so than in any other part of the world. We share a vision with Jio on how to support this increasingly complex and surging traffic growth and look forward to collaborating on a self-configuring and self-optimizing network that leverages automation guided by analytics and intent-based policies.”

- Ryan Perera, Vice President and General Manager, Ciena India

