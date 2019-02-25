Ciena : Jio Transforms One of the World's Largest Self-Healing Optical Networks with Ciena

Jio, in partnership with Ciena (NYSE: CIEN), has taken another major
step in future-proofing its national transport network with ‘Transport
SDN’ capabilities. This lays the foundation for an Adaptive Network that
can scale with high efficiency and dynamically adapt to fast-changing
capacity requirements and application demands.
Jio’s network is powered by Ciena’s
multi-terabit optical technology that comes with a control plane that
provides self-healing service restoration capabilities to support Jio’s
pan-India 4G network core. This technology gives Jio a high-speed,
highly resilient mesh network with unprecedented scale to support its
surging subscriber base and subsequent data explosion - helping to fuel
the digital revolution in India.
As a next step in the Adaptive Network journey, which is aimed at the
Enterprise and Fiber to the X (FTTx) market, Jio and Ciena have entered
in partnership to deploy Transport SDN architecture. It seamlessly
integrates with Jio’s Automation Engine to enable a significant step
toward realizing the full potential of multi-layer closed-loop
automation. This engagement will enable Jio to achieve service agility
at unprecedented scale, with the highest level of quality of experience
across Enterprise and FTTx.
The new Network framework will also give Jio more flexibility in
launching new services and faster time-to-market. Another key aspect of
this initiative will enable Jio to unleash the potential of its
automation capabilities to custom build use cases that drive
optimization and efficiencies across the network.
Key Facts:
-
Jio’s automation strategy is helping them transform their network. The
full potential of Multi-Layer closed-loop automation becomes possible
when all network layers are integrated with Jio’s automation engine.
-
Ciena’s T-SDN architecture is built on cloud-native ‘micro-services
based’ architecture and has open north bound interfaces which
seamlessly integrates with Jio’s automation engine. This will fast
track use cases like automated network audits, tighter control on
service assurance and agility in rolling out new services to the
market, hence driving efficiencies into Jio’s network planning,
operations and time to market.
Executive Comments:
-
“Ciena has helped us to create a highly scalable, reliable and
self-healing Connect Network Platform that allows us to focus on the
front end of our business and deliver the best end-user experience.
The addition of automation capabilities is a significant step in our
network transformation journey to an Adaptive Network that will enable
higher levels of scale and network intelligence, catering to our
customer’s evolving digital lifestyles.”
- Jyotindra Thacker,
President, Technology & Procurement, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, Jio
-
“Unprecedented subscriber growth in India is driving the need for
faster, more resilient and automated networks – perhaps more so than
in any other part of the world. We share a vision with Jio on how to
support this increasingly complex and surging traffic growth and look
forward to collaborating on a self-configuring and self-optimizing
network that leverages automation guided by analytics and intent-based
policies.”
- Ryan Perera, Vice President and General Manager,
Ciena India
About Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited
Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (“Jio”), a subsidiary of Reliance
Industries Limited (“RIL”), has built a world-class all-IP data strong
future proof network with latest 4G LTE technology. It is the only
network conceived and born as a Mobile Video Network from the ground up
and supporting Voice over LTE technology. It is future ready and can be
easily upgraded to support even more data, as technologies advance on to
5G, 6G and beyond.
About Ciena
Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software
company. We provide solutions that help our clients create the Adaptive
Network™ in response to the constantly changing demands of their users.
By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch
consultative relationships, we build the world’s most agile networks
with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on
Twitter @Ciena,
LinkedIn,
the Ciena
Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.
