Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ciena Corporation    CIEN

CIENA CORPORATION

(CIEN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ciena : Jio Transforms One of the World's Largest Self-Healing Optical Networks with Ciena

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 03:02am EST

Jio is the first network to go cloud-native architecture for Enterprise & FTTH Agility, utilizing Ciena’s Transport SDN

Jio, in partnership with Ciena (NYSE: CIEN), has taken another major step in future-proofing its national transport network with ‘Transport SDN’ capabilities. This lays the foundation for an Adaptive Network that can scale with high efficiency and dynamically adapt to fast-changing capacity requirements and application demands.

Jio’s network is powered by Ciena’s multi-terabit optical technology that comes with a control plane that provides self-healing service restoration capabilities to support Jio’s pan-India 4G network core. This technology gives Jio a high-speed, highly resilient mesh network with unprecedented scale to support its surging subscriber base and subsequent data explosion - helping to fuel the digital revolution in India.

As a next step in the Adaptive Network journey, which is aimed at the Enterprise and Fiber to the X (FTTx) market, Jio and Ciena have entered in partnership to deploy Transport SDN architecture. It seamlessly integrates with Jio’s Automation Engine to enable a significant step toward realizing the full potential of multi-layer closed-loop automation. This engagement will enable Jio to achieve service agility at unprecedented scale, with the highest level of quality of experience across Enterprise and FTTx.

The new Network framework will also give Jio more flexibility in launching new services and faster time-to-market. Another key aspect of this initiative will enable Jio to unleash the potential of its automation capabilities to custom build use cases that drive optimization and efficiencies across the network.

Key Facts:

  • Jio’s automation strategy is helping them transform their network. The full potential of Multi-Layer closed-loop automation becomes possible when all network layers are integrated with Jio’s automation engine.
  • Ciena’s T-SDN architecture is built on cloud-native ‘micro-services based’ architecture and has open north bound interfaces which seamlessly integrates with Jio’s automation engine. This will fast track use cases like automated network audits, tighter control on service assurance and agility in rolling out new services to the market, hence driving efficiencies into Jio’s network planning, operations and time to market.

Executive Comments:

  • “Ciena has helped us to create a highly scalable, reliable and self-healing Connect Network Platform that allows us to focus on the front end of our business and deliver the best end-user experience. The addition of automation capabilities is a significant step in our network transformation journey to an Adaptive Network that will enable higher levels of scale and network intelligence, catering to our customer’s evolving digital lifestyles.”
    - Jyotindra Thacker, President, Technology & Procurement, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, Jio
  • “Unprecedented subscriber growth in India is driving the need for faster, more resilient and automated networks – perhaps more so than in any other part of the world. We share a vision with Jio on how to support this increasingly complex and surging traffic growth and look forward to collaborating on a self-configuring and self-optimizing network that leverages automation guided by analytics and intent-based policies.”
    - Ryan Perera, Vice President and General Manager, Ciena India

About Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (“Jio”), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (“RIL”), has built a world-class all-IP data strong future proof network with latest 4G LTE technology. It is the only network conceived and born as a Mobile Video Network from the ground up and supporting Voice over LTE technology. It is future ready and can be easily upgraded to support even more data, as technologies advance on to 5G, 6G and beyond.

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our clients create the Adaptive Network™ in response to the constantly changing demands of their users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world’s most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

Note to Ciena Investors

You are encouraged to review the Investors section of our website, where we routinely post press releases, SEC filings, recent news, financial results, and other announcements. From time to time we exclusively post material information to this website along with other disclosure channels that we use. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations, forecasts, information and assumptions. These statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those stated or implied, because of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would" or similar words. Ciena assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CIENA CORPORATION
03:02aCIENA : Jio Transforms One of the World's Largest Self-Healing Optical Networks ..
BU
03:01aCIENA : BT Grows Capacity for 5G and FTTP with Ciena's DCI Platform
BU
02/21CIENA : Appoints George F. Holland as Vice President and General Manager of Cien..
AQ
02/21Rakuten Builds New Mobile Network Service with Ciena - Ciena
AQ
02/21CIENA : Introduces WaveLogic 5 to Fuel the Content Economy - Ciena
AQ
02/21CIENA : Appoints George F. Holland as Vice President and General Manager of Cien..
PU
02/21CIENA : Rakuten Builds New Mobile Network Service with Ciena
PU
02/20CIENA : Introduces WaveLogic 5 to Fuel the Content Economy; Multiple designs inc..
AQ
02/20CIENA : Introduces WaveLogic 5 to Fuel the Content Economy
BU
02/15CIENA : BSNL and Ciena Join Forces to Prepare for 5G in India - Ciena
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 324 M
EBIT 2019 404 M
Net income 2019 208 M
Finance 2019 152 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 32,51
P/E ratio 2020 26,36
EV / Sales 2019 2,00x
EV / Sales 2020 1,86x
Capitalization 6 812 M
Chart CIENA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ciena Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIENA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 38,5 $
Spread / Average Target -12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary B. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick H. Nettles Executive Chairman
James E. Moylan Chief Financial Officer & SVP-Finance
Stephen B. Alexander Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawton Wehle Fitt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIENA CORPORATION28.49%6 812
CISCO SYSTEMS15.65%220 586
QUALCOMM-6.66%64 291
NOKIA OYJ8.23%34 776
ERICSSON AB12.65%31 313
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS21.68%22 939
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.