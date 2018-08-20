Ciena : Strengthens Presence in Japan with New Office

Ciena
(NYSE: CIEN) recently opened a new, larger office in Tokyo, supporting
recent growth in the company’s local business and preparing for future
expansion of its workforce and customer base. The recent move is part of
Ciena’s long-term growth strategy across the Asia Pacific region.
“With skyrocketing user demand for cloud-based services, video and
mobile broadband and the volume of devices and data exploding, our
clients in Japan are under intense pressure to automate and scale their
networks,” said Rick Seeto, Vice President and General Manager of Asia
Pacific and Japan (APJ), Ciena. “Ciena’s new office in Tokyo strengthens
our ability to help our clients build more intelligent and adaptive
networks that can cater to the growing digital economy.”
“We look forward to providing the best support to our customers and
partners with our new investments in Japan as we collaborate to build
next-generation networks with Ciena’s market-leading technologies,” said
Hiroyuki Kume, President, Ciena Japan.
Located in the center of Tokyo in the Marunouchi neighborhood, the new
Ciena office is more than twice the area of Ciena’s original Japan
office in Uchisaiwaicho, Tokyo. The new space includes an advanced
technology lab, which bolsters the company’s ability to showcase its
industry-leading networking and software technologies. Additionally, new
collaboration rooms allow Ciena’s partners and customers to participate
in joint proof-of-concept trials and demonstrations.
Ciena’s customers in Japan include all major service providers, a number
of large enterprises across the financial, government, research and
education sectors, as well as over-the-top (OTT) content providers and
submarine cable operators.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180819005018/en/