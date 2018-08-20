Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ciena : Strengthens Presence in Japan with New Office

08/20/2018

Advanced technology lab and larger workspace in Tokyo supports company's local growth

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) recently opened a new, larger office in Tokyo, supporting recent growth in the company’s local business and preparing for future expansion of its workforce and customer base. The recent move is part of Ciena’s long-term growth strategy across the Asia Pacific region.

“With skyrocketing user demand for cloud-based services, video and mobile broadband and the volume of devices and data exploding, our clients in Japan are under intense pressure to automate and scale their networks,” said Rick Seeto, Vice President and General Manager of Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ), Ciena. “Ciena’s new office in Tokyo strengthens our ability to help our clients build more intelligent and adaptive networks that can cater to the growing digital economy.”

“We look forward to providing the best support to our customers and partners with our new investments in Japan as we collaborate to build next-generation networks with Ciena’s market-leading technologies,” said Hiroyuki Kume, President, Ciena Japan.

Located in the center of Tokyo in the Marunouchi neighborhood, the new Ciena office is more than twice the area of Ciena’s original Japan office in Uchisaiwaicho, Tokyo. The new space includes an advanced technology lab, which bolsters the company’s ability to showcase its industry-leading networking and software technologies. Additionally, new collaboration rooms allow Ciena’s partners and customers to participate in joint proof-of-concept trials and demonstrations.

Ciena’s customers in Japan include all major service providers, a number of large enterprises across the financial, government, research and education sectors, as well as over-the-top (OTT) content providers and submarine cable operators.

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services, and software company. We provide solutions that help our clients create more adaptive networks in response to the constantly changing demands of their users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world’s most sophisticated networks with automation and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com. For more details about Ciena in Japan, visit https://www.cienacorp.jp/

Note to Ciena Investors

You are encouraged to review the Investors section of our website, where we routinely post press releases, SEC filings, recent news, financial results, and other announcements. From time to time we exclusively post material information to this website along with other disclosure channels that we use. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations, forecasts, information and assumptions. These statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those stated or implied, because of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in our most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would" or similar words. Ciena assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 019 M
EBIT 2018 294 M
Net income 2018 -366 M
Finance 2018 67,7 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 22,63
EV / Sales 2018 1,23x
EV / Sales 2019 1,12x
Capitalization 3 796 M
Chart CIENA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ciena Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIENA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 30,0 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary B. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick H. Nettles Executive Chairman
James E. Moylan Chief Financial Officer & SVP-Finance
Stephen B. Alexander Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawton Wehle Fitt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIENA CORPORATION26.99%3 796
CISCO SYSTEMS19.77%215 721
QUALCOMM3.19%97 049
ERICSSON33.56%26 189
ARISTA NETWORKS INC14.20%20 131
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS36.14%19 957
