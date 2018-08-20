Ciena : Strengthens Presence in Japan with New Office

Advanced technology lab and larger workspace in Tokyo supports company's local growth

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) recently opened a new, larger office in Tokyo, supporting recent growth in the company’s local business and preparing for future expansion of its workforce and customer base. The recent move is part of Ciena’s long-term growth strategy across the Asia Pacific region.

“With skyrocketing user demand for cloud-based services, video and mobile broadband and the volume of devices and data exploding, our clients in Japan are under intense pressure to automate and scale their networks,” said Rick Seeto, Vice President and General Manager of Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ), Ciena. “Ciena’s new office in Tokyo strengthens our ability to help our clients build more intelligent and adaptive networks that can cater to the growing digital economy.”

“We look forward to providing the best support to our customers and partners with our new investments in Japan as we collaborate to build next-generation networks with Ciena’s market-leading technologies,” said Hiroyuki Kume, President, Ciena Japan.

Located in the center of Tokyo in the Marunouchi neighborhood, the new Ciena office is more than twice the area of Ciena’s original Japan office in Uchisaiwaicho, Tokyo. The new space includes an advanced technology lab, which bolsters the company’s ability to showcase its industry-leading networking and software technologies. Additionally, new collaboration rooms allow Ciena’s partners and customers to participate in joint proof-of-concept trials and demonstrations.

Ciena’s customers in Japan include all major service providers, a number of large enterprises across the financial, government, research and education sectors, as well as over-the-top (OTT) content providers and submarine cable operators.

