Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ciena Corporation    CIEN

CIENA CORPORATION

(CIEN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ciena : Vocus Group Transforms Network with Blue Planet to Drive Digital Customer Experiences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/27/2019 | 07:31pm EDT

Automation enables real-time responsiveness to meet rising customer demands

Vocus Group, a leading fiber and network solutions provider in Australia and New Zealand, has selected intelligent automation software solutions from Blue Planet, a division of Ciena (NYSE: CIEN), to accelerate its network transformation and provide a cloud-like experience for users. With the advanced software, Vocus is able to build an adaptive network that is agile and reliable, and that will also help reduce unnecessary costs.

Key Facts:

  • Vocus has more than 30,000km of fiber optic cable and 5,000 buildings connected to its network, as well as future connectivity to an additional 20,000 buildings.
  • Following a series of acquisitions over recent years and a strong drive to digitize its business, Vocus is building a new network that isn’t constrained by legacy and manually intensive silos. Blue Planet’s open and standards-based design was a key factor in Vocus’ decision and streamlines its ability to differentiate services and avoid vendor lock-in.
  • Vocus is utilizing the Blue Planet portfolio, including Multi-Domain Service Orchestration, Inventory and Route Optimization and Assurance for end-to-end visibility across its multi-layer network and to automate and optimize business processes. Another key aspect of this network transformation is Blue Planet Professional Services, which enables faster time to deployment for Vocus.

Executive Comments:

  • “Our customers increasingly want a very simple and seamless experience when working with us, similar to how they interact with everyday consumer digital offerings. With automation from Blue Planet, we are able to execute on our customer-first strategy by building a network that is fast, dependable and enables them to have greater control.”
    • Kevin Russell, Chief Executive Officer, Vocus Group
  • “Forward-thinking leaders like Vocus understand the need for intelligent automation software to deliver strong digital engagement between service providers and customers. With Blue Planet, Vocus can quickly adapt to user demands and compete in a marketplace where speed is paramount.”
    • Rick Hamilton, Senior Vice President, Blue Planet, a division of Ciena

About Vocus

Vocus Group Limited (ASX: VOC) is Australia’s specialist fiber and network solutions provider, connecting all mainland capitals with Asia. Regionally, Vocus has back haul fiber connecting most regional centres in Australia. Vocus also operates an extensive and modern network in New Zealand, connecting the country’s capitals and most regional centres. In total, the Vocus terrestrial network is c.30,000 route-km of high performance, high availability fibre-optic cable supported by 4,600km of submarine cable connecting Singapore, Indonesia and Australia and 2,100km of submarine cable between Port Hedland and Darwin and connecting offshore oil and gas facilities in the Timor Sea. Vocus owns a portfolio of brands catering to enterprise, government, wholesale, small business and residential customers across Australia and New Zealand.

About Blue Planet

Blue Planet, a division of Ciena (NYSE: CIEN), provides market-leading intelligent automation software and specialized professional services to help clients modernize their IT and network operations. Driven by policy and AI-based insights, Blue Planet delivers the closed-loop automation tools needed to align IT and networking processes—critical to facilitating digital transformation. For updates on Blue Planet, visit www.blueplanet.com.

Note to Ciena Investors

You are encouraged to review the Investors section of our website, where we routinely post press releases, SEC filings, recent news, financial results, and other announcements. From time to time we exclusively post material information to this website along with other disclosure channels that we use. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations, forecasts, information and assumptions. These statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those stated or implied, because of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would" or similar words. Ciena assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CIENA CORPORATION
07:31pCIENA : Vocus Group Transforms Network with Blue Planet to Drive Digital Custome..
BU
10/22CIENA : to Showcase Packet and Software Innovations at Futurecom 2019 - Ciena
AQ
10/21CIENA : to Showcase Packet and Software Innovations at Futurecom 2019
PU
10/16CIENA : Internet2 Selects Ciena's 800G Technology to Fuel R&E Efforts - Ciena
AQ
10/15CIENA : Internet2 Selects Ciena's 800G Technology to Fuel R&E Efforts
BU
10/08CIENA : Blue Planet Unveils Disruptive Inventory Automation Solution - Ciena
AQ
10/08CIENA : Blue Planet Unveils Disruptive Inventory Automation Solution
BU
10/03CIENA CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/03CIENA : Announces Intent to Acquire Centina
BU
09/26CIENA : Surges in 5G and video streaming services drive the need for network sca..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 570 M
EBIT 2019 479 M
Net income 2019 256 M
Finance 2019 224 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 22,4x
P/E ratio 2020 17,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,54x
EV / Sales2020 1,39x
Capitalization 5 707 M
Chart CIENA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ciena Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIENA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 50,05  $
Last Close Price 36,89  $
Spread / Highest target 51,8%
Spread / Average Target 35,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary B. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick H. Nettles Executive Chairman
James E. Moylan Chief Financial Officer & SVP-Finance
Stephen B. Alexander Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawton Wehle Fitt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIENA CORPORATION9.85%5 707
CISCO SYSTEMS7.11%196 956
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.37.01%44 579
ERICSSON AB11.68%29 824
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.42.05%27 190
NOKIA OYJ-28.10%22 486
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group