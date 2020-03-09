Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ciena Corporation    CIEN

CIENA CORPORATION

(CIEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ciena : and Arista Complete Interoperability Testing of 400GE-Optimized Transport Solution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 09:04am EDT

Test lays groundwork for ubiquitous high-bandwidth connectivity in global networks

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) and Arista recently completed an interoperability test of the industry’s most dense and spectrally-efficient 400GE transport solution with the industry’s highest density native 400GE router. The test showed the successful interworking of the Ciena and Arista platforms, which combined can enable network providers to switch and transport maximum capacity across any distance, from single-span to long-haul and subsea links, all while reducing footprint and power in datacenter environments.

Key Facts:

  • The interoperability test leveraged Ciena’s Waveserver 5, powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme (WL5e) coherent optics, and Arista’s 7280DR3 to show how high-bandwidth 100GE and 400GE client traffic can be maximized across any distance, supporting industry-leading fiber capacities up to 38.4Tbps. The testing included successful transport of two 400GbE client signals from Arista’s 7280DR3 across a single WL5e 800G wavelength on Ciena’s Waveserver 5, demonstrating the most capacity achieved in the industry over a single set of electro-optics.
  • Ciena’s Waveserver 5 supports up to 12.8Tbps in a compact 2RU footprint and enables providers to maximize transport of high-bandwidth 100GE and 400GE client traffic across any distance using minimal hardware.
  • Arista’s 7280DR3-24 router supports 9.6Tbps of throughput with 24x400GE ports in an ultra-compact 1RU footprint.

Executive Comments:

  • “With this successful test, we have demonstrated interoperability at the 400G Ethernet level between Arista's leading-edge routing products and Ciena's state-of-the-art Waveserver solution, which will enable customers to deploy these solutions with confidence.”
    ­ Martin Hull, VP of Platform Products, Arista Networks
  • “This interoperability test demonstrates our commitment to providing open, programmable architectures with best-in-class service density that underpin the foundation of DCI networks globally. This is critical for ICPs and service providers who are looking to scale capacity while operating in space and power-challenged DCI environments.”
    ­ Scott McFeely, Senior VP of Global Products and Services, Ciena

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks pioneered software-driven, cognitive cloud networking for large-scale datacenter and campus environments. Arista’s award-winning platforms redefine and deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics, and security. Arista has shipped more than twenty million cloud networking ports worldwide with CloudVision and EOS, an advanced network operating system. Committed to open standards across private, public and hybrid cloud solutions, Arista products are supported worldwide directly and through partners.

ARISTA, EOS, CloudEOS and CloudVision are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Arista Networks, Inc. in jurisdictions around the world. Other company names or product names may be trademarks of their respective owners. Additional information and resources can be found at www.arista.com.

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our clients create the Adaptive NetworkTM in response to the constantly changing demands of their users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world’s most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

Note to Ciena Investors

You are encouraged to review the Investors section of our website, where we routinely post press releases, SEC filings, recent news, financial results, and other announcements. From time to time we exclusively post material information to this website along with other disclosure channels that we use. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations, forecasts, information and assumptions. These statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those stated or implied, because of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would" or similar words. Ciena assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CIENA CORPORATION
09:04aCIENA : and Arista Complete Interoperability Testing of 400GE-Optimized Transpor..
BU
03/05CIENA CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
AQ
03/05CIENA : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/05CIENA : Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
03/02CIENA : Comcast and Ciena Achieve 600G Milestone Across 1,600-Kilometer Connecti..
BU
03/02CIENA CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
03/02CIENA : Comcast and Ciena Achieve 600G Milestone Across 1,600-Kilometer Connecti..
AQ
03/02CIENA : Brings Latest Optical, Packet and Software Innovations to OFC 2019
AQ
03/02CIENA : Verizon transports 800 Gbps of data across a single wavelength of fiber ..
AQ
02/26CIENA : Withdraws from OFC & Capacity Middle East 2020
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 792 M
EBIT 2020 563 M
Net income 2020 339 M
Finance 2020 479 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
P/E ratio 2021 15,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,54x
EV / Sales2021 1,36x
Capitalization 6 324 M
Chart CIENA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ciena Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIENA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 52,00  $
Last Close Price 41,09  $
Spread / Highest target 43,6%
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary B. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick H. Nettles Executive Chairman
James E. Moylan Chief Financial Officer & SVP-Finance
Stephen B. Alexander Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawton Wehle Fitt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIENA CORPORATION-3.75%6 324
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-17.34%168 278
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-7.01%48 683
ZTE CORPORATION-2.97%31 436
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.9.17%30 008
ERICSSON AB-12.53%25 421
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group