Ciena : and Arista Complete Interoperability Testing of 400GE-Optimized Transport Solution

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) and Arista recently completed an interoperability test of the industry’s most dense and spectrally-efficient 400GE transport solution with the industry’s highest density native 400GE router. The test showed the successful interworking of the Ciena and Arista platforms, which combined can enable network providers to switch and transport maximum capacity across any distance, from single-span to long-haul and subsea links, all while reducing footprint and power in datacenter environments.

The interoperability test leveraged Ciena’s Waveserver 5 , powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme (WL5e) coherent optics, and Arista’s 7280DR3 to show how high-bandwidth 100GE and 400GE client traffic can be maximized across any distance, supporting industry-leading fiber capacities up to 38.4Tbps. The testing included successful transport of two 400GbE client signals from Arista’s 7280DR3 across a single WL5e 800G wavelength on Ciena’s Waveserver 5, demonstrating the most capacity achieved in the industry over a single set of electro-optics.

Arista’s 7280DR3-24 router supports 9.6Tbps of throughput with 24x400GE ports in an ultra-compact 1RU footprint.

“With this successful test, we have demonstrated interoperability at the 400G Ethernet level between Arista's leading-edge routing products and Ciena's state-of-the-art Waveserver solution, which will enable customers to deploy these solutions with confidence.”

­ Martin Hull, VP of Platform Products, Arista Networks

“This interoperability test demonstrates our commitment to providing open, programmable architectures with best-in-class service density that underpin the foundation of DCI networks globally. This is critical for ICPs and service providers who are looking to scale capacity while operating in space and power-challenged DCI environments.”

­ Scott McFeely, Senior VP of Global Products and Services, Ciena

Arista Networks pioneered software-driven, cognitive cloud networking for large-scale datacenter and campus environments. Arista’s award-winning platforms redefine and deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics, and security. Arista has shipped more than twenty million cloud networking ports worldwide with CloudVision and EOS, an advanced network operating system. Committed to open standards across private, public and hybrid cloud solutions, Arista products are supported worldwide directly and through partners.

ARISTA, EOS, CloudEOS and CloudVision are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Arista Networks, Inc. in jurisdictions around the world. Other company names or product names may be trademarks of their respective owners. Additional information and resources can be found at www.arista.com.

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our clients create the Adaptive NetworkTM in response to the constantly changing demands of their users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world’s most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

