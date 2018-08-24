Ciena : to Webcast Financial Community Events

Ciena®
Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) today announced its expected participation in
the following upcoming events with the financial community. These events
will be webcast live and recorded. Archived versions will be made
available approximately one hour following the presentation of the live
events in the Events
& Presentations page of the Investors
section of Ciena’s website.
Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference
New York, N.Y.
Friday,
September 7, 2018 @ 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time (10:15 a.m. Pacific Time)
Speaker:
Jim Moylan, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Raymond James 14th North American Equities Conference
London
Tuesday,
September 11, 2018 @ 3:30 a.m. Eastern Time (8:30 a.m. British Summer
Time)
Speaker: Gregg Lampf, Vice President of Investor Relations
About Ciena
Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services, and software
company. We provide solutions that help our clients create more adaptive
networks in response to the constantly changing demands of their users.
By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch
consultative relationships, we build the world’s most sophisticated
networks with automation and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on
Twitter @Ciena,
LinkedIn,
the Ciena
Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005289/en/