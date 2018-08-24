Log in
CIENA CORPORATION (CIEN)
08/24 05:57:47 pm
27.575 USD   +0.57%
Ciena : to Webcast Financial Community Events

08/24/2018 | 05:31pm CEST

Ciena® Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) today announced its expected participation in the following upcoming events with the financial community. These events will be webcast live and recorded. Archived versions will be made available approximately one hour following the presentation of the live events in the Events & Presentations page of the Investors section of Ciena’s website.

Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference
New York, N.Y.
Friday, September 7, 2018 @ 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time (10:15 a.m. Pacific Time)
Speaker: Jim Moylan, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Raymond James 14th North American Equities Conference
London
Tuesday, September 11, 2018 @ 3:30 a.m. Eastern Time (8:30 a.m. British Summer Time)
Speaker: Gregg Lampf, Vice President of Investor Relations

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services, and software company. We provide solutions that help our clients create more adaptive networks in response to the constantly changing demands of their users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world’s most sophisticated networks with automation and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Latest news on CIENA CORPORATION
05:31pCIENA : to Webcast Financial Community Events
08/20CIENA : Strengthens Presence in Japan with New Office; Advanced technology lab a..
08/20CIENA : Strengthens Presence in Japan with New Office
08/10CIENA : Announces Reporting Date and Web Broadcast for Fiscal Third Quarter 2018..
08/10SIFY TECHNOLOGIES : to Deliver 400G-ready Metro Networks Using Ciena's WaveLogic..
08/09CIENA : Announces Reporting Date and Web Broadcast for Fiscal Third Quarter 2018..
08/09CIENA : Announces Reporting Date and Web Broadcast for Fiscal Third Quarter 2018..
07/19CIENA : to close its Valley office this fall
07/16Free Daily Technical Summary Reports on Casa Systems and Three Other Communic..
06/29SIFY TECHNOLOGIES : to Deliver 400G-ready Metro Networks Using Cienas WaveLogic ..
News from SeekingAlpha
08/06Technology And Telecom Dashboard - Update 
08/02CIENA : Play On Growing Data Consumption With A Limited Upside 
07/24Value And Quality In Technology Stocks 
07/18Ciena -2.4% as Rosenblatt sees U.S. sales decline 
07/06Technology And Telecom Dashboard - Update 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 019 M
EBIT 2018 294 M
Net income 2018 -366 M
Finance 2018 67,7 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 23,35
EV / Sales 2018 1,27x
EV / Sales 2019 1,15x
Capitalization 3 916 M
Chart CIENA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ciena Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIENA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 30,0 $
Spread / Average Target 9,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary B. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick H. Nettles Executive Chairman
James E. Moylan Chief Financial Officer & SVP-Finance
Stephen B. Alexander Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawton Wehle Fitt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIENA CORPORATION31.01%3 916
CISCO SYSTEMS20.16%216 427
QUALCOMM4.44%98 225
ERICSSON40.54%27 654
ARISTA NETWORKS INC19.96%21 146
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS38.47%20 298
