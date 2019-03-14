CIFI : ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00884)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

2018 RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS

• Contracted sales increased by 46.2% to RMB152.0 billion

• Recognized revenue increased by 33.1% to RMB42,368 million

• Core net profit increased by 35.6% to RMB5,536 million

• Gross profit margin (adjusted*) and core net profit margin at 34.7% and 13.1% respectively; core return on average equity at 23.8%

• Proposed final dividend of RMB19.68 cents (equivalent to HK23 cents) per share (payable in cash with scrip option) in aggregate with the interim dividend paid of RMB6.09 cents (equivalent to HK7 cents), total dividends of RMB25.77 cents (equivalent to HK30 cents) per share

• Net debt-to-equity ratio of 67.2%, cash on hand of RMB44.6 billion as at 31 December 2018

• Weighted average cost of indebtedness 5.8% as at 31 December 2018

* excluding the accounting effects due to financial consolidation of certain projects as subsidiaries of the Group

ANNUAL RESULTS

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 with comparative figures for the preceding financial year, are as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

2018 2017 NOTES RMB'000 RMB'000 Revenue 2 42,367,647 31,824,288 Cost of sales and services (31,754,818) (23,202,799) Gross profit 10,612,829 8,621,489 Other income, gains and losses 3 2,065,884 795,935 Change in fair value of investment properties 106,385 657,791 Selling and marketing expenses (1,153,089) (609,505) Administrative expenses (2,121,731) (1,267,838) Share of results of joint ventures 725,068 1,405,864 Share of results of associates 1,450,388 699,766 Finance costs 4 (368,741) (262,340) Profit before taxation 11,316,993 10,041,162 Income tax expense 5 (4,198,668) (3,892,645) Profit for the year 6 7,118,325 6,148,517 Other comprehensive income: Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Fair value gain on investments in equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income 312,665 - Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified (186) - 312,479 - Total comprehensive income for the year 7,430,804 6,148,517 Profit for the year attributable to: Equity owners of the Company 5,408,991 4,828,105 Owners of perpetual capital instruments 215,078 - Non-controlling interests 1,494,256 1,320,412 7,118,325 6,148,517

2018 2017 NOTE RMB'000 RMB'000 Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to: Equity owners of the Company 5,721,470 4,828,105 Owners of perpetual capital instruments 215,078 - Non-controlling interests 1,494,256 1,320,412 7,430,804 6,148,517 Earnings per share, in RMB: Basic 8 0.70 0.68 Diluted 8 0.68 0.66

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AT 31 DECEMBER 2018

2018 2017 NOTES RMB'000 RMB'000 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Investment properties 16,147,400 14,402,350 Property, plant and equipment 134,143 84,981 Prepaid lease payments - 32,742 Interests in associates 5,779,492 2,823,602 Interests in joint ventures 8,511,247 5,802,549 Investments in property projects 582,722 622,143 Available-for-sale investments ("AFS") - 623,630 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL") 564,553 - Equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVTOCI") 919,274 - Deferred taxation assets 1,021,876 502,637 Deposits paid for acquisitions of equity interests 50,000 641,496 Long-term deposit - 150,000 33,710,707 25,686,130 CURRENT ASSETS Properties held for sale 10,238,165 9,128,504 Properties under development for sale 84,137,912 34,603,171 Accounts and other receivables, deposits and prepayments 9 16,740,132 10,807,957 Amounts due from non-controlling interests 13,416,613 10,337,802 Amounts due from joint ventures and associates 27,798,425 17,451,791 Deposits for land use rights for properties held for sale 7,950,061 12,409,188 Taxation recoverable 1,746,262 1,024,871 Financial assets at FVTPL 705,386 521,250 Restricted bank deposits 1,290,000 - Bank balances and cash 43,327,561 29,786,870 207,350,517 126,071,404 CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts and other payables and accrued charges 10 25,888,004 13,602,467 Deposits received from property sales 44,238,431 25,548,720 Amounts due to non-controlling interests 16,571,325 12,842,576 Amounts due to joint ventures and associates 15,519,116 10,741,602 Taxation payable 7,655,950 4,295,642 Bank and other borrowings - due within one year 8,842,371 6,727,108 Corporate bonds - due within one year 3,646,140 5,093,233 Derivative financial instruments 74,949 333,193 Debt component of convertible bonds 907,724 - 123,344,010 79,184,541 NET CURRENT ASSETS 84,006,507 46,886,863 TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES 117,717,214 72,572,993