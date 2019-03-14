CIFI : ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 00884)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
2018 RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS
• Contracted sales increased by 46.2% to RMB152.0 billion
• Recognized revenue increased by 33.1% to RMB42,368 million
• Core net profit increased by 35.6% to RMB5,536 million
• Gross profit margin (adjusted*) and core net profit margin at 34.7% and 13.1% respectively; core return on average equity at 23.8%
• Proposed final dividend of RMB19.68 cents (equivalent to HK23 cents) per share (payable in cash with scrip option) in aggregate with the interim dividend paid of RMB6.09 cents (equivalent to HK7 cents), total dividends of RMB25.77 cents (equivalent to HK30 cents) per share
• Net debt-to-equity ratio of 67.2%, cash on hand of RMB44.6 billion as at 31 December 2018
• Weighted average cost of indebtedness 5.8% as at 31 December 2018
* excluding the accounting effects due to financial consolidation of certain projects as subsidiaries of the Group
ANNUAL RESULTS
The Board of Directors (the "Board") of CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 with comparative figures for the preceding financial year, are as follows:
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
2018
2017
NOTES
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenue
2
42,367,647
31,824,288
Cost of sales and services
(31,754,818)
(23,202,799)
Gross profit
10,612,829
8,621,489
Other income, gains and losses
3
2,065,884
795,935
Change in fair value of investment properties
106,385
657,791
Selling and marketing expenses
(1,153,089)
(609,505)
Administrative expenses
(2,121,731)
(1,267,838)
Share of results of joint ventures
725,068
1,405,864
Share of results of associates
1,450,388
699,766
Finance costs
4
(368,741)
(262,340)
Profit before taxation
11,316,993
10,041,162
Income tax expense
5
(4,198,668)
(3,892,645)
Profit for the year
6
7,118,325
6,148,517
Other comprehensive income:
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
Fair value gain on investments in equity instruments
at fair value through other comprehensive income
312,665
-
Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified
(186)
-
312,479
-
Total comprehensive income for the year
7,430,804
6,148,517
Profit for the year attributable to:
Equity owners of the Company
5,408,991
4,828,105
Owners of perpetual capital instruments
215,078
-
Non-controlling interests
1,494,256
1,320,412
7,118,325
6,148,517
2018
2017
NOTE
RMB'000
RMB'000
Total comprehensive income
for the year attributable to:
Equity owners of the Company
5,721,470
4,828,105
Owners of perpetual capital instruments
215,078
-
Non-controlling interests
1,494,256
1,320,412
7,430,804
6,148,517
Earnings per share, in RMB:
Basic
8
0.70
0.68
Diluted
8
0.68
0.66
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITIONAT 31 DECEMBER 2018
2018
2017
NOTES
RMB'000
RMB'000
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Investment properties
16,147,400
14,402,350
Property, plant and equipment
134,143
84,981
Prepaid lease payments
-
32,742
Interests in associates
5,779,492
2,823,602
Interests in joint ventures
8,511,247
5,802,549
Investments in property projects
582,722
622,143
Available-for-sale investments ("AFS")
-
623,630
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
("FVTPL")
564,553
-
Equity instruments at fair value through other
comprehensive income ("FVTOCI")
919,274
-
Deferred taxation assets
1,021,876
502,637
Deposits paid for acquisitions of equity interests
50,000
641,496
Long-term deposit
-
150,000
33,710,707
25,686,130
CURRENT ASSETS
Properties held for sale
10,238,165
9,128,504
Properties under development for sale
84,137,912
34,603,171
Accounts and other receivables, deposits and
prepayments
9
16,740,132
10,807,957
Amounts due from non-controlling interests
13,416,613
10,337,802
Amounts due from joint ventures and associates
27,798,425
17,451,791
Deposits for land use rights for properties
held for sale
7,950,061
12,409,188
Taxation recoverable
1,746,262
1,024,871
Financial assets at FVTPL
705,386
521,250
Restricted bank deposits
1,290,000
-
Bank balances and cash
43,327,561
29,786,870
207,350,517
126,071,404
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts and other payables and accrued charges
10
25,888,004
13,602,467
Deposits received from property sales
44,238,431
25,548,720
Amounts due to non-controlling interests
16,571,325
12,842,576
Amounts due to joint ventures and associates
15,519,116
10,741,602
Taxation payable
7,655,950
4,295,642
Bank and other borrowings - due within one year
8,842,371
6,727,108
Corporate bonds - due within one year
3,646,140
5,093,233
Derivative financial instruments
74,949
333,193
Debt component of convertible bonds
907,724
-
123,344,010
79,184,541
NET CURRENT ASSETS
84,006,507
46,886,863
TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES
117,717,214
72,572,993
2018
2017
RMB'000
RMB'000
CAPITAL AND RESERVES
Share capital
626,271
611,951
Reserves
24,977,825
20,291,647
Equity attributable to equity owners of the Company
