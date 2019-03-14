CIFI : ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.

ϛ ሾ છ ٰ€ ණ ྠ Ϟ ࠢ ʮ ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00884)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

2018 RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS

  • • Contracted sales increased by 46.2% to RMB152.0 billion

  • • Recognized revenue increased by 33.1% to RMB42,368 million

  • • Core net profit increased by 35.6% to RMB5,536 million

  • • Gross profit margin (adjusted*) and core net profit margin at 34.7% and 13.1% respectively; core return on average equity at 23.8%

  • • Proposed final dividend of RMB19.68 cents (equivalent to HK23 cents) per share (payable in cash with scrip option) in aggregate with the interim dividend paid of RMB6.09 cents (equivalent to HK7 cents), total dividends of RMB25.77 cents (equivalent to HK30 cents) per share

  • • Net debt-to-equity ratio of 67.2%, cash on hand of RMB44.6 billion as at 31 December 2018

  • • Weighted average cost of indebtedness 5.8% as at 31 December 2018

  • * excluding the accounting effects due to financial consolidation of certain projects as subsidiaries of the Group

ANNUAL RESULTS

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 with comparative figures for the preceding financial year, are as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

2018

2017

NOTES

RMB'000

RMB'000

Revenue

2

42,367,647

31,824,288

Cost of sales and services

(31,754,818)

(23,202,799)

Gross profit

10,612,829

8,621,489

Other income, gains and losses

3

2,065,884

795,935

Change in fair value of investment properties

106,385

657,791

Selling and marketing expenses

(1,153,089)

(609,505)

Administrative expenses

(2,121,731)

(1,267,838)

Share of results of joint ventures

725,068

1,405,864

Share of results of associates

1,450,388

699,766

Finance costs

4

(368,741)

(262,340)

Profit before taxation

11,316,993

10,041,162

Income tax expense

5

(4,198,668)

(3,892,645)

Profit for the year

6

7,118,325

6,148,517

Other comprehensive income:

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Fair value gain on investments in equity instruments

at fair value through other comprehensive income

312,665

-

Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified

(186)

-

312,479

-

Total comprehensive income for the year

7,430,804

6,148,517

Profit for the year attributable to:

Equity owners of the Company

5,408,991

4,828,105

Owners of perpetual capital instruments

215,078

-

Non-controlling interests

1,494,256

1,320,412

7,118,325

6,148,517

2018

2017

NOTE

RMB'000

RMB'000

Total comprehensive income

for the year attributable to:

Equity owners of the Company

5,721,470

4,828,105

Owners of perpetual capital instruments

215,078

-

Non-controlling interests

1,494,256

1,320,412

7,430,804

6,148,517

Earnings per share, in RMB:

Basic

8

0.70

0.68

Diluted

8

0.68

0.66

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AT 31 DECEMBER 2018

2018

2017

NOTES

RMB'000

RMB'000

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Investment properties

16,147,400

14,402,350

Property, plant and equipment

134,143

84,981

Prepaid lease payments

-

32,742

Interests in associates

5,779,492

2,823,602

Interests in joint ventures

8,511,247

5,802,549

Investments in property projects

582,722

622,143

Available-for-sale investments ("AFS")

-

623,630

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

("FVTPL")

564,553

-

Equity instruments at fair value through other

comprehensive income ("FVTOCI")

919,274

-

Deferred taxation assets

1,021,876

502,637

Deposits paid for acquisitions of equity interests

50,000

641,496

Long-term deposit

-

150,000

33,710,707

25,686,130

CURRENT ASSETS

Properties held for sale

10,238,165

9,128,504

Properties under development for sale

84,137,912

34,603,171

Accounts and other receivables, deposits and

prepayments

9

16,740,132

10,807,957

Amounts due from non-controlling interests

13,416,613

10,337,802

Amounts due from joint ventures and associates

27,798,425

17,451,791

Deposits for land use rights for properties

held for sale

7,950,061

12,409,188

Taxation recoverable

1,746,262

1,024,871

Financial assets at FVTPL

705,386

521,250

Restricted bank deposits

1,290,000

-

Bank balances and cash

43,327,561

29,786,870

207,350,517

126,071,404

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Accounts and other payables and accrued charges

10

25,888,004

13,602,467

Deposits received from property sales

44,238,431

25,548,720

Amounts due to non-controlling interests

16,571,325

12,842,576

Amounts due to joint ventures and associates

15,519,116

10,741,602

Taxation payable

7,655,950

4,295,642

Bank and other borrowings - due within one year

8,842,371

6,727,108

Corporate bonds - due within one year

3,646,140

5,093,233

Derivative financial instruments

74,949

333,193

Debt component of convertible bonds

907,724

-

123,344,010

79,184,541

NET CURRENT ASSETS

84,006,507

46,886,863

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES

117,717,214

72,572,993

2018

2017

RMB'000

RMB'000

CAPITAL AND RESERVES

Share capital

626,271

611,951

Reserves

24,977,825

20,291,647

Equity attributable to equity owners of the Company

25,604,096

20,903,598

Perpetual capital instruments

3,883,572

3,847,932

Non-controlling interests

19,958,503

9,518,610

TOTAL EQUITY

49,446,171

34,270,140

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Bank and other borrowings - due after one year

41,061,189

26,385,907

Senior notes

15,293,614

4,498,124

Corporate bonds - due after one year

8,113,997

4,534,737

Deferred taxation liabilities

3,802,243

2,884,085

68,271,043

38,302,853

117,717,214

72,572,993

Disclaimer

CIFI Holdings Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 04:33:02 UTC
