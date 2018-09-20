Log in
CIFI Holdings (Group) Co Ltd    0884

CIFI HOLDINGS (GROUP) CO LTD (0884)
  Report  
CIFI : COMPLETION OF THE SECOND TRANCHE ISSUE OF 2018 PUBLIC DOMESTIC CORPORATE BONDS IN THE PRC

09/20/2018 | 01:32am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00884)

COMPLETION OF THE SECOND TRANCHE ISSUE OF 2018 PUBLIC DOMESTIC CORPORATE BONDS IN THE PRC

Reference is made to the announcements of CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (the "Company") dated 4 July 2018 and 10 August 2018 (the "Announcements") in relation to the Bond Offering(s) of up to RMB3.495 billion by CIFI PRC and the completion of the First Tranche Issue on 9 August 2018, respectively. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as used in the Announcements.

Subsequent to the issue of the domestic corporate bonds for the principal amount of RMB2.5 billion under the First Tranche Issue, CIFI PRC as issuer is allowed to further issue the bonds for the principal amount up to RMB995 million under the Approval granted by the China Securities Regulatory Commission. After considering the amount payable by the issuer upon repurchase of its existing bonds and the indication of the existing bonds investors on exercising its option to require the issuer to repurchase, the issue size of the second tranche issue of the Bond Offerings is determined to be RMB875 million (the "Second Tranche Issue"). The coupon rate of the Second Tranche Issue is 6.39% and issue price is at 100% of the principal value of the bonds. The maturity of the Second Tranche Issue shall be 4 years, with the issuer's right to adjust the coupon rate and investors' option to require the issuer to repurchase the bonds, at the end of the third year after the issue. The Second Tranche Issue was completed on 19 September 2018.

By order of the Board

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.

LIN Zhong Chairman

Hong Kong, 20 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. LIN Zhong, Mr. LIN Wei, Mr. LIN Feng, Mr. CHEN Dongbiao and Mr. YANG Xin as executive directors; Mr. ZHOU Yimin as non-executive director; and Mr. GU Yunchang, Mr. ZHANG Yongyue and Mr. TAN Wee Seng as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

CIFI Holdings Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 23:32:04 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 42 336 M
EBIT 2018 9 349 M
Net income 2018 5 862 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 7,99%
P/E ratio 2018 4,32
P/E ratio 2019 3,33
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,60x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,45x
Capitalization 25 588 M
Technical analysis trends CIFI HOLDINGS (GROUP) CO L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 6,23  CNY
Spread / Average Target 89%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Feng Lin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Dong Biao Chen Executive President & Executive Director
Zhong Lin Chairman
Feng Liu General Manager-Operation Center
Sze Ka Yau Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIFI HOLDINGS (GROUP) CO LTD-14.11%3 715
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-5.13%43 895
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-10.57%42 915
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-0.99%33 171
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-25.54%29 649
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-10.99%28 375
