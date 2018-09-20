CIFI : COMPLETION OF THE SECOND TRANCHE ISSUE OF 2018 PUBLIC DOMESTIC CORPORATE BONDS IN THE PRC

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00884)

COMPLETION OF THE SECOND TRANCHE ISSUE OF 2018 PUBLIC DOMESTIC CORPORATE BONDS IN THE PRC

Reference is made to the announcements of CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (the "Company") dated 4 July 2018 and 10 August 2018 (the "Announcements") in relation to the Bond Offering(s) of up to RMB3.495 billion by CIFI PRC and the completion of the First Tranche Issue on 9 August 2018, respectively. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as used in the Announcements.

Subsequent to the issue of the domestic corporate bonds for the principal amount of RMB2.5 billion under the First Tranche Issue, CIFI PRC as issuer is allowed to further issue the bonds for the principal amount up to RMB995 million under the Approval granted by the China Securities Regulatory Commission. After considering the amount payable by the issuer upon repurchase of its existing bonds and the indication of the existing bonds investors on exercising its option to require the issuer to repurchase, the issue size of the second tranche issue of the Bond Offerings is determined to be RMB875 million (the "Second Tranche Issue"). The coupon rate of the Second Tranche Issue is 6.39% and issue price is at 100% of the principal value of the bonds. The maturity of the Second Tranche Issue shall be 4 years, with the issuer's right to adjust the coupon rate and investors' option to require the issuer to repurchase the bonds, at the end of the third year after the issue. The Second Tranche Issue was completed on 19 September 2018.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.

LIN Zhong Chairman

Hong Kong, 20 September 2018

