CIFI HOLDINGS (GROUP) CO. LTD.

(0884)
CIFI : FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH SPECIFIC PERFORMANCE COVENANTS

02/18/2020 | 07:47am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.

旭 輝 控 股（ 集 團 ）有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00884)

FACILITY AGREEMENT

WITH SPECIFIC PERFORMANCE COVENANTS

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.18 of the Listing Rules.

FACILITY AGREEMENT

On 18 February 2020, the Company as borrower, and certain offshore subsidiaries of the Company as original guarantors, entered into the Facility Agreement with Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited as original lender (the "Lender").

The Facility Agreement refers to a USD term loan facility of US$200 million with final maturity of 6 months after the first utilisation date.

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 13.18 OF THE LISTING RULES

Pursuant to the Facility Agreement, it requires that (i) the Controlling Shareholders will collectively maintain beneficial shareholding of not less than 40% of the entire issued share capital of the Company; and (ii) any of Mr. LIN Zhong, Mr. LIN Wei and Mr. LIN Feng shall remain as the chairman of the Board, otherwise it will constitute an event of default. On and at any time after the occurrence of an event of default which is continuing, the Lender may, by notice, to the Company immediately cancel all or any part of the total commitments under the Facility Agreement; and declare that the outstanding amount under the Facility Agreement together with interest accrued thereon may become immediately due and payable.

As at the date of this announcement, the Controlling Shareholders are collectively beneficially interested in approximately 55.85% of the total issued share capital of the Company.

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following expressions shall have the meanings set out below unless the context requires otherwise:

"Board"

the board of Directors

"Company"

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (旭輝控股（集團）有限公司),

a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited

liability and the shares of which are listed on the main board of

the Stock Exchange

"Controlling Shareholders"

Mr. LIN Zhong, Mr. LIN Wei, Mr. LIN Feng, their respective

family members, the family trusts and the companies

beneficially owned by them (or any of them)

"Directors"

the directors of the Company

"Facility Agreement"

the facility agreement dated 18 February 2020 entered into,

amongst others (i) the Company as borrower, (ii) certain

offshore subsidiaries of the Company as original guarantors and

(iii) Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited as original

lender

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's

Republic of China

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"US$" or "USD"

United States dollars, the lawful currency of the United States

of America

"%"

per cent.

By order of the Board

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.

LIN Zhong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 18 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. LIN Zhong, Mr. LIN Wei, Mr. LIN Feng, Mr. CHEN Dongbiao and Mr. YANG Xin as executive Directors; Mr. WANG Wei as non-executive Director; and Mr. GU Yunchang, Mr. ZHANG Yongyue and Mr. TAN Wee Seng as independent non-executive Directors.

- 2 -

CIFI Holdings Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 12:46:07 UTC
