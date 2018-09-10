CIFI : FURTHER ADJUSTMENT TO THE CONVERSION PRICE OF HK$2,790 MILLION ZERO COUPON GUARANTEED CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FURTHER ADJUSTMENT TO THE CONVERSION PRICE OF

HK$2,790 MILLION ZERO COUPON GUARANTEED

CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2019

The Company announces that the Conversion Price of the Bonds will be further adjusted from HK$9.04 per Share to HK$8.90 per Share with effect from 29 September 2018 as a result of the declaration of the interim dividend of HK7 cents per Share for the six months ended 30 June 2018 by the Board.

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 26 January 2018, 31 January 2018 and 15 February 2018 (the "Announcements") in relation to the issue of the zero coupon convertible bonds due 2019 in the principal amount of HK$2,790,000,000 (the "Bonds"), the announcement of the Company dated 1 June 2018 in relation to the adjustment to the Conversion Price of the Bonds and the announcement of the Company dated 15 August 2018 in relation to the declaration of the interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2018 (the "2018 Interim Results Announcement"). The Bonds are listed on the SGX. Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements unless the context otherwise requires.

As disclosed in the 2018 Interim Results Announcement, the interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2018 of RMB6.09 cents per share (equivalent to HK7 cents per share) (the "Interim Dividend") will be payable by the Company to the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders").

Pursuant to condition 6(C) of the terms and conditions of the Bonds, the Conversion Price is subject to adjustment for, among other things, distributions made by the Company. Notice is hereby given that the Conversion Price of the Bonds, which is currently HK$9.04 per

Share, (the "Existing Conversion Price"), will be further adjusted to HK$8.90 per Share (the "Adjusted Conversion Price") as a result of the declaration of the Interim Dividend (the "Adjustment") . The Adjustment will become effective from 29 September 2018, being the day immediately after the record date for the determination of the entitlement to the Interim Dividend payable to the Shareholders on 28 September 2018. Save as disclosed above, all other terms of the Bonds remain unchanged.

Based on the total outstanding principal amount of the Bonds of HK$2,790,000,000 as at the date of this announcement, the maximum number of Shares that will be issued upon conversion of all the outstanding Bonds at the Existing Conversion Price and the Adjusted Conversion Price are 308,628,318 Shares and 313,483,146 Shares, respectively.

Any holder of the Bonds who is in doubt as to the action to be taken should consult his/her/its stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

