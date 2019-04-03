Log in
CIFI : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31st March, 2019

0
04/03/2019 | 05:12am EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/03/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.

Date Submitted

03/04/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

884

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month 10,000,000,000

HK$0.1

HK$1,000,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Nil

Balance at close of the month

10,000,000,000

HK$0.1

HK$1,000,000,000

(2) Stock code :

N/A

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

March 2019

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State

currency) :

HK$1,000,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

7,749,931,224

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

14,139,500

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

7,764,070,724

N/A

N/A

N/A

March 2019

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. Share Option

Nil

12,467,000

Nil

Nil

12,467,000

25,143,000

Scheme adopted

on 09/10/2012

granted on

13/07/2015

Exercise price:

HK$1.77

(09/10/2012)

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

2. Share Option

Nil

1,397,500

Nil

Nil

1,397,500

66,279,000

Scheme adopted

on 09/10/2012

granted on

20/01/2016

Exercise price:

HK$1.478

(09/10/2012)

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

March 2019

Particulars of

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

3. Share Option

Nil

275,000

Nil

Nil

275,000

219,725,000

Scheme adopted

on 27/04/2016

granted on

03/10/2017

Exercise price:

HK$4.340

(27/04/2016)

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

4. N/A

Total A.

(Ordinary shares)

14,139,500

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

of options (State currency)

HK$25,325,595.00

March 2019

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A

N/A

N/A

March 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CIFI Holdings Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 09:11:15 UTC
