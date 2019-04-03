CIFI : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31st March, 2019
04/03/2019 | 05:12am EDT
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/03/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd
.
Date Submitted
03/04/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
884
Description :
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
10,000,000,000
HK$0.1
HK$1,000,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
Nil
Nil
Balance at close of the month
10,000,000,000
HK$0.1
HK$1,000,000,000
(2) Stock code :
N/A
Description :
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
March 2019
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
No. of
Par value
Authorised share
preference
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
No. of other
Par value
Authorised share
classes of
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month
(State
currency)
:
HK$1,000,000,000
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
No of preference
No. of other
(1)
(2)
shares
classes of shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
7,749,931,224
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
14,139,500
N/A
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of
the month
7,764,070,724
N/A
N/A
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of
No. of new shares of No. of new shares of
share option
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
scheme
the month pursuant
issued pursuant
including EGM
Movement during the month
thereto
thereto as at close of
approval date
the month
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
class of shares
issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
1. Share Option
Nil
12,467,000
Nil
Nil
12,467,000
25,143,000
Scheme adopted
on 09/10/2012
granted on
13/07/2015
Exercise price:
HK$1.77
(09/10/2012)
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
2. Share Option
Nil
1,397,500
Nil
Nil
1,397,500
66,279,000
Scheme adopted
on 09/10/2012
granted on
20/01/2016
Exercise price:
HK$1.478
(09/10/2012)
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
Particulars of
No. of new shares of No. of new shares of
share option
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
scheme
the month pursuant
issued pursuant
including EGM
Movement during the month
thereto
thereto as at close of
approval date
the month
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
class of shares
issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
3. Share Option
Nil
275,000
Nil
Nil
275,000
219,725,000
Scheme adopted
on 27/04/2016
granted on
03/10/2017
Exercise price:
HK$4.340
(27/04/2016)
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
4. N/A
Total A.
(Ordinary shares)
14,139,500
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Total funds raised during the month from exercise
of options (State currency)
HK$25,325,595.00
March 2019
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be
during the
issued
Nominal value
month
pursuant
Currency
at close of
Exercised
Nominal value
pursuant
thereto as at
Description of warrants
of nominal
preceding
during the
at close of the
thereto
close of the
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
value
month
month
month
month
1.
N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Total B. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class
)
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
CIFI Holdings Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 09:11:15 UTC
Latest news on CIFI HOLDINGS (GROUP) CO L
Sales 2019
55 509 M
EBIT 2019
11 664 M
Net income 2019
7 092 M
Debt 2019
-
Yield 2019
6,31%
P/E ratio 2019
5,44
P/E ratio 2020
4,48
Capi. / Sales 2019
0,70x
Capi. / Sales 2020
0,55x
Capitalization
38 623 M
Chart CIFI HOLDINGS (GROUP) CO LTD
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends CIFI HOLDINGS (GROUP) CO L
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
24
Average target price
5,74 CNY
Spread / Average Target
15%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.