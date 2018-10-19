CIFI : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or solicitation of an offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities or an invitation to enter into an agreement to do any such things, nor is it calculated to invite any offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States. This announcement and the information contained herein does not constitute or form part of an offer to purchase, subscribe or sell securities in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered pursuant to the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or pursuant to an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that will contain detailed information about the Company and management, as well as financial statements. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act and no public offering of securities will be made in the United States. The securities described in this announcement will be sold in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations. No money, securities or other consideration is being solicited by this announcement or the information contained herein and, if sent in response to this announcement or the information contained herein, will not be accepted.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.

ϛ ሾ છ ٰ€ ණ ྠ Ϟ ࠢ ʮ ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00884)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

This overseas regulatory announcement is issued pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

Reference is made to the announcements of CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (the "Company") dated 26 January 2018, 31 January 2018 and 15 February 2018 (the "Announcements") in relation to the issue of the Bonds and the announcement of the Company dated 12 October 2018. All terms used herein have the same meaning as defined in the Announcements, unless otherwise defined.

Please refer to the attached announcement in relation to the Company's on-market repurchases of the Bonds (the "SG Announcement"), which is available on the website of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited.

The posting of the SG Announcement on the website of the Stock Exchange is only for the purpose of facilitating equal dissemination of information to investors in Hong Kong and compliance with Rule 13.10B of the Listing Rules, and not for any other purposes.

The SG Announcement does not constitute a prospectus, notice, circular, brochure or advertisement offering to sell any securities to the public in any jurisdiction, nor is it an invitation to the public to make offers to subscribe for or purchase any securities, nor is it calculated to invite offers by the public to subscribe for or purchase any securities.

The SG Announcement must not be regarded as an inducement to subscribe for or purchase any securities of the Company, and no such inducement is intended. No investment decision should be based on the information contained in the SG Announcement.

By order of the Board

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.

LIN Zhong Chairman

Hong Kong, 19 October 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. LIN Zhong, Mr. LIN Wei, Mr. LIN Feng, Mr. CHEN Dongbiao and Mr. YANG Xin as executive Directors; Mr. ZHOU Yimin as non-executive Director; and Mr. GU Yunchang, Mr. ZHANG Yongyue and Mr. TAN Wee Seng as independent non-executive Directors.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.

旭 輝 控 股（ 集 團 ）有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(SEHK Stock Code: 00884)

REPURCHASE AND CANCELLATION OF

ZERO COUPON GUARANTEED CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2019

Reference is made to the announcements of CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (the "Company") dated 26 January 2018, 31 January 2018 and 15 February 2018 (the "Announcements") which were published on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") in relation to the issue of the zero coupon guaranteed convertible bonds due 2019 (the "Convertible Bonds"), the announcement of the Company dated 12 October 2018 which was respectively published on the websites of the Stock Exchange and the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") in relation to the repurchase and cancellation of the Convertible Bonds. The Convertible Bonds are listed on the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made, opinions expressed or reports contained herein. Approval in-principle from, admission to the Official List of, and listing and quotation of the Convertible Bonds on, the SGX-ST are not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Convertible Bonds. Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements unless the context otherwise requires.

From 10 October 2018 and up to 18 October 2018, the Company made cumulative on-market repurchases of the Convertible Bonds in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Convertible Bonds. The total cumulative principal amount of the Convertible Bonds repurchased was HKD460,000,000, representing approximately 16.49% of the original issue size of the Convertible Bonds. The repurchased Convertible Bonds will be cancelled accordingly.

After cancellation of the above repurchased Convertible Bonds, the principal amount of Convertible Bonds that will remain outstanding will be HKD2,330,000,000.

Any holder of the Convertible Bonds who is in doubt as to the action to be taken should consult his/her/its stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

By Order of the Board CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.

LIN Zhong Chairman

Hong Kong, 19 October 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. LIN Zhong, Mr. LIN Wei, Mr.LIN Feng, Mr. CHEN Dongbiao and Mr. YANG Xin as executive Directors; Mr. ZHOU Yimin as non-executive Director; and Mr. GU Yunchang, Mr. ZHANG Yongyue and Mr. TAN Wee Seng as independent non-executive Directors.