CIFI HOLDINGS (GROUP) CO LTD

(0884)
CIFI : PROPOSALS FOR GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE SHARES AND TO REPURCHASE SHARES, RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS AND NOTICE OF 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

04/08/2019 | 06:53pm EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd., you should at once hand this circular with the accompanying form of proxy to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.

旭 輝 控 股（ 集 團 ）有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00884)

PROPOSALS FOR GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE SHARES

AND TO REPURCHASE SHARES,

RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS AND NOTICE OF 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

A notice convening the 2019 AGM (as defined on page 1 of this circular) of CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. to be held at Ballroom C, Level 5, Island Shangri-La, Pacific Place, Supreme Court Road, Central, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 14 May 2019 at 10:00 a.m. is set out on pages 18 to 22 of this circular. A form of proxy for use at the 2019 AGM is enclosed with this circular.

Whether or not you are able to attend the 2019 AGM, you are requested to complete the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding of the 2019 AGM or at any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the 2019 AGM should you so wish.

Hong Kong, 9 April 2019

CONTENTS

Page

Definitions

1

Letter from the Chairman

1.

Introduction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

2.

General mandate to issue Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

3.

General mandate to repurchase Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

4.

Re-election of the retiring Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

5.

2019 Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

6.

Action to be taken . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

7.

Voting by way of poll . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

8.

Recommendation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8

Appendix I

-

Explanatory Statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

9

Appendix II -

Details of Directors proposed to be re-elected . . . . . . . . . . . . .

13

Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

18

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, the following expressions have the following meanings unless the context

requires otherwise:

"2019 AGM"

the annual general meeting of the Company to be held

at Ballroom C, Level 5, Island Shangri-La, Pacific

Place, Supreme Court Road, Central, Hong Kong on

Tuesday, 14 May 2019 at 10:00 a.m. or any

adjournment thereof

"Articles of Association"

the articles of association of the Company as

amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from

time to time

"associate"

has the same meaning ascribed to it under the Listing

Rules

"Board"

the board of Directors

"Business Day"

a day other than public holiday on which banks are

generally open for business in Hong Kong

"Companies Law"

the Companies Law Cap. 22 of the Cayman Islands

and any amendments or other statutory modifications

thereof

"Company"

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd., an exempted

company incorporated with limited liability in the

Cayman Islands on 20 May 2011, the Shares of which

are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong

Kong

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the

PRC

"Latest Practicable Date"

2 April 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to

printing of this circular for ascertaining certain

information referred to in this circular prior to its

publication

DEFINITIONS

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the

Stock Exchange

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China, and for the purpose of

this circular, excludes Hong Kong, the Macau Special

Administrative Region and Taiwan

"Repurchase Mandate"

a general mandate proposed to be granted to the

Directors at the 2019 AGM to exercise the power of the

Company to repurchase, during the period as set out

in the Repurchase Resolution, Shares up to a

maximum of 10% of the total issued Shares as at the

date of passing the Repurchase Resolution

"Repurchase Resolution"

the proposed ordinary resolution as referred to in

ordinary resolution no. 6 of the notice of the 2019

AGM

"RMB"

Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC

"SFO"

the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571 of

the Laws of Hong Kong, as amended, supplemented

or otherwise modified from time to time

"Share(s)"

the ordinary shares of HK$0.10 each in the share

capital of the Company, or, if there has been a

sub-division, reduction, consolidation, reclassification

or reconstruction of the share capital of the Company,

the shares forming part of the ordinary equity share

capital of the Company or such nominal amount as

shall result from any such sub-division, reduction,

consolidation, reclassification or reconstruction

"Shareholder(s)"

the registered holder(s) of the Shares

"Share Issue Mandate"

a general mandate proposed to be granted to the

Directors at the 2019 AGM to exercise the power of the

Company to allot, issue and deal with Shares, during

the period as set out in the proposed ordinary

resolution as referred to in ordinary resolution no. 5,

Shares up to a maximum of 20% of the total issued

Shares as at the date of passing of the resolution

approving the Share Issue Mandate

"Share Repurchase Rules"

the relevant rules set out in the Listing Rules to

regulate the repurchase by companies with primary

listing on the Stock Exchange of their own securities

on the Stock Exchange

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Takeovers Code"

the Code on Takeovers and Mergers issued by the

Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong as

amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from

time to time

"%"

per cent.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CIFI Holdings Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 22:52:01 UTC
