CIFI : PROPOSALS FOR GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE SHARES AND TO REPURCHASE SHARES, RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS AND NOTICE OF 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd., you should at once hand this circular with the accompanying form of proxy to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.

旭 輝 控 股（ 集 團 ）有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00884)

PROPOSALS FOR GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE SHARES

AND TO REPURCHASE SHARES,

RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS AND NOTICE OF 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

A notice convening the 2019 AGM (as defined on page 1 of this circular) of CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. to be held at Ballroom C, Level 5, Island Shangri-La, Pacific Place, Supreme Court Road, Central, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 14 May 2019 at 10:00 a.m. is set out on pages 18 to 22 of this circular. A form of proxy for use at the 2019 AGM is enclosed with this circular.

Whether or not you are able to attend the 2019 AGM, you are requested to complete the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding of the 2019 AGM or at any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the 2019 AGM should you so wish.