CIFI HOLDINGS (GROUP) CO LTD (0884)
CIFI : UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR DECEMBER 2018

01/13/2019 | 07:19pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00884)

UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR DECEMBER 2018

The board of directors (the "Board") of CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce certain unaudited operating statistics of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for December 2018 as follows:

  • • From January to December 2018, the Group's aggregated contracted sales (including contracted sales by joint ventures and associated companies) and contracted GFA amounted to approximately RMB152.00 billion and 9,569,400 sq.m., respectively. Contracted average selling price from January to December 2018 was approximately RMB15,900/sq.m.

  • • In December 2018, the Group's contracted sales (including contracted sales by joint ventures and associated companies) amounted to approximately RMB21.14 billion with contracted GFA of approximately 1,385,100 sq.m. Contracted average selling price in December 2018 was approximately RMB15,300/sq.m.

The above-mentioned sales data is unaudited and is based on preliminary internal information of the Group, which may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or half-yearly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collating such sales information. As such, the above data is provided for investors' reference only. Investors are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such information when dealing in the securities of the Company. When in doubt, investors are advised to seek professional advice from professional or financial advisers.

On behalf of the Board CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.

LIN Zhong Chairman

Hong Kong, 14 January 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. LIN Zhong, Mr. LIN Wei, Mr. LIN Feng, Mr. CHEN Dongbiao and Mr. YANG Xin as executive Directors; Mr. WANG Wei as non-executive Director; and Mr. GU Yunchang, Mr. ZHANG Yongyue and Mr. TAN Wee Seng as independent non-executive Directors.

CIFI Holdings Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 00:18:03 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 42 534 M
EBIT 2018 9 318 M
Net income 2018 5 778 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 7,20%
P/E ratio 2018 4,76
P/E ratio 2019 3,69
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,65x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,49x
Capitalization 27 765 M
