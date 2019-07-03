Log in
CIFI HOLDINGS (GROUP) CO LTD

(0884)
CIFI : UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR JUNE 2019

07/03/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.

旭 輝 控 股（ 集 團 ）有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00884)

UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR JUNE 2019

The board of directors (the "Board") of CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce certain unaudited operating statistics of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for June 2019 as follows:

  • From January to June 2019, the Group's aggregated contracted sales (including contracted sales by joint ventures and associated companies) and contracted GFA amounted to approximately RMB88.44 billion and 5,088,200 sq.m., respectively. Contracted average selling price from January to June 2019 was approximately RMB17,400/sq.m.
  • In June 2019, the Group's contracted sales (including contracted sales by joint ventures and associated companies) amounted to approximately RMB22.34 billion with contracted GFA of approximately 1,235,200 sq.m. Contracted average selling price in June 2019 was approximately RMB18,100/sq.m.

The above-mentioned sales data is unaudited and is based on preliminary internal information of the Group, which may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or half-yearly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collating such sales information. As such, the above data is provided for investors' reference only. Investors are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such information when dealing in the securities of the Company. When in doubt, investors are advised to seek professional advice from professional or financial advisers.

On behalf of the Board

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.

LIN Zhong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 4 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. LIN Zhong, Mr. LIN Wei, Mr. LIN Feng, Mr. CHEN Dongbiao and Mr. YANG Xin as executive Directors; Mr. WANG Wei as non-executive Director; and Mr. GU Yunchang, Mr. ZHANG Yongyue and Mr. TAN Wee Seng as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

CIFI Holdings Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 23:07:06 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 56 854 M
EBIT 2019 11 272 M
Net income 2019 7 147 M
Debt 2019 38 986 M
Yield 2019 5,86%
P/E ratio 2019 5,88x
P/E ratio 2020 4,79x
EV / Sales2019 1,42x
EV / Sales2020 1,13x
Capitalization 41 825 M
