Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.    0884   KYG2140A1076

CIFI HOLDINGS (GROUP) CO. LTD.

(0884)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CIFI () : US$400,000,000 6.45% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2024

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 04:35am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities referred to herein will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act ("Regulation S")) absent registration, except pursuant to an exemption from, or a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from the Company and will contain detailed information about the Company and management, as well as financial statements. The Company does not intend to register any part of the securities in the United States.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.

旭 輝 控 股（ 集 團 ）有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00884)

US$400,000,000 6.45% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2024

(the "Notes", Stock Code: 40046)

NOTICE OF ISSUE AND LISTING ON

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

Application has been made to the Stock Exchange for the listing of and permission to deal in the Notes by way of debt issues to professional investors (as defined in Chapter 37 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange and in the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong)) only, as described in the offering memorandum dated 29 October 2019. Permission for the listing of, and dealing in, the Notes is expected to become effective on 8 November 2019.

By Order of the Board

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.

LIN Zhong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 7 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. LIN Zhong, Mr. LIN Wei, Mr. LIN Feng, Mr. CHEN Dongbiao and Mr. YANG Xin as executive Directors; Mr. WANG Wei as non-executive Director; and Mr. GU Yunchang, Mr. ZHANG Yongyue and Mr. TAN Wee Seng as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

CIFI Holdings Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 09:34:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CIFI HOLDINGS (GROUP) CO.
04:35aCIFI () : Us$400,000,000 6.45% senior notes due 2024
PU
11/06CIFI : ISSUANCE OF ADDITIONAL US$100 MILLION 6.45% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2024 (to be ..
PU
10/29CIFI : Issuance of us$400,000,000 6.45% senior notes due 2024
PU
09/10CIFI : Notification Letter with Request Form to Non-Registered Shareholders
PU
09/10CIFI : Notification Letter with Change Request Form to Registered Shareholders
PU
09/05CIFI : Unaudited operating statistics for august 2019
PU
08/28CIFI : Facility agreement with specific performance covenants
PU
08/09CHINA'S BUILDERS BRACE FOR WINTER : buy less land as home sales weaken
RE
08/05COMPLETION OF REDEMPTION IN FULL OF : XS1160444391; Common Code: 116044439; Sto..
PU
07/16CIFI : Issuance of cny1,600,000,000 6.70% senior notes due 2022
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 55 321 M
EBIT 2019 11 375 M
Net income 2019 7 170 M
Debt 2019 43 857 M
Yield 2019 6,14%
P/E ratio 2019 5,67x
P/E ratio 2020 4,64x
EV / Sales2019 1,53x
EV / Sales2020 1,09x
Capitalization 40 537 M
Chart CIFI HOLDINGS (GROUP) CO. LTD.
Duration : Period :
CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIFI HOLDINGS (GROUP) CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 6,04  CNY
Last Close Price 5,19  CNY
Spread / Highest target 52,5%
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Feng Lin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Dong Biao Chen Executive President & Executive Director
Zhong Lin Chairman
Feng Liu General Manager-Operation Center
Sze Ka Yau Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIFI HOLDINGS (GROUP) CO. LTD.39.76%5 795
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED9.18%44 926
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED2.24%38 369
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED16.42%31 991
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED21.54%31 898
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD.24.36%26 380
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group